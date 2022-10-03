ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary: Ople H. “Sarge” Young Jr., 87

Ople H. “Sarge” Young Jr., 87, of Madams Creek, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family, following a long illness.

Born June 15, 1935, at Jumping Branch, he was a son of the late Ople H. “Corpal” Young and Nellie Ball Predmore.

Ople was a Technical Sergent in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years. He retired from the Maintenance Department at Pipestem State Park after 20 years of service. Ople was a member of Martha’s Chapel and loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Evangeline Marilyn McPherson Young; one son, James R. “Wetback” Young; one brother, Roy Predmore; and one sister, Mary Veltri.

Those left to cherish his memory include three children, Liz Young Huffman and husband, Greg, Opie Young, and Robin Jeffries and husband, Eric; stepdaughter, Cally Bradshaw and husband, Bill; six grandchildren, Justin Young, Austin Dunn and wife, Savannah, Emy Young, Kara Via, Makaylah Harrah and husband, Nathaniel, and Kenny Dunn; two step-grandchildren, Lesley Taylor and Kathi Hill; three great-grandchildren, Carson Young, Hadley Dunn, and Easton Dunn; four step-great-grandchildren; one sister, Peggy Jeandheur and husband, Lou; one special nephew, Jimmy Young; and several other nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors Chapel with Pastor Melvin Wills officiating. Burial will follow in the Lilly-Crews Cemetery at Nimitz. Friends may call from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, at the funeral parlors.

Pallbearers will be Austin Dunn, Kenny Dunn, Pat Noble, David Gilpin, Kody Lilly, Timmy Slatton, and Danny Meadows. Honorary pallbearer will be Jimmy Young.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.ronaldmeadowsfp.com.

Arrangements are by the Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors of Hinton.

