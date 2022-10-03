ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc16.com

Southwest Airlines adds a new nonstop service for Eugene Airport

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport has just added another stop on their roster. Southwest Airlines announced they're adding a new nonstop service between Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Eugene Airport (EUG). That starts February 19, 2023. The current scheduled flight times are:. EUG 3:35 p.m. - BUR 5:50...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

White Bird opens up new medical clinic in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — The grand opening of a brand-new clinic is about to get underway in Eugene. Over 40% of people who visit a White Bird Medical Clinic are homeless. Now, White Bird is working double the size of one of its clinics to provide space for even more people.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Lane Transit District is participating in 'World Smile Day'

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — If you plan to take a Lane Transit District bus Friday, October 7, don't forget to bring your smile. World Smile Day is on October 7, and LTD bus operators and staff will wear smiley face buttons in acknowledgement of the holiday. LTD hopes the community will smile along with them too.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Visitors are allowed to return as PeaceHealth lifts visitor restrictions

PeaceHealth Oregon announced that effective immediately all visitors, including children, are now allowed in their medical centers and clinics. Previously patients were only allowed on visitor while in the care of PeaceHealth's facilities. PeaceHealth initially minimized the number of visitors to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Their easing of visitor restriction results after seeing a decline of COVID-19 cases in Lane County.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Wyoming Business
City
Jackson, WY
Eugene, OR
Lifestyle
Jackson, WY
Lifestyle
Eugene, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
Jackson, WY
Business
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
eastidahonews.com

Superintendent announces resignation following controversial raises

DRIGGS — Longtime Teton Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme will step down at the end of this school year. The district on Monday announced Woolstenhulme’s plan to resign effective July 1. Woolstenhulme shared the announcement with EdNews via email Monday night. Board chair Shannon Brooks Hamby praised Woolstenhulme’s “steady leadership...
TETON, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eugene Airport#Aha#Business Industry#Linus Business#Northwest#Aae#Southwest Airlines#Avelo Airlines#Arconas Corporation
nbc16.com

Springfield High School teacher surprised with $50,000 national award

A Springfield High School teacher was surprised with a $50,000 award for the school's automotive technology program at a presentation Tuesday. Harbor Freight Tools named Mark Simmons, an automotive technology teacher at SHS, one of 20 "Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence" winners across the nation. Harbor Freight Tools said it received a record 768 applications from all 50 states for this years prize.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
buckrail.com

A closer look at 475 S Millward St.

JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
JACKSON, WY
nbc16.com

Vote for your favorite 'Bras for Cause' and support local cancer patients

The annual Bras for Cause cancer fundraiser is happening now!. Businesses, organizations and individuals have designed unique bras, and now they need you to vote for your favorite. The event is one of the Oregon Cancer Foundation's largest fundraisers. All of the proceeds will benefit local cancer patients throughout Lane...
LANE COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
nbc16.com

Interim councilor needed for Ward 7 in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene City Councilor Greg Evans was approved Wednesday to serve as council president, through former councilor Clare Syrett's unfinished term. Syrett's councilor position for Ward 7 has been vacant since Monday of this week due to a recent recall election. The council voted during a virtual...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Teddy Bear Toy Express rolls into Coos County this weekend to kick off season of giving

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Teddy Bear Toy Express is making stops in several south coast areas to kick off the Bus Jam Toy and Food Drive this weekend. The North American Railcar Operators Association (NARCOA), whose members are known as "Speeders" is made up of people who have restored railroad motorcars. Those restored railcars will make up the Teddy Bear Toy Express.
COOS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Junction City Police squashes rumor of threatened school violence

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — The Junction City Police Department says that threats of violence at Oaklea Middle School were found to be not credible. On October 5, around 7:31 p.m., JCPD was notified by the SafeOregon tip line that a student reported overhearing another student make threats of violence. According to the report, the threat of violence was supposed to take place on Thursday, October 6.
JUNCTION CITY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy