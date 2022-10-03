Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Southwest Airlines adds a new nonstop service for Eugene Airport
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport has just added another stop on their roster. Southwest Airlines announced they're adding a new nonstop service between Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Eugene Airport (EUG). That starts February 19, 2023. The current scheduled flight times are:. EUG 3:35 p.m. - BUR 5:50...
nbc16.com
White Bird opens up new medical clinic in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The grand opening of a brand-new clinic is about to get underway in Eugene. Over 40% of people who visit a White Bird Medical Clinic are homeless. Now, White Bird is working double the size of one of its clinics to provide space for even more people.
nbc16.com
Lane Transit District is participating in 'World Smile Day'
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — If you plan to take a Lane Transit District bus Friday, October 7, don't forget to bring your smile. World Smile Day is on October 7, and LTD bus operators and staff will wear smiley face buttons in acknowledgement of the holiday. LTD hopes the community will smile along with them too.
nbc16.com
Visitors are allowed to return as PeaceHealth lifts visitor restrictions
PeaceHealth Oregon announced that effective immediately all visitors, including children, are now allowed in their medical centers and clinics. Previously patients were only allowed on visitor while in the care of PeaceHealth's facilities. PeaceHealth initially minimized the number of visitors to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Their easing of visitor restriction results after seeing a decline of COVID-19 cases in Lane County.
eastidahonews.com
Superintendent announces resignation following controversial raises
DRIGGS — Longtime Teton Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme will step down at the end of this school year. The district on Monday announced Woolstenhulme’s plan to resign effective July 1. Woolstenhulme shared the announcement with EdNews via email Monday night. Board chair Shannon Brooks Hamby praised Woolstenhulme’s “steady leadership...
nbc16.com
A new shelter opens up in Glenwood in hopes of helping people get into their own housing
GLENWOOD, Ore. — The shelter, located in Glenwood, is one of many projects the county has put forward to help the unhoused population in Lane County. Housing up to twelve people, the shelter will provide help across the board to those living there. In hopes of getting them into housing of their own.
nbc16.com
Eugene City Council must determine process to choose Claire Syrett's successor
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday at noon to discuss the next steps following the successful recall election of City Councilor Claire Syrett. The council meeting will determine the process to choose an interim for the now-vacant Ward 7 position. By city...
nbc16.com
Workers walk the picket line at PeaceHealth in protest of unfair working conditions
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Health care workers at Riverbend in Springfield and the university district in downtown Eugene walked the picket line today protesting wages and working conditions. The workers are represented by SEIU, which is currently in contract negotiations with PeaceHealth. Today's event was organized to bring attention to...
nbc16.com
Springfield High School teacher surprised with $50,000 national award
A Springfield High School teacher was surprised with a $50,000 award for the school's automotive technology program at a presentation Tuesday. Harbor Freight Tools named Mark Simmons, an automotive technology teacher at SHS, one of 20 "Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence" winners across the nation. Harbor Freight Tools said it received a record 768 applications from all 50 states for this years prize.
buckrail.com
A closer look at 475 S Millward St.
JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
nbc16.com
See smoke in the air? Dept. of Agriculture conducting test fires in Scio, Silverton areas
SCIO, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Agriculture Smoke Management Program will conduct test fires in the Scio and Silverton areas Thursday afternoon, Oct. 6. Test fires are preliminary field burns authorized to assess smoke evacuation and to determine if additional field burning is advisable during current weather conditions, the agency said.
nbc16.com
Vote for your favorite 'Bras for Cause' and support local cancer patients
The annual Bras for Cause cancer fundraiser is happening now!. Businesses, organizations and individuals have designed unique bras, and now they need you to vote for your favorite. The event is one of the Oregon Cancer Foundation's largest fundraisers. All of the proceeds will benefit local cancer patients throughout Lane...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Tourist Does Not Get Mauled, Although He Gave Himself Every Opportunity
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. You can’t blame him for trying. A tourist outside of Jackson did everything possible outside of going up and tackling a bear to get himself mauled Wednesday. But he was ultimately unsuccessful, although his technique was solid. The person walked...
nbc16.com
Interim councilor needed for Ward 7 in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene City Councilor Greg Evans was approved Wednesday to serve as council president, through former councilor Clare Syrett's unfinished term. Syrett's councilor position for Ward 7 has been vacant since Monday of this week due to a recent recall election. The council voted during a virtual...
nbc16.com
Willamette National Forest has removed fire restrictions due to better weather
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The USDA Forest Service has announced Thursday, October 6th, that fire restrictions on the Willamette National Forest have been rescinded due to cooling temperatures and rainfall. Forest Service says forest fires are still a threat, so visitors are still asked to remain vigilant and minimize campfire...
nbc16.com
Springfield Police: No danger to neighborhood in 'medical emergency' investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say there is no threat to the public as they investigate a "medical emergency" late Tuesday night. Officers responded to what Springfield Police say was a medical emergency in the 6100 block of Greystone Loop at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 4 . A person...
nbc16.com
Congressional candidates in the 4th district will be going virtual to reach more voters
Congressional candidates in the 4th district will be going virtual Thursday at noon, in a Springfield and Eugene city club event. Aimed to reach every voter, the city clubs will be combining forces to present a candidate forum. All five candidates filed for election will be discussing key issues that...
nbc16.com
Teddy Bear Toy Express rolls into Coos County this weekend to kick off season of giving
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Teddy Bear Toy Express is making stops in several south coast areas to kick off the Bus Jam Toy and Food Drive this weekend. The North American Railcar Operators Association (NARCOA), whose members are known as "Speeders" is made up of people who have restored railroad motorcars. Those restored railcars will make up the Teddy Bear Toy Express.
nbc16.com
Both the chief and captain of Cottage Grove Police resign amid investigations
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The Chief and Captain of the Cottage Grove Police Department have resigned. This comes amid two separate investigations at Cottage Grove Police. The interim Chief, Jeff Groth, confirmed that Chief Scott Sheperd and Captain Conrad Gagner resigned as of Wednesday. Police say:. As a result...
nbc16.com
Junction City Police squashes rumor of threatened school violence
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — The Junction City Police Department says that threats of violence at Oaklea Middle School were found to be not credible. On October 5, around 7:31 p.m., JCPD was notified by the SafeOregon tip line that a student reported overhearing another student make threats of violence. According to the report, the threat of violence was supposed to take place on Thursday, October 6.
