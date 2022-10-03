Kopp's Custard responds to backlash after 'pro-life' themed flavor of the day

Kopp's Frozen Custard is apologizing after its flavor of the day forecast flyer listed a "pro-life" themed flavor.

Kopp's recently released its flavor preview for this month with its "Hey Cupcake" flavor for Oct. 9 stirring controversy. The flavor of the day forecast flyer read, "Have fun with these celebrated national special days in October," and Oct. 9 was listed as "National Pro-Life Cupcake Day - Hey Cupcake."

Kopp's Custard, OnMilwaukee The flavor of the day forecast flyer read, "Have fun with these celebrated national special days in October," and Oct. 9 was listed as "National Pro-Life Cupcake Day - Hey Cupcake."

The PDF file on the Kopp's website has since been replaced with a new version that does not include the pro-life cupcake.

Kopp's responded Monday saying the flavor was an honest mistake.

"Linking 'National Pro-Life Cupcake Day' with our long-running flavor 'Hey Cupcake', was an oversight on our part and an honest mistake," the statement says in part. "It was never our intention to get political and appear as though we have taken a side in this ongoing debate."

Kopp's went on to apologize to customers who were offended.

"We have always tried our best to keep politics and our staff's personal views out of the business and just focus on serving great food," the statement says. "It is still our number one priority as a business to welcome everyone who walks through our doors."

According to NationalDayCalendar.com , "cupcakes are baked to honor the lives of those not yet born" on National Pro-Life Cupcake Day. The day is meant to raise awareness on the issue of abortion.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip