Springfield, IL

foxillinois.com

Ribbon cutting for Springfield Rail Improvement's next phase

A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday ushered in the latest part of the Springfield Rail Improvement Project. The ribbon cutting was for the new 5th and 6th street Bridges. The 5th and 6th street Bridges Project will include new double-track bridges for the Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific corridors at 5th and 6th street.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Poplar Place discussed at Springfield City Council meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Poplar Place came up during the Springfield City Council meeting on Tuesday. Despite not being on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting, city council continued to discuss spending more than $2 million to help upgrade Poplar Place. Mayor Jim Langfelder says that he feels this...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Decatur to hold ceremony for Preston Jackson Park

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — On Oct. 12, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and the Decatur City Council are hosting a dedication ceremony to Preston Jackson Park. The ceremony takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m and starts with the dedication. The city said they would be unveiling a brass plaque honoring Mr. Jackson. There will […]
DECATUR, IL
nprillinois.org

Springfield maintains top spot in Illinois with most video gambling machines

The City of Springfield has embraced video gambling since it became legal in Illinois a decade ago. The latest report on gambling from the Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability, the fiscal gurus for the state legislature, shows the city with a total of 757 terminals in operation during the fiscal year that ended this summer. That’s an addition of more than 100 since 2019 and well ahead of second place Rockford, a larger city, which reported 537 terminals.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Springfield, IL
Traffic
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Springfield, IL
WAND TV

Theft of taxpayer money in Wapella Township

WAPELLA, Ill. (WAND) – The Road Commissioner in Wapella Township resigned and paid the township more than $27,000 for personal expenses charged to a township credit card. But the township board in this small Dewitt County community decided not to seek prosecution after receiving a check. “I think somebody...
WAPELLA, IL
WCIA

State Police: Route 29 shut down by crash

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police are actively responding to a crash on Illinois Route 29 east of Taylorville. Captain Jody Huffman, Commander of Districts 9 and 20, said the crash involved several vehicles, including a commercial one, and resulted in a lane blockage. Drivers are advised to avoid the area as troopers […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
foxillinois.com

Ride in honor Saturday to support veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A ride to honor veterans is coming to Springfield. Those who take part in the "Ride in Honor" motorcycle ride will visit the Veteran memorials in the area as a way to celebrate and honor veterans. Registration for the "Ride in Honor" starts at noon...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Five Springfield Residents Charged With Pandemic Relief Fraud

Five Springfield residents have been indicted on charges accusing them of defrauding the government’s pandemic relief programs. All five are accused of getting fraudulent payments under the Paycheck Protection Program, which was supposed to help small businesses maintain payrolls during the business slowdown caused by the COVID pandemic. The alleged fraud in the latest cases occurred in the spring of 2021.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police increasing traffic enforcement

DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — Decatur Police are putting in even more effort to make the roads safer.  It comes after reading survey results from community members, and now, police said they’ve decided to start more aggressive traffic enforcement.  Chloe Jancosek lives in Decatur and thinks it’s a good idea.  “I just saw an accident right […]
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

United Way teaming up with local restaurants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — United Way is celebrating 100 years of community service. To celebrate, local restaurants will donate a portion of the price of your food on Wednesday to United Way of Central Illinois. This will continue through October 26. The donations are expected to go towards local...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Jacksonville man selected to Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Jacksonville man was selected to join the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame. The Illinois Department of Aging (IDoA) announced on Wednesday that Ernest White is the 2022 honoree in the labor force category. “The Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame honors older adults who have...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
foxillinois.com

Family displaced after Decatur house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Two adults and four children are looking for somewhere else to stay after a fire Wednesday afternoon. The Decatur Fire Department was called around 3:24 p.m. to a home in the 1700 block of Moundford Court. When crews arrived, they reported seeing heavy fire and...
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

Caterpillar celebrates brick and mortar expansion at the Decatur facility with ribbon cutting ceremony

October 5, 2022- Caterpillar held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the first brick and mortar expansion of the Decatur facility since 1997. “It has been 25 years since we have found a brick and mortar expansion on the Caterpillar Decatur campus, so that is why today is so special,” Tina Czerwinski, Facility Manager said. “Today is about investment in Decatur and our facility and our processes, but it is investment in the people. All the people in front of me, today.”
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

ALPLM hosts Conference on Illinois History

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM) will present the annual Conference on Illinois History this week. The event begins on Thursday and goes until Friday. The schedule for the Conference on Illinois History can be found here. Some of the highlights that will...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

IDOC's college education policy goes into effect across the state

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Corrections' (IDOC) new policy on post-secondary education went into effect across the state on Monday. The policy was written with input from the Vera Institute of Justice, a nonprofit research and policy organization. It was designed to address the challenges faced by individuals completing their degrees while incarcerated.
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Trick-or-Treating hours for Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The City of Springfield announced this year's Halloween trick-or-treating hours on Tuesday. This year, trick-or-treating will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Residents who want to greet trick-or-treaters should turn on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Multicultural Fest at LLCC

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) is hosting its 18th Annual Multicultural Fest this week. The Multicultural Fest showcases various cultures with ethnic food, entertainment, and cultural exhibits. Local food trucks are offering free samples of ethnic food at the event. Restaurants serving from 11 a.m....
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Fire erupts inside a recycling center

RIVERTON, Ill. (WICS) — There was a fire at the SIC Recycling center in Riverton on Tuesday. According to the Riverton Police Department, a conveyor belt caught on fire. Fire Departments from Riverton, Sherman, Dawson, and Springfield all responded. The Riverton Fire Department says once they were able to...
RIVERTON, IL
WAND TV

Four-vehicle crash east of Taylorville causes injuries, no deaths

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police District 9 troopers responded to a four-vehicle crash on Route 129 at Kennedy Road around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. ISP confirmed that a box truck driver failed to stop and struck two other vehicles in an area where traffic was being reduced to one lane due to construction. One of the vehicles struck by the box truck hit a fourth vehicle.
TAYLORVILLE, IL

