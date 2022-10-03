ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

United Way teaming up with local restaurants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — United Way is celebrating 100 years of community service. To celebrate, local restaurants will donate a portion of the price of your food on Wednesday to United Way of Central Illinois. This will continue through October 26. The donations are expected to go towards local...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Springfield woman starts sober living house for homeless men

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A woman in Springfield is helping people get sober. Julie Benson, who runs Helping the Homeless, has opened a home for the purpose of helping men live sober. We're told that the home will be fully self-sustaining. Benson says the shelter is completely from the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Public invited to wooden grain elevator program in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ill. (WICS) — The public is invited to attend an event in Atlanta, Ill., that reflects on the city’s agricultural role and architecture through the still-standing JH Hawes Wooden Grain Elevator. Bill Kemp, of the McLean County Museum of History, will lead the program titled, "Wooden Grain...
ATLANTA, IL
Kidzeum to hold adults only Halloween event

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Kidzeum is inviting adults to check out an event this month. Adults are asked to leave the kids at home and explore the museum while trying out Halloween-inspired experiments and games. There will be drinks, a cash bar, and hors d'oeuvres provided by local restaurants.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Trick-or-Treating hours for Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The City of Springfield announced this year's Halloween trick-or-treating hours on Tuesday. This year, trick-or-treating will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Residents who want to greet trick-or-treaters should turn on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Family displaced after Decatur house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Two adults and four children are looking for somewhere else to stay after a fire Wednesday afternoon. The Decatur Fire Department was called around 3:24 p.m. to a home in the 1700 block of Moundford Court. When crews arrived, they reported seeing heavy fire and...
DECATUR, IL
Jacksonville man selected to Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Jacksonville man was selected to join the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame. The Illinois Department of Aging (IDoA) announced on Wednesday that Ernest White is the 2022 honoree in the labor force category. “The Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame honors older adults who have...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
New innovation center in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A ribbon cutting was held on Friday for the 1908 social innovation center. The Innovation Center is a space for minority-owned small businesses in Springfield. The opening is part of the south town neighborhood redevelopment plan that aims to connect resources to communities of color...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Cocktails for a Cure at Win, Lose or Draught

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can grab a drink for a good cause Thursday night. Win, Lose or Draught is hosting Cocktails for a Cure from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It's all a part of the Land of Lincoln Pink Warriors. Local celebrities will be bartending to help...
LINCOLN, IL
Some Unit 4 parents say community focus groups disorganized

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Unit 4 School District and consulting firm Cooperative Strategies began their focus groups this week to get community input into possible solutions to replace the district's current School of Choice program. Some Unit 4 parents, though, are upset with the way they say the process...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
5 Springfield residents indicted for COVID-19 relief fund fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents are facing charges after being accused of fraud related to COVID-19 relief funds. They were indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Sean Jackson, 32, was charged with two counts of wire fraud. The indictment alleges the offenses occurred in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Ribbon cutting for Springfield Rail Improvement's next phase

A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday ushered in the latest part of the Springfield Rail Improvement Project. The ribbon cutting was for the new 5th and 6th street Bridges. The 5th and 6th street Bridges Project will include new double-track bridges for the Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific corridors at 5th and 6th street.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
District 186 vaccination deadline looms

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — District 186 is cracking down on student vaccination requirements. Last month, more than 400 students were excluded from class because they did not have their proper vaccinations and physical paperwork turned in by the school's deadline. Now, the school district is getting close to the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
ALPLM recognized for excellence by national museum organization

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM) received verification of all its core policy documents by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM). That means the national professional organization for the museum industry, has confirmed through a review that the ALPLM’s educational mission and its...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Poplar Place discussed at Springfield City Council meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Poplar Place came up during the Springfield City Council meeting on Tuesday. Despite not being on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting, city council continued to discuss spending more than $2 million to help upgrade Poplar Place. Mayor Jim Langfelder says that he feels this...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Champaign-Urbana women's march for reproductive rights

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Two University of Illinois College of Law groups, Myra Bradwell Law Society and If/When/How UICU chapter, hosted a women's march on Sunday to fight for women's reproductive rights. The march began on the U of I campus at the alma mater statue and went through Urbana down to the Champaign County courthouse.
URBANA, IL
Youth performance group to produce 'Rock the Conservatory'

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Youth Performance Group (SYPG) will be producing Rock the Conservatory. The show will be at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. Rock the Conservatory is a contemporary fusion of live music and dance. The performance will feature rock and roll...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Taylorville teacher surprised with teaching excellence prize

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Taylorville teacher received a big surprise on Tuesday. Matt Blomquist, a Taylorville High School construction teacher, is one of the winners of the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. He received $15,000 for himself and $35,000 for his program. The...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Walk thru flu shot, COVID-19 booster clinic in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — There will be a walk-thru flu shot and COVID-19 booster clinic in Jacksonville. It will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Jacksonville High School Bowl, 215 S Church St, Jacksonville, IL. 62650. If you can't make it to the walk thru clinic,...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Former District 186 school board president passes away

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — District 186 and the Springfield community are in mourning after Mike Zimmers passed away Wednesday morning. Zimmers was a member of the District 186 school board and served previously as the president and vice president of the board. Before serving on the board, Zimmers was...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

