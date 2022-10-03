ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

5th SFG Veteran
3d ago

Why would anyone need an Evacuation Order? Are liberals so accustomed to following orders that they have to be ordered to evacuate. Just look at their TV's and they could see for themselves the storm's trajectory.

PStrang
3d ago

How much notice did they have as to where it would hit? DeSantis was spot on with his interview on CNN, but I'm sure they're edit to hide the brutal truth, as always. Russia anyone? 🤔

CBS Miami

Search crews going door to door in southwest Florida, death toll rises

FORT MYERS - After Hurricane Ian obliterated communities in Florida, rescue crews going door to door in search of survivors are reporting more deaths, and residents grappling with loss are facing a long, daunting recovery. As of Monday, at least 101 people have been reported killed by the hurricane in Florida -- 54 of them in Lee County alone. The storm slammed into Florida as a furious Category 4 hurricane last Wednesday. Days later, some residents of island communities are cut off from the mainland, hundreds of thousands of people are without power, and many Floridians have found themselves...
CBS News

Hurricane Ian destroyed power systems and ravaged homes. One southwest Florida community completely powered by solar escaped with little damage.

Hurricane Ian's impact on southwest Florida has been nothing short of devastating. But even as millions lost power, had their homes destroyed and were left in total disarray, one small community managed to get through relatively unscathed. The community is known as Babcock Ranch, situated just 20 minutes away from...
NBC News

Covid death rates are higher among Republicans than Democrats, mounting evidence shows

Covid deaths are unevenly distributed among Republicans and Democrats. Average excess death rates in Florida and Ohio were 76% higher among Republicans than Democrats between March 2020 and December 2021, according to a working paper released last month by the National Bureau of Economic Research. Excess deaths refers to deaths above what would be anticipated based on historical trends.
#Storm Surge
NBC News

‘It was the hardest thing I had to do’: Woman saved brothers from Hurricane Ian storm surge

As Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida as a category 4 storm, Darcy Bishop was riding out the storm with her two brothers when flood waters came rushing into her home. Darcy joins News NOW to share her inspiring story of survival and how she managed to save her two brothers, who were both born with cerebral palsy and have limited mobility. Oct. 4, 2022.
