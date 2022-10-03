Read full article on original website
Kayla Nation Named Paris Quotarian Of Year
Paris, Tenn.–Kayla Nation was selected 2022 Paris Quotarian of the Year. At the recent Quota meeting, 2022-23 club officers were installed by Jane Sinnema, using a puzzle theme. They are: President – Jill Snow, Vice President – Mary Kathryn Moore, Secretary – Martha McFadden, Treasurer – Deborah Mell, Parliamentarian-Historian – Geraldine Sykes, Director – Cassandra Perry, Director – Martha Smith and Director – Elizabeth Craig. Not pictured is Assistant Treasurer – Janice Teas.
Obion Co. Woman Charged In Death Of Husband
Union City, Tenn.–Following a two-year investigation, Obion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Troy woman in the death of her husband. Keleta K. Turnage, age 51, is in the Obion County Jail, charged with the death of Bobby G. Turnage. On July 24, 2020, Obion County Sheriff’s Deputies were...
Paris Man Found Sleeping In Home Near Accident Scene
Dover, Tenn.–A Paris man was arrested after he was allegedly found sleeping on someone’s couch after leaving the scene of an accident earlier. Ryan Hargrove, age 26, was arrested by the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated burglary and vandalism. Bond of $7,500 was set.
Ethan Torsak To Kick Off Noon On Square
Paris, Tenn.–Noon on the Square will kick off Friday, October 7 with Paris musician Ethan Torsak and food provided by Perry’s BBQ. Noon on the Square is held every Friday in October and sponsored by Commercial Bank & Trust. It draws hundreds to downtown Paris. The events are...
Reminder: BPU Holds Community Cookout Today
Paris, Tenn.–Remember, today is the day for the annual Community Cookout sponsored by the Paris BPU in downtown Paris. BPU invites everyone to enjoy free hot dogs, chips and cookies from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the alley and parking lot areas beside the main office. Paris BPU...
Henry County High School Homecoming Court Named
Paris, Tenn.–The 2022 Henry County High School Homecoming Court has been named. The Homecoming Queen will be crowned at Friday night’s Patriots’ game with Paducah Tilghman. In photo, from left are: Reagan Bostick, sophomore; Bianca Leary, sophomore; Harlee Veazey, senior; Riley Moore, senior; Ellie Culpepper, senior; Katie Barnett, junior; and Fajona Sneed, junior. (HCHS photo).
Big Bass Bash Moved To September 2023 At Kentucky Lake
Buchanan, Tenn.– The Association of Collegiate anglers is constantly searching for ways to benefit the anglers and help grow the sport of collegiate bass fishing. Following a successful Bass Pro Shops Big Bass Bash presented by Berkley at Kentucky Lake two weeks ago, the ACA has decided to move the 2023 installment of this event from this upcoming spring to the fall of 2023. Next year’s Bass Pro Shops Big Bass Bash presented by Berkley will now be contested on September 23-24, 2023 at Kentucky Lake in Henry County and Paris, TN.
Paris Okays Location Of Microbreweries In City
Paris, Tenn.–At a busy session Thursday night, the Paris City Commission approved an ordinance allowing microbreweries and distilleries in the city of Paris. The approval comes after planning commission approval, two readings of the proposed ordinance by the city commission and a public hearing which was held at the start of Thursday’s meeting.
Good Fiscal News Continues For City Of Paris
Paris, Tenn.–The good fiscal news for the city of Paris continues. At Thursday night’s meeting of the Paris City Commission, Director of Finance Traci Shannon announced, “We started off the fiscal year with another increase in retail sales tax revenue. The month of July was up 9.96% compared to July of last year. Just as a reminder, last July we were up 5.87% compared to the previous year.”
Somber Clothesline Project Program Draws Large Crowd
Paris, Tenn.–A large and somber crowd was on hand in downtown Paris Monday evening for the unveiling of The Clothesline Project which raises awareness of the horrors of domestic violence all over the country and right here at home. Organized by Jane Etheridge of Phases to Freedom, the program...
Record-Breaking Year For Tourism Celebrated
Memphis, Tenn.–A group representing Obion and Lake Counties attended the 2022 Tennessee Governor’s Conference on Tourism that was held this year at the Renasant Convention Center in Memphis. Included from Discovery Park were Scott Williams, president and CEO; Dr. Emalee Buttrey, director of education and museum experience; Tammy...
Lorrie Morgan Wows At Sold Out Show
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Country sensation Lorrie Morgan performed a sold out show over the weekend at The Dixie to kick off The Dixie Performing Arts Center’s 17th Season. Opening for Morgan was her son, Jesse Keith Whitley. Next up at The Dixie is Forever Abbey Road, a Beatles’ tribute band, which is already sold out. The show is October 22. Photo by Joel Washburn. To learn more about upcoming performances, visit DixiePAC.net.
2nd Annual ‘Tacos & Tamales’ Set Saturday
Union City, Tenn.–Join them this Saturday for food truck treats, margaritas, live music and shopping with local vendors. Mainstreet Union City and Discovery Park of America are partnering together to host the 2nd annual “Tacos and Tamales” event at Kiwanis Park in Historic Downtown Union City, Tennessee to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Music will be provided by Lalo and Friends Salsa band at 5 p.m. Admission is two dollars per guest and children three and under receive free admission.
Benton County Inmate Indicted For Overdose Death
Camden, Tenn.–A Benton County inmate has been indicted and charged in connection with the in-custody death of a fellow inmate earlier this year. On May 24th, at the request of former 24th Judicial District Attorney General Matt Stowe, TBI special agents began investigating the in-custody death of Christopher S. Ellis (DOB: 1/21/78) at the Benton County Jail. An autopsy determined Ellis’s death was due to a drug overdose. During the course of the investigation, agents determined Jason K. Johnson (DOB: 2/12/75) was the person responsible for supplying the drugs to Ellis while in the Benton County Jail.
Future Bright For UC Golf Team At State
SEVIERVILLE – They came. And they have every intention of returning. Union City’s first-ever venture to the state team golf tournament came with equal parts satisfaction and hope after the youthful Lady Tornadoes finished sixth in the eight-team Class 1A field at the Sevierville Golf Club Tuesday. The...
Harrelson To Host Hawks v. Faculty Game Night
Puryear, Tenn.–Harrelson School will host its 1st Annual Faculty vs. Hawks and Lady Hawks Basketball Games at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 6th. The Lady Patriots will be in attendance with Coach Curd and Coach Miller participating in the faculty games. The cost is $3/ adults and $2/ school-children...
Inventor’s Fair Generates Bright Ideas At Martin Elementary
Martin, Tenn.–Martin Elementary School is growing a group of promising inventors after a recent 5th grade Inventor’s Fair produced nearly 70 prototypes and models of inventions. Led by Mrs. Candace Sumner and Mrs. Paige Hatchel, about 70 students in 5th grade Social Studies classes designed and constructed a...
