Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Man dead after shooting at motel on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after a shooting at a motel on Jacksonville’s Northside Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officials said JSO found a man in his early 40s shot around 9 p.m. on Harts Road at the former Gold Rush Inn. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
WCJB

Murder trial for Dashan Lewis will continue

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The murder trial continues for Dashan Lewis, who is accused of killing Steven McGee in 2019. Lewis is charged with premeditated first degree murder with firearm discharge, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a short barreled shotgun. Detectives say Lewis is the one who...
News4Jax.com

Firefighters called to extinguish fire at Jacksonville Beach high rise

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Firefighters with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were called Thursday night to extinguish a fire at a high rise on 1st Street in Jacksonville Beach. According to a JFRD spokesperson, there was fire showing from a unit’s balcony on the 15th floor. Crews made entry...
fox35orlando.com

2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant

PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
WOKV

Jacksonville police investigating stabbing in Baymeadows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was stabbed at the intersection between Baymeadows Road and Old Kings Road South. According to the JSO PIO Office, a woman was stabbed multiple times early Monday morning. At this time, one person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with the case.
ESPN 690

Body discovered in retention pond on Jacksonville’s Southside

JACKSONVILLE, FL. — A man is dead after what’s believed to be a drowning in a retention pond on Jacksonville’s Southside. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to an apartment complex in the area of Western Way off of Southside Boulevard early Tuesday morning after someone was heard screaming for help from the water.
News4Jax.com

Missing 7-year-old boy found safe, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A missing 7-year-old boy was found safe, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Police said they were called just after 8 a.m. to the area of University Boulevard West and Patsy Anne Drive in reference to a missing child. Family members told police that the...
mainstreetdailynews.com

LCPD responds to multiple gunfire incidents

Lake City Police officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire and one home being hit in the northeast section of town on Wednesday evening. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) press release, officers investigated four gunfire incidents between 8:30 and 11:30 p.m. At three of the four scenes,...
