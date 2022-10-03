Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Family seeks answers after Jacksonville father, community advocate with Cure Violence killed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a Jacksonville father of two — who worked with Cure Violence helping to prevent crime in Duval County — is speaking out after he was gunned down in his neighborhood earlier this year. The sister of Quma Toler, 41, told News4JAX...
Survivors and family members ask people to speak up for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — October is also Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The City of Jacksonville along with Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office held an event to commemorate the month. STORY: Officer arrested in St. Johns County after beating woman for refusing sexual advances, SJSO says. At this event, we heard from...
News4Jax.com
A Jacksonville grandmother was found dead in the street. 6 years later, her son searches for answers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators are still searching for whoever hit and killed a local nurse in 2016 while she was crossing Merril Road in Arlington. It’s been six years but now her son is opening up to News4JAX about their need for answers. Helen Schafer, 61, was a...
Police search for suspect allegedly connected to Arlington robberies
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a suspect who is believed to be linked to several armed robberies in the Arlington area. The suspect in the photos allegedly entered multiple businesses armed with a handgun and demanded money, according to JSO. If you...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton responds to allegations made in campaign ad from opponent T.K. Waters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You may have seen a new political ad in the special election for Jacksonville sheriff. It’s from the campaign of T.K. Waters, and it claims his opponent, Lakesha Burton, can’t be trusted, pointing to arrests in her past. The 30-second ad makes three separate...
News4Jax.com
‘Why my son?’: Stricken twice by gun violence, mother IDs 17-year-old found shot to death in Woodstock neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville mother on Wednesday identified the person found shot to death a week ago in the parking lot of a Woodstock apartment complex as a 17-year-old named Elijah McDonald. No arrests have been announced by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. When News4JAX spoke with McDonald’s mother,...
News4Jax.com
Man dead after shooting at motel on Jacksonville’s Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after a shooting at a motel on Jacksonville’s Northside Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officials said JSO found a man in his early 40s shot around 9 p.m. on Harts Road at the former Gold Rush Inn. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
54 arrested in months long Nassau County drug sting
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A four-month long multi-agency investigation called Operation: Heavy Weights resulted in 54 arrests and the seizure of hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs. Forty-six of the suspects are from Nassau county, five were from Georgia, two were from Jacksonville, and one was from Lake City.
News4Jax.com
Woman, 27, arrested for inappropriate relationship with girl, 16, at Florida Youth Challenge Academy
CAMP BLANDING, Fla. – A Clay County woman was arrested accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teen girl while working at Florida Youth Challenge Academy at Camp Blanding. Libby Chrome is charged with “an authority figure soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct with a minor”.
WCJB
Murder trial for Dashan Lewis will continue
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The murder trial continues for Dashan Lewis, who is accused of killing Steven McGee in 2019. Lewis is charged with premeditated first degree murder with firearm discharge, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a short barreled shotgun. Detectives say Lewis is the one who...
Four incidents of gunfire in the northeastern area of Lake City, one home struck
LAKE CITY, Fla. — On Wednesday, Oct. 5, between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., Lake City police responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the northeastern area of the city. Officers were unable to locate the source of the gunshots at three of the reported areas and didn’t find witnesses, damaged property or shell casings.
First Coast News
Report: Jacksonville police officer arrested, allegedly strangled girlfriend
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — First Coast News has not been permitted to provide a mugshot with this story, due to the suspect's affiliation with law enforcement. A Jacksonville Sheriff's officer was arrested in St. Johns County Thursday, a police report shows. He resigned at the time of his arrest, JSO confirmed.
News4Jax.com
Firefighters called to extinguish fire at Jacksonville Beach high rise
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Firefighters with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were called Thursday night to extinguish a fire at a high rise on 1st Street in Jacksonville Beach. According to a JFRD spokesperson, there was fire showing from a unit’s balcony on the 15th floor. Crews made entry...
fox35orlando.com
2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant
PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
Jacksonville police investigating stabbing in Baymeadows
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was stabbed at the intersection between Baymeadows Road and Old Kings Road South. According to the JSO PIO Office, a woman was stabbed multiple times early Monday morning. At this time, one person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with the case.
Body discovered in retention pond on Jacksonville’s Southside
JACKSONVILLE, FL. — A man is dead after what’s believed to be a drowning in a retention pond on Jacksonville’s Southside. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to an apartment complex in the area of Western Way off of Southside Boulevard early Tuesday morning after someone was heard screaming for help from the water.
JSO: Man drowns in retention pond in Southside neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the retention pond outside an apartment complex on Western Way. STORY: Survivors and family members ask people to speak up for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to detectives, at approximately 4:57 a.m., officers...
News4Jax.com
Missing 7-year-old boy found safe, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A missing 7-year-old boy was found safe, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Police said they were called just after 8 a.m. to the area of University Boulevard West and Patsy Anne Drive in reference to a missing child. Family members told police that the...
mainstreetdailynews.com
LCPD responds to multiple gunfire incidents
Lake City Police officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire and one home being hit in the northeast section of town on Wednesday evening. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) press release, officers investigated four gunfire incidents between 8:30 and 11:30 p.m. At three of the four scenes,...
News4Jax.com
Bill Basford, longtime Jacksonville public servant, dead at age 92
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bill Basford, a longtime Jacksonville public servant who in the 1960s championed the very first bill passed by the Florida Legislature to clean up the St. Johns River, has died. He was 92 years old. After serving two terms in the Florida House, Basford became a...
