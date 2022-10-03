Read full article on original website
Related
WTAP
Jury finds Thompson guilty of felony murder
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A jury found Victor Lee Thompson guilty of felony murder with the underlying intent of burglary in the death of Darren Salaam Senior in May of 2021. The verdict was read announced just before 4:45 P.M. Thursday. The family of the victim was in the courtroom...
WTAP
Victor Lee Thompson took the stand in day two of his murder trial
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Day two of the Victor Lee Thompson Trial wrapped up Wednesday with Thompson taking the stand himself. During his testimony Thompson says he shot and killed Darren Salaam Senior in self-defense. “I was just surprised. I didn’t know he was on the other side of the...
WTAP
Shooting on Virginia Avenue sends one person to the hospital
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board, one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after being shot on Virginia Avenue. The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. October 6. We are working on finding out if it was a man or a woman who...
Metro News
Conviction in murder of former Wahama football star Kane Roush
POMEROY, Ohio — A Meigs County, Ohio jury has convicted a Charleston man in connection with an April 2021 murder in Pomeroy, Ohio. The 12-member panel found Jaquan Hall, 22, guilty in the shooting death of Kane Roush. Roush, 25, was an all-state football player at Wahama High school...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTAP
Wreck on Buchanan Road
WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - A car crash occurred on Buchanan Road in Washington County Thursday morning... The crash occurred around 9 am on Buchanan Road near the intersection of Buchanan Road and State Route 339. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. One vehicle was left of center when it...
Man accused in Pomeroy, Mason murders in Meigs County court
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – A man accused in a double murder spanning two states was in court today for charges connected to one of the deaths. Wayne Leib was arraigned in Meigs County Court this morning, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 on aggravated murder charges for the Friday, Sept. 30 shooting death of 62-year-old Dwayne Qualls. […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County man among latest COVID-19 deaths
PARKERSBURG — Another 10 deaths from COVID-19, including a 57-year-old man from Wood County, have been confirmed in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Tuesday. In addition to the Wood County resident, the state has confirmed the deaths of a 42-year-old man from Taylor...
Man charged for murders in both Ohio and West Virginia
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Charges have now been filed in West Virginia against a man who investigators say was also involved in a murder in Ohio the same night. That is according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney who says that a warrant has been issued for Wayne Leib for a felony charge of first-degree murder. […]
WTAP
City of Parkersburg ordered to pay legal costs for lawsuit
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Parkersburg has been ordered to pay legal fees for two people that successfully sued the city over the city council citing the Lord’s Prayer before meetings. Senior United States Judge John Copenhaver, Jr. made the ruling Thursday, October 6, in Charleston. According...
WTAP
Former West Virginia parole officer pleads guilty to witness tampering
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAP) - A former Regional Director of Parole Services for the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation in Parkersburg, West Virginia, pleaded guilty in federal court in the Southern District of West Virginia on October 6 to witness tampering. According to a news release and documents read...
WTAP
Trinity Episcopal Church in Parkersburg holding book sale until Saturday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Trinity Episcopal Church in Parkersburg is holding a book sale until Saturday, October 8, 2022. The book sale has been a tradition at the church since 1949. They took a few years off during the pandemic, and this is the first time since the pandemic that it’s been back.
WSAZ
Mother of murder victim reacts to guilty verdict
POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The mother of former University of Charleston and Wahama High School football player Kane Roush is sharing her reaction after the guilty verdict in his accused killer’s trial. Jaquan Hall was found guilty of aggravated murder, conspiracy, complicity, and murder Tuesday afternoon at the Meigs...
Jaquan Hall found guilty in Meigs County murder case
UPDATE (4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4): A man accused of killing another man in Pomeroy on Easter of 2021 has been found guilty by a jury. Jaquan Hall was found guilty of aggravated murder, murder, conspiracy, and complicity. He will be sentenced on Nov. 14 at 2:30 p.m. The maximum sentence Hall could face […]
WTAP
Obituary: Sakach, Lea Delores Turner Doonan
Lea Delores Turner Doonan Sakach was born in Parkersburg, WV, on August 24th, 1934, to the late Benjamin Turner and Cleo Turner Mendenhall. On September 4th, 2022 our beloved mother left this world surrounded by her loving children: daughters; Frances Doonan of Vero Beach, FL.; Rebecca Farnsworth of Parkersburg, WV; and son Michael Doonan of Vero Beach, FL.
wchsnetwork.com
Putnam County sheriff warns residents about scams
WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton is warning residents about phone and internet scams after being “inundated” with calls about such efforts. Eggleton released a video Wednesday on Facebook warning residents about scams involving people posing as other individuals and presenting certain deals and arrangements.
Ohio murder suspect also ‘person of interest’ in possible West Virginia homicide case
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man charged with aggravated murder in Meigs County, Ohio is also a person of interest in a possible homicide investigation in Mason County, West Virginia. Friday night, 62-year-old Dwayne Qualls was found dead with a gunshot wound at his home in Pomeroy. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood says that Wayne Leib […]
Mason County murder victim identified
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney has identified the victim in a murder that happened Friday night. Jason Pierce, 34 of Racine, was found with multiple gunshot and stab wounds at a home along Front Street. Wayne Leib is the suspect in the case, Chief McKinney says that charges are expected to be […]
WTAP
Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley held groundbreaking
BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - To celebrate its 114th house in the Mid-Ohio Valley, Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley held a groundbreaking ceremony on October 6 to start work on a house being built in Belpre, Ohio. The event was held on the 2500 block of Valley View Drive....
WTAP
Two homes in Marietta are a total loss after a fire
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE 10/6/2022 4:57 P.M. The Marietta Fire Department Chief says these two houses are total losses. The State Fire Marshal says the fire is undetermined. One house was vacant and no one was home at the other one when the fire happened. The one house caught on fire and it spread to the one beside it.
West Virginia sues unlicensed contractor
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted […]
Comments / 0