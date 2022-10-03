ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTAP

Jury finds Thompson guilty of felony murder

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A jury found Victor Lee Thompson guilty of felony murder with the underlying intent of burglary in the death of Darren Salaam Senior in May of 2021. The verdict was read announced just before 4:45 P.M. Thursday. The family of the victim was in the courtroom...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Victor Lee Thompson took the stand in day two of his murder trial

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Day two of the Victor Lee Thompson Trial wrapped up Wednesday with Thompson taking the stand himself. During his testimony Thompson says he shot and killed Darren Salaam Senior in self-defense. “I was just surprised. I didn’t know he was on the other side of the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Shooting on Virginia Avenue sends one person to the hospital

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board, one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after being shot on Virginia Avenue. The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. October 6. We are working on finding out if it was a man or a woman who...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Metro News

Conviction in murder of former Wahama football star Kane Roush

POMEROY, Ohio — A Meigs County, Ohio jury has convicted a Charleston man in connection with an April 2021 murder in Pomeroy, Ohio. The 12-member panel found Jaquan Hall, 22, guilty in the shooting death of Kane Roush. Roush, 25, was an all-state football player at Wahama High school...
POMEROY, OH
WTAP

Wreck on Buchanan Road

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - A car crash occurred on Buchanan Road in Washington County Thursday morning... The crash occurred around 9 am on Buchanan Road near the intersection of Buchanan Road and State Route 339. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. One vehicle was left of center when it...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man accused in Pomeroy, Mason murders in Meigs County court

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – A man accused in a double murder spanning two states was in court today for charges connected to one of the deaths. Wayne Leib was arraigned in Meigs County Court this morning, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 on aggravated murder charges for the Friday, Sept. 30 shooting death of 62-year-old Dwayne Qualls. […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County man among latest COVID-19 deaths

PARKERSBURG — Another 10 deaths from COVID-19, including a 57-year-old man from Wood County, have been confirmed in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Tuesday. In addition to the Wood County resident, the state has confirmed the deaths of a 42-year-old man from Taylor...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man charged for murders in both Ohio and West Virginia

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Charges have now been filed in West Virginia against a man who investigators say was also involved in a murder in Ohio the same night.  That is according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney who says that a warrant has been issued for Wayne Leib for a felony charge of first-degree murder.  […]
POMEROY, OH
WTAP

City of Parkersburg ordered to pay legal costs for lawsuit

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Parkersburg has been ordered to pay legal fees for two people that successfully sued the city over the city council citing the Lord’s Prayer before meetings. Senior United States Judge John Copenhaver, Jr. made the ruling Thursday, October 6, in Charleston. According...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Former West Virginia parole officer pleads guilty to witness tampering

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAP) - A former Regional Director of Parole Services for the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation in Parkersburg, West Virginia, pleaded guilty in federal court in the Southern District of West Virginia on October 6 to witness tampering. According to a news release and documents read...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WSAZ

Mother of murder victim reacts to guilty verdict

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The mother of former University of Charleston and Wahama High School football player Kane Roush is sharing her reaction after the guilty verdict in his accused killer’s trial. Jaquan Hall was found guilty of aggravated murder, conspiracy, complicity, and murder Tuesday afternoon at the Meigs...
POMEROY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Jaquan Hall found guilty in Meigs County murder case

UPDATE (4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4): A man accused of killing another man in Pomeroy on Easter of 2021 has been found guilty by a jury. Jaquan Hall was found guilty of aggravated murder, murder, conspiracy, and complicity. He will be sentenced on Nov. 14 at 2:30 p.m. The maximum sentence Hall could face […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Sakach, Lea Delores Turner Doonan

Lea Delores Turner Doonan Sakach was born in Parkersburg, WV, on August 24th, 1934, to the late Benjamin Turner and Cleo Turner Mendenhall. On September 4th, 2022 our beloved mother left this world surrounded by her loving children: daughters; Frances Doonan of Vero Beach, FL.; Rebecca Farnsworth of Parkersburg, WV; and son Michael Doonan of Vero Beach, FL.
PARKERSBURG, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Putnam County sheriff warns residents about scams

WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton is warning residents about phone and internet scams after being “inundated” with calls about such efforts. Eggleton released a video Wednesday on Facebook warning residents about scams involving people posing as other individuals and presenting certain deals and arrangements.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Mason County murder victim identified

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney has identified the victim in a murder that happened Friday night.  Jason Pierce, 34 of Racine, was found with multiple gunshot and stab wounds at a home along Front Street.  Wayne Leib is the suspect in the case,  Chief McKinney says that charges are expected to be […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley held groundbreaking

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - To celebrate its 114th house in the Mid-Ohio Valley, Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley held a groundbreaking ceremony on October 6 to start work on a house being built in Belpre, Ohio. The event was held on the 2500 block of Valley View Drive....
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Two homes in Marietta are a total loss after a fire

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE 10/6/2022 4:57 P.M. The Marietta Fire Department Chief says these two houses are total losses. The State Fire Marshal says the fire is undetermined. One house was vacant and no one was home at the other one when the fire happened. The one house caught on fire and it spread to the one beside it.
MARIETTA, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia sues unlicensed contractor

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

