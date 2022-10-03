Read full article on original website
wsiu.org
Evidence-Based Funding is helping Vienna High School make improvments
It’s been six years since Evidence-Based Funding started in Illinois and some local schools are seeing improvements. In 2018 Vienna High School was rated at 52% of adequate funding. That was the year that evidence-based funding began in Illinois. Six years later the state funding level has increased to...
wsiu.org
Stae legislators and law enforcement discuss the impact of the Safe-T Act with business leaders
State leaders and local law enforcement held a round table meeting to discuss business safety and the impact of the Safe-t Act once it becomes law next year. In less than three months the Safe-t Act takes effect changing many laws in the criminal justice system in Illinois. At a...
progressivegrocer.com
Schnucks Introduces Flexforce Employment Option
Midwest grocer Schnuck Markets, Inc. has introduced the “Schnucks Flexforce” employment option at select St. Louis-area stores. This flex assignment perk allows associates to optimize their work schedules by selecting shifts and store locations that best fit their personal schedules while creating opportunities for growth and learning at a pace determined by the teammate.
wlip.com
Tyson Foods Announces Illinois Exit
CHICAGO (AP) Tyson Foods is moving around 1,000 corporate positions from Illinois and South Dakota to its headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. The company, which is one of the world’s largest meat producers, said Wednesday that corporate staff in its Chicago and Downers Grove locations will start relocating next year. Those in the Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, office will also be heading to Arkansas. No layoffs are planned. The company says having employees in one location will help collaboration and decision making. The move is another blow for Chicago, which has also seen Boeing and Caterpillar relocate their headquarters this year.
wsiu.org
SIU and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois signed an agreement that benefits both organizations
SIU and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois signed a new agreement Tuesday that will benefit members, staff and students. SIU Chancellor Austin Lane officially signed a commitment with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois that will give students opportunities with the club while improving their programs.
The Largest and Oldest Flea Market in Missouri is a Short Drive
Going to garage sales and finding treasures is always fun, but there is something about a flea market that is special. One of the largest and oldest flea markets is a short drive from the Tri-States. Welcome to the Rutledge Flea Market, one of the bests that I have been...
foxillinois.com
Illinois treasurer discusses program for people with disabilities
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Treasurer Michale Frerichs talked about a program that would improve the lives of children with disabilities on Tuesday. Illinois Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) focuses on people with disabilities and teaches them how to build their financial wellness. Through the program, individuals with...
wsiu.org
The U.S. attorney announces efforts to combat fraud against seniors in southern Illinois
In connection with the Department of Justice’s announcement of its Elder Justice Sweep earlier this week, U-S Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois is pledging its support. The U.S. attorney says as an example of this situation is the guilty plea recently by 64-year-old Danny Vaughn of Centralia.
Tax rebates 2022: Date Illinois residents must claim check worth up to $700 by revealed
Illinois residents must file their 2021 taxes by Oct. 17 to receive up to $700 in tax rebates as part of the state's family relief plan.
Illinois tax rebates for solar panels, electric cars, chargers save money and environment
The new Inflation Reduction Act could help you get relief from rising electric and gas bills while also helping the environment.
wsiu.org
Deaconess Health System will take over four southern Illinois facilities
Deaconess Health System will take over four hospitals in southern Illinois, after an agreement announced this week. The purchase agreement has Deaconess taking over Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Red Bud Regional Hospital, Crossroads Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon, and Union County Hospital in Anna. Heartland Regional CEO and...
southernillinoisnow.com
wvik.org
Busy Illinois QC Traffic Corridor to be Studied
The Bi-State Regional Commission has received a grant for a consultant to look at the Andalusia Road - Indian Bluff Road Corridor. Planning Director Gena McCullough says says the eight mile corridor runs through Rock Island, Rock Island County, Milan, and Moline, and carries up to 10,000 vehicles per day.
Washington Examiner
Tax rebates 2022: Illinois residents have just 12 days to claim one-time check worth up to $700
Illinoisans have 12 days to file their 2021 taxes to receive up to $700 in tax rebates as part of the state's family relief plan. A bill backed by state Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel set aside millions of dollars to fund tax rebates, aiming to provide financial support amid increased expenses in the state.
Ameren Illinois’ prices up 126% compared to last year
ST. LOUIS – The Citizens Utility Board said Ameren Illinois‘ said electricity price has gone up 126 percent compared to one year ago on Saturday, October 1. CUB is now saying Illinois could see one of the most expensive winters in history. The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) said Ameren’s non-summer per-kilowatt-hour (kWh) price to compare […]
NBC Chicago
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID v. Flu Risk, Winter Wave Potential
How concerned are experts about a winter surge in either COVID or flu or both?. With temperatures cooling, some are expressing concerns. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Will We See Another COVID Wave This Winter? What Experts Are Saying. Could another COVID...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Illinois is not safe under Pritzker
Democrats and the leftwing media are doing everything they can to push back on the Safe-T Act and the damage it causes to the safety of law abiding citizens. The truth is, the law turns safety concerns upside down making the priority concerns for the criminals more than for the law abiding citizens. The removal of automatic cash bail for suspects applies to all suspects including felony criminals charged with rape and murder. Instead of making it mandatory, it gives a judge the discretion to decide, a decision that could as easily release a suspected rapist or murderer as require them to post bond.
wsiu.org
Pritzker and Bailey cast each other as a liar, hypocrite and danger to the state in live debate
The frenetic first televised face-to-face debate between Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker and Republican Darren Bailey Thursday devolved into a battle over who of the two is Illinois’ biggest liar and threat to the state. The high-stakes showdown at Illinois State University — roughly a month ahead of the election...
One Illinois Town Makes America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns List
According to a new study, there is a list of the “55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America". A handful of towns in the Midwest made it onto this list, and one Illinois town is also found itself on said list. The United States is full of beautiful small...
Mine subsidence is a problem along Illinois Route 161
An Illinois State Representative for Clinton County describes a noticeable bump that formed on Illinois Route 161 this week as an unexpected speed bump resulting from subsidence.
