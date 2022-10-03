ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IL

wsiu.org

Evidence-Based Funding is helping Vienna High School make improvments

It’s been six years since Evidence-Based Funding started in Illinois and some local schools are seeing improvements. In 2018 Vienna High School was rated at 52% of adequate funding. That was the year that evidence-based funding began in Illinois. Six years later the state funding level has increased to...
VIENNA, IL
progressivegrocer.com

Schnucks Introduces Flexforce Employment Option

Midwest grocer Schnuck Markets, Inc. has introduced the “Schnucks Flexforce” employment option at select St. Louis-area stores. This flex assignment perk allows associates to optimize their work schedules by selecting shifts and store locations that best fit their personal schedules while creating opportunities for growth and learning at a pace determined by the teammate.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wlip.com

Tyson Foods Announces Illinois Exit

CHICAGO (AP) Tyson Foods is moving around 1,000 corporate positions from Illinois and South Dakota to its headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. The company, which is one of the world’s largest meat producers, said Wednesday that corporate staff in its Chicago and Downers Grove locations will start relocating next year. Those in the Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, office will also be heading to Arkansas. No layoffs are planned. The company says having employees in one location will help collaboration and decision making. The move is another blow for Chicago, which has also seen Boeing and Caterpillar relocate their headquarters this year.
SPRINGDALE, AR
Mount Vernon, IL
Illinois Coronavirus
Illinois Business
foxillinois.com

Illinois treasurer discusses program for people with disabilities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Treasurer Michale Frerichs talked about a program that would improve the lives of children with disabilities on Tuesday. Illinois Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) focuses on people with disabilities and teaches them how to build their financial wellness. Through the program, individuals with...
ILLINOIS STATE
wsiu.org

Deaconess Health System will take over four southern Illinois facilities

Deaconess Health System will take over four hospitals in southern Illinois, after an agreement announced this week. The purchase agreement has Deaconess taking over Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Red Bud Regional Hospital, Crossroads Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon, and Union County Hospital in Anna. Heartland Regional CEO and...
ANNA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Crossroads Hospital in Mt. Vernon purchased by Deaconess

Crossroads Hospital in Mt. Vernon and three other Southern Illinois Hospitals are being acquired by Deaconess Health System, Inc. and Deaconess Regional Healthcare Services of Illinois, Inc. Deaconess has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire Crossroads Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Red Bud...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
wvik.org

Busy Illinois QC Traffic Corridor to be Studied

The Bi-State Regional Commission has received a grant for a consultant to look at the Andalusia Road - Indian Bluff Road Corridor. Planning Director Gena McCullough says says the eight mile corridor runs through Rock Island, Rock Island County, Milan, and Moline, and carries up to 10,000 vehicles per day.
MOLINE, IL
FOX 2

Ameren Illinois’ prices up 126% compared to last year

ST. LOUIS – The Citizens Utility Board said Ameren Illinois‘ said electricity price has gone up 126 percent compared to one year ago on Saturday, October 1. CUB is now saying Illinois could see one of the most expensive winters in history. The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) said Ameren’s non-summer per-kilowatt-hour (kWh) price to compare […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Chicago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID v. Flu Risk, Winter Wave Potential

How concerned are experts about a winter surge in either COVID or flu or both?. With temperatures cooling, some are expressing concerns. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Will We See Another COVID Wave This Winter? What Experts Are Saying. Could another COVID...
ILLINOIS STATE
suburbanchicagoland.com

Illinois is not safe under Pritzker

Democrats and the leftwing media are doing everything they can to push back on the Safe-T Act and the damage it causes to the safety of law abiding citizens. The truth is, the law turns safety concerns upside down making the priority concerns for the criminals more than for the law abiding citizens. The removal of automatic cash bail for suspects applies to all suspects including felony criminals charged with rape and murder. Instead of making it mandatory, it gives a judge the discretion to decide, a decision that could as easily release a suspected rapist or murderer as require them to post bond.
ILLINOIS STATE

