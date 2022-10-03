ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Essential needs for the homeless in Springfield

By Ashley Shook, Sy Becker
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C45f0_0iKS4isU00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Preparing for the onslaught of frigid winter weather, The Springfield Rescue Mission has launched a clothing drive benefitting the homeless men in its care.

The Springfield Rescue Mission clothing drive is called “ Undie Sunday Undie Monday ,” underwear and socks being the primary items needed over the years by the homeless. The Rescue Mission needs all the underwear and socks you can donate during the month of October.

Funding available to help over 3K homeless families across MA

Executive Director Kevin Ramsdell recounts how this drive began for a formerly homeless man who became one of the program’s first benefactors, “one of the things they gave him was a brand new pair of underwear he remembered by saying you don’t know how much you blessed me, and I want to be able to reciprocate and bless theirs.”

As 22News learned from one man who was recently homeless, these clothing gifts as so vital to their feelings of being needed.

“To me it offers everything. You can think in terms of help for me, the first need they provided after that was a lot of spiritual help.” Joshua, formerly homeless

“There is a tremendous need in the Greater Springfield Community for such items especially now with all the shortages in supplies. To the hungry, homeless, addicted and poor, ‘this is an offering of Hope & Love and a reminder that they matter to God!’ Psalm 16:9 ‘Therefore my heart is glad, and my glory rejoiceth: my flesh also shall rest in hope.’ We need your help as the numbers of homeless men, women, and children continue to increase. We cannot meet the need alone! We need your help to put Hope back in the hearts of those in need.” Kevin Ramsdell, Executive Director / CEO.

Donation hours are Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. located at 10 Mill Street in Springfield. Some needed items are large and x-large men’s boxer briefs, and x-large and xx-large men’s undershirts.

The Springfield Rescue Mission accepts donations all year long of the following items, or a monetary donation can be made online at springfieldrescuemission.org .

  • Clothing
  • Shoes
  • Coats and jackets
  • Men and women’s business suits
  • Bedding
  • Sheets (all sizes)
  • Pillow cases (all sizes)
  • Area rugs and throw rugs
  • Strollers
  • Pack and Play for infants
  • Highchairs and booster seats
  • Small household items such as toasters, toaster ovens, coffee machines, mixers
  • New stuffed animals (Christmas season only)
  • Towels (bath and hand towels)
  • Undergarments and socks must be new
  • Toiletries (regular and travel size)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Society
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Springfield#Ma#Hope Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
WNAW 94.7

It’s Illegal in MA to do This to Your Pet…5 Years in Prison, $2,500 Fine

Throughout the years that I have been working in radio here in Berkshire County, I would have guests on the air from various animal shelters. I was informed about which animals are looking for new homes as they were up for adoption. People's lives change, they have to move to areas that may not allow pets or they have family members that are allergic, whatever the reason, there would be a steady flow of furry friends that were ready to go home. I heard plenty of happy-ending stories over the years for these Berkshire County animals and was glad to hear that people were giving them warm, loving homes.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WWLP

WWLP

32K+
Followers
25K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy