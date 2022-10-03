Oneida doctor sentenced after federal pill mill investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Scott County doctor who was accused of prescribing nearly five million Schedule II narcotic pills has been sentenced as part of a plea agreement in which he admitted to illegally distributing 60 oxycodone pills.

Dr. Bruce David Coffey, of Coffey Family Medical Clinic in Oneida, pleaded guilty to illegal distribution of oxycodone and money laundering. He was sentenced to 40 months in prison and one year of supervised probation upon release. Coffey will also pay a $500,000 fine as part of the agreement and undergo 500 hours of substance abuse treatment.

Coffey’s attorney Greg Isaacs, who also works as a contributor to WATE-TV, said he will be eligible for parole after serving 85% of the sentence and the prison term could be reduced further upon completion of a drug and alcohol counseling program.

State and federal law enforcement searched the clinic in 2018 as part of an investigation into overdose deaths involving opioids. The Drug Enforcement Agency alleged in court filings that Coffey prescribed 4.9 million dosage units of Schedule II controlled substances over an eight-year period.

His clinic burned down in January 2020 , one month after federal officials moved to seize hundreds of thousands of dollars from accounts associated with Coffey, his medical clinic and other businesses.

The plea agreement states that federal prosecutors seized over $1 million from accounts associated with Coffey, as well as two 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL450s.

The agreement describes how Coffey would provide pre-signed prescriptions for controlled substances, including oxycodone and hydrocodone, in exchange for payments. It also states that Coffey would issue controlled-substance prescriptions without a physical exam after spending less than one minute with the patient.

The Tennessee Department of Health’s licensure verification database shows Coffey’s physician’s license expired in October 2021.

