RAPID CITY, S.D. The Badlands Sabres and Knights of Columbus Council #1489 will be collecting winter clothes during two games towards the end of October. The annual Coats For Kids program is carried out by the Knights of Columbus Faith In Action Community program every year. Their goal is to make sure children across the country have the right clothes for winter season. In Rapid City alone, just over 16 percent of families live bellow the poverty line, and both the Knights of Columbus and the Badlands Sabres want to make sure they are prepared.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO