newscenter1.tv
Salvation Army of the Black Hills preparing for annual winter clothes distribution
RAPID CITY, S.D.– The Salvation Army is preparing to roll out their annual Coats For Kids drive, set for the beginning of October. Every year, Salvation Army officials prepare hundreds of coats for school-aged children in the Rapid City area from kindergarten all the way through grade 12. And as the fall weather sets in and temperatures continue their downward trends through the remainder of the year, the coats will help keep children warm.
newscenter1.tv
There’s still time to register for the 2022 Rapid City Polar Plunge
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Some people will be freezing this Saturday for a really good reason, to raise money for Special Olympics. That includes some of your favorite NewsCenter1 personalities. The 2022 Rapid City Polar Plunge is taking place Saturday morning at Black Hills Harley-Davidson. The event is presented by South Dakota Law Enforcement.
newscenter1.tv
Here are the results from the Diaper Need Awareness Week campaign
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The results are in from the Diaper Need Awareness Week Campaign, and it was a big success. The Rapid City Municipal Government reports that nearly 10,000 diapers and wipes, as well as $455 in cash donations. The donations received in the past week were from the community, city hall department competitions and community collections at the main fire station and public safety building.
newscenter1.tv
Badlands Sabres, Knights of Columbus team up for upcoming winter clothes collection
RAPID CITY, S.D. The Badlands Sabres and Knights of Columbus Council #1489 will be collecting winter clothes during two games towards the end of October. The annual Coats For Kids program is carried out by the Knights of Columbus Faith In Action Community program every year. Their goal is to make sure children across the country have the right clothes for winter season. In Rapid City alone, just over 16 percent of families live bellow the poverty line, and both the Knights of Columbus and the Badlands Sabres want to make sure they are prepared.
KEVN
Expect less ‘elbow room’ as Rapid City area grows
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The population around Rapid City is projected to see significant growth over the next eight years. At Monday night’s city council meeting, Elevate Rapid City presented a study focusing on potential population growth in and around the Rapid City metropolitan area by the year 2030.
newscenter1.tv
Big events happening this Native American Day weekend: Black Hills Powwow, Crazy Horse Marathon
Monday is Native American Day, and there are events happening throughout the region during the holiday weekend:. Friday – Sunday; event times vary. After a two-year hiatus, the Black Hills Powwow returns this Friday. The event pulls together dangers, singers, artisans, and vendors from across the U.S and Canada in an event with the theme “Come Dance With Us.”
newscenter1.tv
Looking for a great coffee shop? Try Common Grounds in Spearfish
Common Grounds has brewed some of Spearfish’s favorite hot, cold, and blended drinks for over 20 years. The coffee shop features an all-day breakfast and lunch menu, as well as sweet treats. Owner Corey Brost says, “Y. ou have just the coffee shop and deli-type of experience.”. Brost...
newscenter1.tv
Interested in winter volleyball? Registration is now open
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Registration for the Rapid City Recreation Department’s Winter Volleyball Leagues is open. “There’s a chill in the air and that means it’s time to be thinking winter volleyball,” said Recreation Specialist Matt Brandhagen. “These leagues provide great opportunities to compete and have fun with friends and coworkers.”
KEVN
Pet of the Week: Lady Spring
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Paw-don me, but is this fur-real? You can get a taste of sunshine as we head into fall with this week’s Humane Society of the Black Hills Pet of the Week, Lady Spring. Ms. Spring is a 2-year-old short-haired cat who is looking for...
KELOLAND TV
10-year-old missing boy located safely
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 10-year-old boy was last seen at about 8 a.m. today (Oct. 6) on the 1100 block of Wambli Drive in Rapid City, Police said. Louis Rondeau was reported missing at 10 a.m. today. Police said numerous locations have been checked but the boy has not been located. The public’s help is needed.
newscenter1.tv
Things to do: The 34th Annual Black Hills Powwow returns this weekend for anyone to enjoy
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Black Hills Powwow returns this weekend, starting Friday in the Monument Summit Arena. The event attracts people from across the country, whether it’s dancers, singers, artisans or spectators. With the event having been cancelled the past two years, the Monument hopes for a...
travelawaits.com
13 Amazing Things To Do In Beautiful Spearfish, South Dakota In Every Season
Visiting the Black Hills of South Dakota is often a bucket list item, especially for families and retirees. Mount Rushmore National Memorial, where the faces of four past U.S. presidents are carved into a natural granite wall, is usually the focus of the trip. In the 10 years I lived...
newscenter1.tv
Fentanyl growing increasingly common in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D.- A recent car crash involving a fentanyl overdose has brought increasing attention to the growing amounts of fentanyl seizures and overdoses in Rapid City. The Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team (UNET), led by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, has members from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation who are all working to dismantle fentanyl distribution groups.
newscenter1.tv
Check out how some Rapid City college students got out of the classroom to work with local law enforcement officials
RAPID CITY,S.D.– Unless it is found in Rapid City’s Art Alley, graffiti is considered to be vandalism. In the state of South Dakota, vandalism and intentional damage to property can be anywhere from a Class 2 misdemeanor to a Class 2 felony depending on the damage costs. In a special partnership, the Rapid City Police Department and college students came together to help remove some of the tags.
kotatv.com
A Rapid City coffee shop brings a worldly experience to downtown
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This past weekend might have had some people buzzing. Friday was National Coffee Day and Saturday was International Coffee Day. In downtown Rapid City a coffee shop takes its coffee pretty seriously. Michael Fewson owner of Essence of Coffee considers himself a master roaster. He learned from one of the top roasters in the United States, where many large coffee companies look for roasting advice. What he brings to Main Street Rapid City is years of experience.
sdpb.org
Black Hills Powwow expected to draw thousands to Rapid City
This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. The Black Hills Powwow is one of the premiere American Indian cultural events in the United States. Thousands of visitors will come to Rapid City for three days of dancing, singing, art, and a celebration of Native pride.
newscenter1.tv
No snow on the ground yet, but check out how some DOT plow drivers are making sure they are ready for the fresh powder
RAPID CITY, S.D.– When the snow falls in Rapid City and anywhere across the state of South Dakota, snow plow drivers head out in full force to make sure roads and other heavily-driven areas are cleared. But before that time, drivers and state department of transportation officials got in some fun as they prepare for winter.
newscenter1.tv
Looking for a job in education? Here are 7 opportunities available right now at Rapid City Area Schools
RAPID CITY, S.D – Everyone has heard about the shortage of teachers afflicting South Dakota schools, but the need for people extends beyond the classroom. Here are some other positions that the Rapid City School District is looking to fill:. Paraprofessional – $13-$17 hourly. Paraprofessionals are student support...
newscenter1.tv
FIGHTING BACK: Community-led patrols have positive impact on violent crime in North Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Residents who live on-edge in a North Rapid City neighborhood that was riddled with violence over the summer are now starting to sleep a little easier thanks to one group of volunteers. The group of anywhere from 15 to 25 people have gathered seven nights...
