inforney.com
Officials: High potential for wildfires, grass fires remains in East Texas
The temperatures in East Texas have cooled some with the onset of fall, but officials caution that dry conditions remain, bringing with them a sustained increased threat of wildfires. Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said low humidity during the past few weeks in the county has brought...
KLTV
Smith County business ordered to pay $890K fine in connection with illegal gaming
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A corporation has taken the fall for a business which held illegal gaming. Lucky Tunes #3, which was located in the 11000 block of Highway 64 East, was raided in February of 2019 and 90 gambling machines were seized. According to District Attorney Jacob Putman, cases...
KLTV
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police officers are at the scene of a fatal wreck Wednesday evening. According to police, the wreck involved two vehicles. It happened in the area of West Marshall Avenue and Bill Owens Parkway. It’s blocking all lanes of travel in the area, they say.
KLTV
Shreveport man arrested in connection with deaths of 2 found along Cherokee County highway
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect in the slaying of two men found dead alongside a Cherokee County highway has turned himself in to authorities. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Devon Harris of Shreveport, Louisiana turned himself in to the Mesquite Police Department on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
KLTV
Traffic slowed at N. Broadway and Gentry after crash
Traffic slowed at N. Broadway and Gentry after crash
Hay baler catches fire, leads to 7-acre blaze in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas fire departments worked a seven-acre grass fire on Tuesday. The blaze was on SH 322 North, said the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. The Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department and Texas A&M Forest Service responded to the scene. Officials said the fire […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal wreck in Longview halts traffic
UPDATE: The roadway has been reopened, according to Longview Police. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police are working a two-vehicle fatal wreck on Wednesday. The wreck happened in the area of West Marshall and Bill Owens Parkway and is blocking all lanes of travel in that area. Police encourage drivers to use an alternative route […]
Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle Spans 2 Counties Concludes With Collision
Pursuit of a stolen vehicle spanned two counties before concluded Tuesday morning with a collision in Commerce, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified at 4:44 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, that a stolen vehicle was believed to be traveling west on Interstate 30. Deputies reported spotting and getting behind a silver Toyota Corolla they believed to be the stolen car in question at mile marker 127 on I-30, and attempted to stop the driver. Instead of pulling over, however, the driver accelerated and continued west on I-30 to exit 116 in Brashear.
Smith Co. Sheriff Warns of Several Car Burglaries in the Tyler, TX Area
Recently, a representative from the Smith County Sheriff's Department shared a post on their public Facebook page with a warning for residents who live in the Tyler, Texas area. According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, they have been receiving several reports regarding various incidents of auto burglaries...
KLTV
Whitehouse Police Department looking to hire 3 new officers
Whitehouse Police Department looking to hire 3 new officers
31-Year-Old Edrey Hernandez Ramiez Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Anderson County (Anderson County, TX)
According to the Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday in Anderson County. The officials stated that two vehicles were involved in a crash on [..]
inforney.com
Things to do in East Texas this weekend
The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. “Salute: A Toast to Italy,” presented by the Longview Symphony Orchestra, 7 p.m. Saturday, Letourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Take an Italian journey with Rachmaninov, Berlioz, Tchaikovsky and Respighi. Conducted by Gregory Grabowski with guest pianist Jonathan Tsay. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets: $21 to $45 for adults, $10 for students, $5 for children. Information: www.longviewsymphony.org/ .
KLTV
Sulphur Springs truck stop robber sentenced to 20 years
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One of two men accused of conducting an armed robbery at a truck stop was sentenced to a term in state prison. Charles Orin Lee Nash, 18, was sentenced in a Hopkins County court to 20 years in prison for his involvement in the armed robbery of a Love’s truck stop in Sulphur Springs in 2021. Nash was reportedly the one to go inside the truck stop, brandish a gun and leave with a box of 35 cartons of cigarettes, while his co-defendant, Cass Sullivan, was the getaway driver.
5 Family Friendly Festivals To Choose From This Weekend In East Texas
It is going to be a perfect weekend to get outdoors and enjoy a festival in East Texas this weekend. Looking at the calendar, there is no shortage of festivals, there are a total of five!. One festival precedes the upcoming Rose Festival, while one celebrates a stinging insect, one...
KLTV
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission says urgent need for donations
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission says urgent need for donations
KLTV
Longview police release name of pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning crash
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police have released the name of a woman killed in a crash on Cotton Street. Longview Police Department reported that a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair, identified as Karen Longoria, was killed Tuesday when she was struck by a vehicle in the 2400 block of East Cotton Street. The incident occurred at 4:49 a.m. The police report states that Longoria apparently failed to yield the right of way to the driver.
KLTV
BB gun revealed as cause of Chapel Hill-Mount Pleasant school closure
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill ISD administration made the decision not to have school at the high school on Wednesday after a possible threat was reported to the school. According to Superintendent Daniel Pritchett, late on Tuesday evening, Chapel Hill ISD became aware of a possible threat to...
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Lillibet from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Lillibet — from the SPCA of East Texas. Lillibet is a 6-month-old chihuahua who was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas about a week ago. The SPCA of East Texas' temporary adoption office is located at the...
KLTV
Upshur County DA recused from DWI case against district judge
Upshur County DA recused from DWI case against district judge
KLTV
Longview police make arrest in connection with cold case murder
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man has been arrested in connection with a seven-year-old murder case. Ceylan Bridges, 25, of Longview, was taken into custody Wednesday and booked into the Gregg County Jail on one count of murder. Bridges’ arrest is in connection with the September 20, 2015 death of Devyn Gibson who was shot and killed in the area of Ledger Street and Sibley Street. The incident was considered a cold case until recently when the Longview Police Department said new evidence surfaced.
