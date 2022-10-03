ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindale, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lindale, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Lindale, TX
KLTV

Traffic slowed at N. Broadway and Gentry after crash

Army veteran visits Longview for state-wide walk for Gulf War Syndrome awareness. Army veteran, John Mumby, will be walking through Longview in the beginning stages of his walk across Texas to raise awareness of Gulf War Syndrome. Gov. Abbott talks business during East Texas roundtable discussion. Updated: 1 hour ago.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Hay baler catches fire, leads to 7-acre blaze in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas fire departments worked a seven-acre grass fire on Tuesday. The blaze was on SH 322 North, said the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. The Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department and Texas A&M Forest Service responded to the scene. Officials said the fire […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal wreck in Longview halts traffic

UPDATE: The roadway has been reopened, according to Longview Police. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police are working a two-vehicle fatal wreck on Wednesday. The wreck happened in the area of West Marshall and Bill Owens Parkway and is blocking all lanes of travel in that area. Police encourage drivers to use an alternative route […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KSST Radio

Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle Spans 2 Counties Concludes With Collision

Pursuit of a stolen vehicle spanned two counties before concluded Tuesday morning with a collision in Commerce, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified at 4:44 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, that a stolen vehicle was believed to be traveling west on Interstate 30. Deputies reported spotting and getting behind a silver Toyota Corolla they believed to be the stolen car in question at mile marker 127 on I-30, and attempted to stop the driver. Instead of pulling over, however, the driver accelerated and continued west on I-30 to exit 116 in Brashear.
COMMERCE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grass Fire#East Texas#Farm Equipment#Pit Bull Awareness Month#Arpa#American
KLTV

Whitehouse Police Department looking to hire 3 new officers

Army veteran visits Longview for state-wide walk for Gulf War Syndrome awareness. Army veteran, John Mumby, will be walking through Longview in the beginning stages of his walk across Texas to raise awareness of Gulf War Syndrome. Updated: 52 minutes ago. |. An East Texas rescue mission is in a...
WHITEHOUSE, TX
inforney.com

Things to do in East Texas this weekend

The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. “Salute: A Toast to Italy,” presented by the Longview Symphony Orchestra, 7 p.m. Saturday, Letourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Take an Italian journey with Rachmaninov, Berlioz, Tchaikovsky and Respighi. Conducted by Gregory Grabowski with guest pianist Jonathan Tsay. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets: $21 to $45 for adults, $10 for students, $5 for children. Information: www.longviewsymphony.org/ .
LONGVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLTV

Sulphur Springs truck stop robber sentenced to 20 years

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One of two men accused of conducting an armed robbery at a truck stop was sentenced to a term in state prison. Charles Orin Lee Nash, 18, was sentenced in a Hopkins County court to 20 years in prison for his involvement in the armed robbery of a Love’s truck stop in Sulphur Springs in 2021. Nash was reportedly the one to go inside the truck stop, brandish a gun and leave with a box of 35 cartons of cigarettes, while his co-defendant, Cass Sullivan, was the getaway driver.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Hiway 80 Rescue Mission says urgent need for donations

Army veteran visits Longview for state-wide walk for Gulf War Syndrome awareness. Army veteran, John Mumby, will be walking through Longview in the beginning stages of his walk across Texas to raise awareness of Gulf War Syndrome. Gov. Abbott talks business during East Texas roundtable discussion. Updated: 1 hour ago.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Longview police release name of pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning crash

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police have released the name of a woman killed in a crash on Cotton Street. Longview Police Department reported that a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair, identified as Karen Longoria, was killed Tuesday when she was struck by a vehicle in the 2400 block of East Cotton Street. The incident occurred at 4:49 a.m. The police report states that Longoria apparently failed to yield the right of way to the driver.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Lillibet from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Lillibet — from the SPCA of East Texas. Lillibet is a 6-month-old chihuahua who was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas about a week ago. The SPCA of East Texas' temporary adoption office is located at the...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Upshur County DA recused from DWI case against district judge

It’s Mental Health Awareness Month this October and the University of Texas at Tyler began it with a special awareness walk on Wednesday. KLTV’s Sariah Bonds spoke with a student participant as well as a UT Tyler professor about the event. Whitehouse police chief Paul Robeson, he says...
KLTV

Longview police make arrest in connection with cold case murder

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man has been arrested in connection with a seven-year-old murder case. Ceylan Bridges, 25, of Longview, was taken into custody Wednesday and booked into the Gregg County Jail on one count of murder. Bridges’ arrest is in connection with the September 20, 2015 death of Devyn Gibson who was shot and killed in the area of Ledger Street and Sibley Street. The incident was considered a cold case until recently when the Longview Police Department said new evidence surfaced.
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy