Pac-12 survival: Former Fox Sports president skeptical that Big Ten move would make sense for Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies
Moving to the Big Ten doesn’t make sense financially or competitively for Oregon and Washington, according to the retired president of Fox Sports who negotiated numerous media rights deals with college conferences. Bob Thompson, an Oregon graduate, believes “staying where you’re at” is the best move for the Pacific...
Subscriber football pick ‘em: Results for the Class 5A matchups
Keep an eye out for some key league matchups in Class 5A this week, including a game that may just decide the Intermountain Conference. Before kickoff, The Oregonian/OregonLive polled subscribers to see who they think is going to win every game. THURSDAY. South Albany 66.67% - West Albany 33.33%. Mountain...
Oregon Class 6A football Game of the Week: No. 1 Sheldon Irish vs. No. 7 South Medford Panthers
Can the Sheldon Irish be stopped? No team has stopped the offensive and defensive powerhouse so far. The Irish, No. 1 in The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Week 6 power rankings, are rolling and they have dominated nearly every opponent. The numbers are eye-opening for Sheldon (5-0, 3-0 in Special District 6).
DraftKings TNF promo code: Bet $5 get $200, plus $1,050 in bonuses for Colts vs. Broncos
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Start out Week 5 by signing up with our DraftKings promo code to get more than $1,250 in bonus funds from betting on...
Trail Blazers pick up 2023-24 option on guard Keon Johnson’s contract
The Portland Trail Blazers have picked up the 2023-24 third-year option on guard Keon Johnson’s contract, a source has confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive.com. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The option is worth $2.8 million. The Blazers will also have the fourth-year option on Johnson’s contract worth...
Jackie Stiles on the WNBA, her legacy and what might have been: Sports by Northwest podcast
There are some names in the sports world that deserve to be said, and remembered, forever. Jackie Stiles fits that description. On the latest episode of Sports by Northwest, columnist Bill Oram and sports editor Joel Odom chat with the women’s basketball Hall of Famer about her life and her career.
Trail Blazers rest key players, breeze past Maccabi Ra’anana 138-85: Live updates recap
The Portland Trail Blazers rested most of their key players Thursday night and still breezed to a lopsided win, defeating Maccabi Ra’anana 138-85 in an exhibition matchup at the Moda Center. Rookie Shaedon Sharpe scored 27 points on 10-for-13 shooting and Keon Johnson added 18 points and 11 assists...
Draymond Green fights Jordan Poole in Golden State Warriors practice
Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green fought with guard Jordan Poole during practice Wednesday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the incident. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team was still gathering details on what caused the physical altercation and hadn’t commented publicly. The Athletic first reported the scuffle, saying Green struck Poole.
Crater, Jesuit boys cross country ranked top 10 nationally
Two Oregon high school cross country programs are ascending the national totem poll. Crater (No. 5) and Jesuit (No. 6) both made the top 10 in DyeStat’s Sept. 29 ranking of the country’s top 30 high school programs. Following a host of invitationals throughout the back half of the month, the programs are rising to the top in the state of Oregon.
