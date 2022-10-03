ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Pac-12 survival: Former Fox Sports president skeptical that Big Ten move would make sense for Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies

Moving to the Big Ten doesn’t make sense financially or competitively for Oregon and Washington, according to the retired president of Fox Sports who negotiated numerous media rights deals with college conferences. Bob Thompson, an Oregon graduate, believes “staying where you’re at” is the best move for the Pacific...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
The Oregonian

Draymond Green fights Jordan Poole in Golden State Warriors practice

Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green fought with guard Jordan Poole during practice Wednesday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the incident. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team was still gathering details on what caused the physical altercation and hadn’t commented publicly. The Athletic first reported the scuffle, saying Green struck Poole.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#Oregon Ducks#Pac 12 Conference#Pro Football Focus#American Football#College Football#Stanford#Pff
The Oregonian

Crater, Jesuit boys cross country ranked top 10 nationally

Two Oregon high school cross country programs are ascending the national totem poll. Crater (No. 5) and Jesuit (No. 6) both made the top 10 in DyeStat’s Sept. 29 ranking of the country’s top 30 high school programs. Following a host of invitationals throughout the back half of the month, the programs are rising to the top in the state of Oregon.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
48K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy