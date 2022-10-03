Publix, Walmart open after Ian, but it might be hard to find eggs

A Publix associate collects grocery carts at the store on Hunt Club Blvd. in Longwood, Thursday, February 3, 2022. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

With milk and bottled water on store shelves, grocers are open in Orlando after Hurricane Ian.

But shoppers might have some trouble finding eggs. Shelves of chicken eggs were cleared out Monday morning at a Casselberry Publix, but fresh quail eggs were available. At the nearby Walmart, the egg section was also barren.

Both stores had some empty shelves, but bottled water and dairy offerings like milk were available.

All Orlando Publix stores have reopened, and most Florida locations have generators to make sure they don’t lose products because of power outages, said spokeswoman Hannah Herring.

“Our manufacturing and distribution teams are working around the clock to make, load and deliver product to our stores,” Herring said. “Stores are receiving deliveries, but product availability may vary by store depending on a number of factors, including accessibility by our distribution network.”

At the peak of Ian, Walmart had closed more than 250 stores, according to Walmart spokeswoman Dana Loncar.

No Orlando area stores were listed as closed on Walmart’s website.

At the Casselberry Walmart Monday morning, there was plenty of bottled water, but the beef and pork sections were stripped mostly clean in addition to the shortage of eggs.

afuller@orlandosentinel.com