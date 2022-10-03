Syracuse, N.Y. - A Syracuse man was arrested after he broke into a woman’s home and threatened to shoot her in the head Sunday, police said. Officers responded to a call in the 100 block of Mary Street around 4:37 p.m, where Teresa L. Simone, 60 of Syracuse, reported a man with a gun outside her home was trying to break in, the Syracuse Police Department reported on its Facebook page.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO