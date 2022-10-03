ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cicero, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cicero, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Cicero, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse man breaks into home, threatens to shoot woman, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. - A Syracuse man was arrested after he broke into a woman’s home and threatened to shoot her in the head Sunday, police said. Officers responded to a call in the 100 block of Mary Street around 4:37 p.m, where Teresa L. Simone, 60 of Syracuse, reported a man with a gun outside her home was trying to break in, the Syracuse Police Department reported on its Facebook page.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Oswego man charged after police find 205 fentanyl-heroin packages, police say

Oswego, N.Y. - An Oswego man was arrested after police discovered heroin, fentanyl, and suboxone in his home Wednesday, police said. The City of Oswego Drug Task Force and the Oswego County Drug Task Force discovered 205 packages of combined heroin and fentanyl, along with five suboxone strips, according to a news release from the Oswego City Police Department. The man intended to sell the drugs, as stated in the release.
OSWEGO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Rape#Violent Crime
Syracuse.com

Masks urged in 9 NY counties with high Covid levels; Onondaga County downgraded

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging masks in nine New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Oct. 7, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Albany County, Broome County, Oswego County and Tioga County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Syracuse.com

Ex-judge: ‘Ethics and integrity of our court system are at stake’ in Madison Co. election (Your Letters)

On Saturday, July 30, 2022, Madison County Assistant District Attorney Bradley Moses overdosed. At that time Moses was the only candidate for Madison County judge named on the ballot. His life was saved when he was administered Narcan. A sheriff’s investigation showed that Moses and another man had snorted white powder off a stove top thinking it was cocaine. The dangerous drug fentanyl was suspected. Moses was transported to a Syracuse hospital where he was treated and released. The sheriffs sent a specimen of Moses’ blood to a lab for testing.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Annaleigh Porter: Vote for me for Onondaga County Court judge

Editor’s note: On Nov. 8, four candidates are competing for two seats on the Onondaga County Court bench. County court judges handle felony criminal cases. They serve 10-year terms. The annual salary ranges from $200,400 to $210,900. To help voters make an educated choice, we invited the candidates to submit a letter to voters explaining why they think they are the best person for the job. Here is the letter by Annaleigh Porter, one of two candidates running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy