Legado Del Fantasma could be heading to WWE's Friday Night SmackDown brand as early as this week's episode, according to new reports that dropped on Thursday. The group, which originally debuted in NXT in June 2020, spent a good chunk of this summer feuding with The D'Angelo Family before a loss forced them to become unwilling members of Tony D'Angelo's group. Escobar then put his NXT career on the line for the chance to free the faction, only for D'Angelo to beat him in a Street Fight at Heatwave in August. However, Escobar reappeared later and said he wasn't leaving without his family, giving Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro and Elektra Lopez to leave the brand with him. They all gladly accepted.

WWE ・ 23 HOURS AGO