Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
WWE Star Knocks The Bloodline Off Their Perch as the No. 1 Merchandise Seller
Roman Reigns' faction, The Bloodline, has been utterly dominating WWE's merchandise sales recently. But, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, a new challenger has risen up to knock the faction off its perch. Meltzer explained, "McIntyre has some momentum as two weeks ago his merch was No. 1 in the company. Bloodline these days is the perennial No. 1 and I presume coming out of the gates that the Wyatt stuff will probably sell big."
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Wants To Join AEW
Since AEW first formed three years ago fans have seen a number of former WWE stars join the company. Miro happened to be one of the names that joined All Elite Wrestling and fans have often wondered if his wife CJ Perry could also end up in the promotion. The...
ComicBook
AEW: Update on Jeff Hardy's Future
Jeff Hardy was arrested in Volusia County, Florida back in mid-July and was charged with felony DUI, driving with a suspended license and violating restrictions placed on his license. He was suspended indefinitely without pay from AEW the following day and AEW President Tony Khan wrote at the time that he wouldn't be allowed back to the promotion until he could prove his sobriety.
ewrestlingnews.com
Big Time Wrestling Promoter Talks Convincing Ricky Steamboat To Come Out Of Retirement
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is stepping back into the ring when he teams with FTR to face off against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a mystery partner that will be managed by Arn Anderson on November 27th for Big Time Wrestling. Steamboat previously retired...
RELATED PEOPLE
stillrealtous.com
WWE Announcer Done With The Company
NXT – Vic Joseph, Booker T. Fans may have noticed that Jimmy Smith is not listed as part of the commentary team and Smith confirmed on Twittter that he is done with WWE. Smith was originally brought in as a replacement for Adnan Virk in May of 2021, but it seems that his stint with the company is over.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reportedly Trying To Get Fired
For days now fans have been talking about Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo trading shots on social media, and it was reported that Andrade was sent home following a backstage altercation with Sammy at this week’s TV tapings on Wednesday night. Dave Meltzer recently addressed the situation on...
PWMania
What Should Tony Khan Do Now?
Just a day after Sammy Guevara and Andrade trended on social media for their public disagreements, there was another backstage fight in All Elite Wrestling. There are conflicting reports, with TMZ’s claim that Sammy threw the first punch and then Andrade responded with a punch, and also the claim from The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer that it was actually Andrade that threw punches that Sammy didn’t respond to.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Thought Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Were His Friends
AEW has certainly come a long way since its inception back in 2019. The product has undergone many changes since then, but quite a few improvements can still be made. The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view saw the best wrestlers from both promotions compete in solid matches. It was a huge success, as fans were exposed to many new wrestlers they had never seen before.
IN THIS ARTICLE
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Has Heat With The Office And Locker Room
Over the last few months there’s been a lot of talk about backstage drama in AEW, and the talk only escalated over the last few days with Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo trading shots on Twitter. Andrade is set to face Pres10 Vance of the Dark Order on...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: At Least Three Wrestlers Trying To Get Out Of AEW
At least three wrestlers are trying to get out of their deals with All Elite Wrestling, according to Dave Meltzer. In recent months, there have been reports of talent being unhappy in the company, with roster meetings being held backstage at tapings. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said that multiple...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tasha Steelz On Split With Kiera Hogan, Why Hogan Jumped To AEW, More
Tasha Steelz was recently interviewed by Cultaholic Wrestling to discuss several professional wrestling topics, including the Fire N’ Flava split, Kiera Hogan going to AEW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the Fire N’ Flava split:. “Kiera and I, we talked...
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Insinuates Others Are Imitating And Taking Credit For His Work
It's a day that ends in "y," which means that by rule, at least one professional wrestler must take to social media to deliver a cryptic post that has fans guessing who or what they're talking about. And today's participant is none other than the "American Nightmare," Cody Rhodes. Rhodes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
AEW: Backstage Altercation Reportedly Takes Place Before Dynamite
Earlier tonight Tony Khan tweeted that Andrade El Idolo's match had been pulled from tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, and according to a new report from TMZ Sports we now know why. According to the report El Idolo and Sammy Guevara were involved in a backstage altercation, and both stars have been sent home, thus the cancellation of El Idolo's match. It remains to be seen if Khan will address the situation on Dynamite, but since it's happening now we don't have to wait long to find out.
ComicBook
Sara Lee, Former Tough Enough Winner, Dies at 30
Sara Weston, better known in the wrestling world as Sara Lee, passed away this week at the age of 30. Lee won the sixth season of the Tough Enough competition and earned a one-year contract with the WWE in 2015. She'd have her first match under on the NXT brand during a house show on Jan. 30, 2016, and would go on to wrestle seven more matches before being released by WWE in September of that year. She married fellow WWE star Wesley Blake (real name Cory Weston) in December 2017. The pair have three children together.
ComicBook
An NXT Faction is Reportedly Heading to WWE SmackDown
Legado Del Fantasma could be heading to WWE's Friday Night SmackDown brand as early as this week's episode, according to new reports that dropped on Thursday. The group, which originally debuted in NXT in June 2020, spent a good chunk of this summer feuding with The D'Angelo Family before a loss forced them to become unwilling members of Tony D'Angelo's group. Escobar then put his NXT career on the line for the chance to free the faction, only for D'Angelo to beat him in a Street Fight at Heatwave in August. However, Escobar reappeared later and said he wasn't leaving without his family, giving Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro and Elektra Lopez to leave the brand with him. They all gladly accepted.
ComicBook
WWE Extreme Rules 2022: Who is Favored Going Into Each Match?
WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view takes place this Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. While last year's Extreme Rules only had one stipulation match on the card, this show is loaded with violent stipulations and the main roster debut of the hyperviolent Fight Pit Match. The show is also expected to have a major revelation regarding the identity of the White Rabbit (believed to be Bray Wyatt) as multiple hints from the latest QR Code point directly toward Saturday's show.
ComicBook
Watch: Jon Moxley References the Sammy Guevara/Andrade Backstage Fight in an AEW Dynamite Promo
Jon Moxley decided to reference the Sammy Guevara/Andrade El Idolo incident during a promo on this week's AEW Dynamite. After cutting a promo on Hangman Page ahead of their AEW World Championship bout coming up in Cincinnati, Page dared Moxley to stay in the ring so they can fight it out right now. Moxley responded with, "You're a sweet kid, but like a lot of kids here, you say a lot of stupid s— that'll get you in trouble."
Yardbarker
Report: Andrade sucker punched Sammy Guevara, belief is he is trying to get fired by AEW
Andrade El Idolo was sent home by AEW on Wednesday night after he was involved in a backstage fight with Sammy Guevara, who worked the main event of Dynamite. This was after they exchanged words on Twitter, including when Guevara accused El Idolo of wanting to return to WWE. Many...
ringsidenews.com
Dalton Castle Doesn’t Have A Deal With AEW
Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor earlier this year and brought a lot of former ROH stars under the AEW umbrella. One of the stars who is competing in Khan’s version of ROH is Dalton Castle. But, according to the former ROH World Champion himself, he isn’t contractually obligated to AEW.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Gives Insight Into Conversation With Nick Khan About NJPW
Before the announcement of the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, it was unclear exactly where things stood between New Japan Pro-Wrestling and the various other promotions in wrestling. It was clear that NJPW was open to working with AEW in specific capacities, but many questions arose in Spring 2021 when there were reports that NJPW and WWE were in talks under the direction of then-WWE President Nick Khan.
Comments / 0