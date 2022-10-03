ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Kyle Busch's Collection

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch holds the record for most wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (102) and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (62). Kyle is the younger brother of 2004 NASCAR Nextel Cup Series champion Kurt Busch, but Kyle's 60 Cup wins make him the winningest among all active drivers. Kyle Busch competes in each of the three NASCAR national races and drove full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series with his iconic No. 18 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing (per NASCAR).
MOORESVILLE, NC
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has Brutally Honest Admission On Penalty News

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, NASCAR handed out a massive punishment to the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team for what happened over the weekend. Kevin Harvick's crew chief, Rodney Childers, has been suspended for the next four NASCAR Cup Series events and was also fined $100,000. According to a statement from...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Toyota loses another driver for 2023

Chandler Smith is set to leave Toyota and move to Kaulig Racing and Chevrolet, replacing A.J. Allmendinger for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. When Kaulig Racing announced “Kaulig Racing Fan Day” last month, they confirmed that they would be making a NASCAR Cup Series driver announcement for the 2023 season on Wednesday, October 5.
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

Hailie Deegan makes ‘biggest announcement’ of her NASCAR career

Hailie Deegan has been moving up the ranks of the NASCAR world over the last five years and the 20-year-old is set to take her next step. Racing in the Xfinity Series. In a video posted on her YouTube account, Deegan announced that she will be driving the No. 07 Pristine Auction Ford Mustang for SS Green Light Racing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Talladega, AL
The Spun

NASCAR World Continues To Pray For Veteran Driver Today

The NASCAR world held its collective breath over the weekend after Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson's fiery crash at Talladega. Anderson reportedly suffered second-degree burns to his face and body in the wreck, with the 31-year-old describing it as the “scariest moment of my racing career.”. On Tuesday, the...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Cody Ware News

Just over a week ago, NASCAR driver Cody Ware was involved in a scary accident that saw him crash into the Turn 4 retaining wall during the race. His car careened off the barrier and then caromed off the pit wall before coming to rest. Ware went on to race the next weekend, but won't be competing in this weekend's road race.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing make final call on #18 Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing have confirmed a ninth different driver for the #18 Toyota, securing the car’s lineup for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The driver lineup for Joe Gibbs Racing’s #18 Toyota, also known as the “star car”, is officially solidified for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
MOTORSPORTS
FanBuzz

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Once Hid His 20+ Concussions From NASCAR, But He's Now a Leading Proponent of Driver Safety

The conversation surrounding concussions in sports tends to primarily revolve around the NFL, but traumatic brain injuries are also an unfortunate consequence of NASCAR. Just this year, Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman were forced to bow out of the Cup Series playoffs due to serious head injuries sustained during a race. While every NASCAR driver knows the risks associated with competing in the sport's highest level, perhaps no driver, past or present, understands them quite like Dale Earnhardt Jr.
NFL
FOX Sports

William Byron wins NASCAR appeal and regains playoff points

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — An appeals panel on Thursday reinstated the 25 points William Byron had been docked by NASCAR for deliberately spinning championship rival Denny Hamlin, a critical decision that helps his playoff hopes. The three-person panel found that Byron did break a NASCAR rule for spinning Hamlin...
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

NASCAR hits Kevin Harvick, team with stiff penalties

NASCAR announced Wednesday it has suspended Kevin Harvick’s crew chief, Rodney Childers, for four races and fined him $100,000 for a rules infraction. The L2-level violation involved the unapproved modification of a single-source part on the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. In addition, NASCAR penalized Harvick 100 driver points and SHR 100 owner points.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR viewer’s guide for Charlotte Roval

Sunday provides a final chance for drivers to advance to the Round of 8 and keep their Cup championship hopes alive. Talladega winner Chase Elliott is the only driver who has advanced to the next round. That leaves seven spots available going into Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Roval (2 p.m. ET on NBC).
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Friday 5: NASCAR President says ‘We care’ about driver safety

NASCAR President Steve Phelps says that he will tell drivers this weekend that “we care” about them and safety. Phelps and other series officials are scheduled to meet with drivers Saturday morning to discuss safety measures with the Next Gen car. Three drivers will miss Sunday’s Cup playoff...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fordauthority.com

Nascar Ford Driver Hailie Deegan Makes Xfinity Series Debut Next Week

Hailie Deegan, a Nascar Ford driver, will make her Xfinity Series debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 15th, 2022. Deegan will command the No. 07 Ford Mustang in the Xfinity Series for the one-off race, which is fielded by SS Green Light Racing and will carry the colors of Pristine Auction as sponsor, per Motorsport.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Bowman and Ware to miss Charlotte race with injuries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Alex Bowman and Cody Shane Ware will miss this weekend’s NASCAR race because of injuries suffered driving the new Next Gen car. Bowman will miss a second consecutive race with a concussion. Ware said he’s skipping Sunday’s race on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway because his broken right foot can’t handle the demands of a road course race. Kurt Busch has missed 11 consecutive races with a concussion.
CHARLOTTE, NC

