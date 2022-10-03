Benton Harbor cheese maker recalls Brie and Camembert cheeses

Benton Harbor cheese maker Old Europe Cheese, Inc. has recalled its Brie and Camembert products due to possible Listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the recall affects all aforementioned products marked with “best by” dates through Dec. 14, 2022.

Visit the FDA’s website to view the full list of products impacted by the recall.

Those who bought the affected products are discouraged from eating them and to throw them away in addition to cleaning any containers or surfaces they may have touched.

Anyone with questions regarding the recall are asked to call the manufacturer at 269-925-5003 (ext. 335).

