ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Benton Harbor cheese maker recalls Brie and Camembert cheeses

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tlRI6_0iKS3jea00

Benton Harbor cheese maker Old Europe Cheese, Inc. has recalled its Brie and Camembert products due to possible Listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the recall affects all aforementioned products marked with “best by” dates through Dec. 14, 2022.

Visit the FDA’s website to view the full list of products impacted by the recall.

Those who bought the affected products are discouraged from eating them and to throw them away in addition to cleaning any containers or surfaces they may have touched.

Anyone with questions regarding the recall are asked to call the manufacturer at 269-925-5003 (ext. 335).

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 1

Related
Fox 59

More cheese recalled due to threat of listeria contamination

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A company linked to a multi-state listeria outbreak is recalling more of its products that may be infected. The recall comes after Old Europe Cheese already recalled 20 brands of cheese following listeria infections that have been observed in six states. Stores where that cheese was sold include Albertsons, Giant Foods, Lidl, Safeway, Shaws, Stop & Shop, Whole Foods and more.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Business
City
Benton Harbor, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Benton Harbor, MI
Health
Benton Harbor, MI
Food & Drinks
Benton Harbor, MI
Business
Benton Harbor, MI
Lifestyle
fox2detroit.com

Indiana woman buys Michigan Lottery ticket while getting gas, wins $1 million

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Indiana woman who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket while visiting Michigan won $1 million when she scratched it a few days later. "My husband and I travel to Michigan quite a bit, especially in the summer," the woman said. "We stopped for gas, and I bought some draw tickets for my mom. I saw the diamond on the instant game ticket and decided to grab one at the last minute."
STEVENSVILLE, MI
WWMTCw

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camembert#Cheeses#Brie#Food Drink#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health
MLive

Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
SAGINAW, MI
laportecounty.life

Four Winds Casinos Announces October Promotions

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce exciting promotions during the month of October featuring a chance to win one of three 2022 Honda SUVs including a Passport, Pilot and CR-V on Saturday, October 15! Guests also have a chance to win Instant Credit and up to $100,000 in Cash on Friday, October 21!
DOWAGIAC, MI
103.3 WKFR

Is Sip N Shop Returning to Kalamazoo for A Third Time?

Kalamazoo has started a new trend and it doesn't seem to be leaving anytime soon. Earlier this year, during the summer months the first Sip N Shop occurred and the community came in support. Vendors lined the walls and sold plenty of merchandise as customers milled around, drank, and spent their hard-earned dollars.
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WWMTCw

Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo is expected to be taken apart this weekend, according to city officials. After the project was pushed back a week, the one-mile wave bike lane along Lovell Street is scheduled for take-down Sunday Oct. 9, city officials said. City bike...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Emergency crews respond to residential fire in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a South Bend house fire on Thursday. The fire happened in the 1700 block of Churchill Drive. The South Bend Fire Department with assistance from the South Bend Police Department responded to the fire around 6 p.m. on Thursday evening. According...
SOUTH BEND, IN
1077 WRKR

Have You Seen This Tiny House Stolen From Downtown Kalamazoo?

**UPDATE: The house has been found! You can now see it as part of the Skeletour display in Downtown Kalamazoo**. It's something that happens every year in October...skeletons invade downtown Kalamazoo. Skeletour, as it's called, brings themed skeletons to the downtown Kalamazoo area that are usually posed in front of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy