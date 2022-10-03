ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO Max called the dimly lit scenes on 'House of the Dragon' an 'intentional creative decision' after fans complained on Twitter

By Travis Clark
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

This official image from HBO is lit brighter than what appeared on many viewers' screens.

HBO

  • Some viewers took to Twitter to complain about dimly lit scenes in Sunday's episode of "House of the Dragon."
  • HBO Max responded to some complaints, saying it was "an intentional creative decision."
  • Fans had complained about too-dark scenes in "Game of Thrones," too.

"Game of Thrones" fans are once again finding it difficult to see what's on their TV screens.

Many viewers took to Twitter after Sunday's episode of the prequel, "House of the Dragon," to complain about dimly lit scenes in which it was hard to make out what was happening.

One person tweeted at HBO Max to "issue a written apology for literally a whole episode of black screen."

The HBO Max Help account responded to this and other complaints, tweeting : "We appreciate you reaching out about a night scene in House of the Dragon: Episode 7 appearing dark on your screen. The dimmed lighting of this scene was an intentional creative decision."

"Game of Thrones" was also hit with criticism of too-dark scenes, such as for the final-season episode "The Long Night."

Fabian Wagner, the episode's cinematographer, had blamed viewers not adjusting their TV settings.

"A lot of the problem is that a lot of people don't know how to tune their TVs properly," he told Wired after the episode aired in 2019. "A lot of people also unfortunately watch it on small iPads, which in no way can do justice to a show like that anyway."

Both "The Long Night" and Sunday's episode of "House of the Dragon," titled "Driftmark," were directed by Miguel Sapochnik, who was also co-showrunner on the prequel's first season.

Vulture's Kathryn VanArendonk pointed out that the scenes viewers were complaining about, including a walk on the beach between Rhaenyra and Daemon, were likely filmed during the day, based on the below early promotional image from HBO — meaning the scenes were largely made to look like it was night in post-production.

An early promotional image for "House of the Dragon."

HBO

Comments / 13

Laura Beth
3d ago

I paused it, went into my settings.. changes it through all the pre-set setting (movies, shows, sports...) and it still was crazy dark. THEN, I went to custom and it played around with the setting there too.. still too dark.I'll never understand why shows in general make scenes dark to where you cant make out anything or why they have people whisper... even worse, whisper with some crazy loud background music.

Reply
7
AM Blake986
3d ago

That scene especially when Rhaenyra and Daemon finally smash getting it on, was really good for OLED screens. Those deep black levels are going to be phenomenal!!!

Reply
3
Addict3d 2tattoos
3d ago

he is right though alot of people don't tune their tvs and only use the default settings which don't maximum what the tv can do

Reply
2
