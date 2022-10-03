What to know as Memphis football find stronger teams to compete with

Welcome back to the Memphis Sports Newsletter. It’s Ray Padilla here to start your week off with the latest sports news.

Once again the Tigers football team found themselves a victory after their Saturday game against Temple (24-3).

Now, as Memphis is about to enter the tougher part of its schedule, our Evan Barnes asks if their new defensive-first philosophy that we’ve seen these past few games can be sustained in his latest story for subscribers.

Although the Tigers are now on their longest winning streak since 2019 of four games, the way they are playing hasn’t pleased coach Ryan Silverfield, Evan reports.

“We’re doing enough to win games. It doesn’t mean that we’re even close to where we need to be,” Silverfield said Sunday. “Everything that we’re doing has to get fixed and improved upon quickly because we know a talented team like Houston, we can’t go out there and play like we did (Saturday).”