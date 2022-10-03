ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Golden State Warriors Release Former Lakers Player

By Farbod Esnaashari
Inside The Warriors
Inside The Warriors
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wOY7T_0iKS3dME00

This young player was hoping for a chance to breakout.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Just last season, Laker fans had some hope of Mac McClung being their new young potential star to replace Alex Caruso. Over time, it became clear that it was Austin Reaves who would start transitioning into that developmental process. McClung got a second chance with the Golden State Warriors this off-season, but now it's come to an end.

According to a report from Shams Charania , the Golden State Warriors have released Ma McClung and intend on bringing Ty Jerome to camp after he clears waivers.

Neither McClung nor Austin Reaves has the defensive prowess that Alex Caruso had for the Lakers, but fans seemed to be excited at the promise of both young players - especially because McClung is only 23 years old.

McClung hasn't had much NBA experience, but he has had some high moments in his young basketball career. He's an NBA G League Rookie of the Year (2022), NBA G League All-Rookie Team (2022), Big 12 Newcomer of the Year (2021), Big 12 All-Newcomer Team (2021), and Big East All-Freshman Team (2019). His resume in those categories speaks as to why there was such promise towards him, but he just hasn't found success in the NBA - he's only played in two NBA games.

Now, the Golden State Warriors will be moving towards Ty Jerome. He's shown some promise with the Oklahoma City Thunder, averaging 7.1 PPG, 2.3 APG, and 1.6 APG in 16.7 MPG over 48 games. Only time will tell to see if he ends up being a solid contribution for the Warriors.

Related Articles

Exclusive: Ronnie 2K Talks 2K23, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Lil Wayne, and More

Former Warriors Star Ranks Steph, Klay, and Draymond as Best Trio Ever

Shaquille O'Neal Places Steph Curry With LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant

Comments / 17

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Jordan Poole was annoying teammates prior to Draymond Green altercation?

We are learning more about what may have led to the incident between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Green and Poole reportedly got into a physical altercation at practice on Wednesday. Though the two players have been known to get into verbal arguments, Green was described as having escalated Wednesday’s episode by “forcefully” striking Poole. You can read more about the incident here.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Daily Mail

It's frosty at the top! LeBron James abruptly tells reporter he has 'no relationship' with his frequent critic Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the current Lakers star approaches the former team captain's NBA scoring record

LeBron James sits just 1,326 points behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA's scoring record, but that doesn't mean he wants to pal around with the Hall of Famer as he approaches that mark in the upcoming season. When the current Los Angeles Lakers star was asked if he has a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Mcclung
Person
Lebron James
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Ty Jerome
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

Mark Cuban Reveals He's In Contact With Delonte West But The Former NBA Player Is Still Struggling: "He's Gotta Want To Help Himself First. I've Tried. I Know It's Tough For Him."

Professional sports are a gateway for a lot of people that come from terrible backgrounds to change their lives and amass wealth that their families never had. The NBA has more rag-to-riches stories than most other professions, with some of the greatest athletes coming from impoverished backgrounds and building a life for themselves off the back of their hard work. However, not every story has a happy ending.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Nba Games#Basketball#Sports#Nba G League Rookie#The Oklahoma City Thunder
NBC Sports

Report: Draymond 'apologetic' after altercation with Poole

The reported Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation at Warriors practice Wednesday appeared to be serious. Fortunately for Golden State, it appears that cooler heads might have prevailed shortly afterward. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic first reported a "heated" incident involving Green and Poole at practice, which resulted in...
NBA
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
hotnewhiphop.com

Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension

Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
BOSTON, MA
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
Inside The Warriors

Inside The Warriors

San Francisco, CA
7K+
Followers
616
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the Golden State Warriors

 https://www.si.com/nba/warriors

Comments / 0

Community Policy