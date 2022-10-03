ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Affleck sells L.A. bachelor pad for $28.5 million

By Jack Flemming
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lwtP5_0iKS3ZmC00
Actor Ben Affleck just unloaded his Pacific Palisades bachelor pad, which features seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms in more than 13,000 square feet, for $28.5 million. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Ben Affleck’s bachelor pad is as impressive as they come. The actor just unloaded the Pacific Palisades mansion for $28.5 million — good for the third-highest sale in the neighborhood so far this year.

Records show Affleck bought the place for $19 million in 2018 following his divorce from Jennifer Garner. He since married Jennifer Lopez, and the pair are currently shopping for a bigger place on the Westside.

Not that this place is small; the traditional-style showplace spans more than 13,000 square feet with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, lavish living spaces and amenities such as a movie theater, wine cellar, full bar, gym and wellness room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42kYY3_0iKS3ZmC00
The half-acre estate includes a traditional-style home and guesthouse that combine for seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. (Google Earth)

Spanning half an acre across the street from Riviera Country Club, the property includes a leafy backyard made private by tall hedges and trees. A covered patio and second-story deck overlook the space, which includes a lawn, garden, guesthouse and swimming pool with a spa and waterslide.

Affleck has been acting for four decades with notable roles in “Dazed and Confused,” “Chasing Amy,” “The Town,” “Gone Girl” and “The Last Duel.” The 50-year-old has won a pair of Academy Awards as well: one for original screenplay for 1997’s “Good Will Hunting” and one for best picture for 2012’s “Argo.”

He listed the home in August for $30 million and found a buyer less than a month later, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Santiago Arana and Amir Mostame of the Agency held the listing. Lisa Kirshner Elkin of Compass represented the buyer, who remains unclear.

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

