Prices as of 2:55 p.m. EDT Comex 4 October 2022 $1,732.90 (Basis the December 2022 Comex Contract). Initial Timeframe: 4 October 2022 to 14 October 2022. Gold price volatility has picked up sharply in recent days. Actually since 21 September when prices peaked at $1,675.70, dropped to $1,622.20 by 28 September, and then surged to $1,738.70 today before easing. It is increasingly become difficult to gauge where gold prices might move toward next. There are an increasing number of economic data that does not all go in one direction. In addition, events in the political panorama continue to make headlines, ranging from events in North Korea, China, Russia, European countries, to events in the U.S. Prices may have some strength yet left this week, but could come off thereafter.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO