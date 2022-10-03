Read full article on original website
(Kitco News) In a surprise u-turn this week, silver and gold are trading at 3-month and 3-week highs, respectively. But is this a sustainable rally or just a short squeeze?. Even though silver has outperformed gold this week, both precious metals saw impressive performance. Some main drivers were a weaker U.S. dollar, falling U.S. Treasury yields, higher crude oil, and renewed safe-haven buying amid shifting Fed rate hike expectations and disappointing macro data.
(Kitco News) Gold dropped as momentum in the service sector was slightly better than expected in September, according to the latest data from the Institute of Supply Management (ISM). The Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was at a reading of 56.7% last month, down from August’s 56.9%. The 0.2 percentage-point...
(Kitco News) - The U.S. labor market remains volatile as more workers than expected applied first-time benefits last week, seeing a solid rise from the previous week’s six-month low. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said that weekly jobless claims jumped by 29,000 to 219,000, up from the previous week's...
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Wednesday, on routine downside price corrections following solid gains posted on Monday and Tuesday. A strong rebound in the U.S. dollar index today is also a bearish outside market element for the precious metals markets. December gold was last down $10.90 at $1,719.40 and December silver was down $0.754 at $20.35.
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In their latest report, analysts at Metals Focus said that they expect silver prices to end the year...
With market focus having mostly been on the Federal Reserve in recent weeks, a banking crisis in Europe began to shake things up heading into quarter-end last week. The recent events surrounding the Bank of England (BoE) being forced to intervene to shore up its markets is bringing the realization that the trigger for the next recession could very well be abroad.
Oct 4 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened on Tuesday, joining a global risk rally amid weakness in U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar. At 1532 GMT, the rand traded at 17.6225 against the dollar, 1.3% stronger than its previous close. The dollar index , which measures the currency against...
Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq led Wall Street higher on Tuesday, powered by megacap growth and technology stocks as U.S. Treasury yields dipped, while Twitter Inc jumped on reports Elon Musk is proposing to go ahead with his original offer for the social media firm. If gains hold, the...
Oct 4 (Reuters) - The UK's main stock indexes rallied sharply on Tuesday, extending gains for a third straight session as the fall in global bond yields spurred appetite for riskier equities, with investors scooping up beaten down shares of financials, retailers and commodity companies. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE)...
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, on routine downside price...
Prices as of 2:55 p.m. EDT Comex 4 October 2022 $1,732.90 (Basis the December 2022 Comex Contract). Initial Timeframe: 4 October 2022 to 14 October 2022. Gold price volatility has picked up sharply in recent days. Actually since 21 September when prices peaked at $1,675.70, dropped to $1,622.20 by 28 September, and then surged to $1,738.70 today before easing. It is increasingly become difficult to gauge where gold prices might move toward next. There are an increasing number of economic data that does not all go in one direction. In addition, events in the political panorama continue to make headlines, ranging from events in North Korea, China, Russia, European countries, to events in the U.S. Prices may have some strength yet left this week, but could come off thereafter.
TORONTO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The slump in Canada's mergers and acquisition activity extended into the third quarter as volatile stock markets and rising borrowing costs spooked sentiment for dealmaking, with equity-linked issues slumping to the lowest in 27 years. Despite the sharp fall, some bankers are beginning to see...
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stocks closed higher on Tuesday, extending their rebound, as markets tracked a rally in global shares and oil prices, with the Qatari index posting its biggest intraday gain in more than four years. The MSCI All-World index (<.MIWD00000PUS>) was last up 0.9% on the...
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Italian bond yields surged on Wednesday after data showed the European Central Bank (ECB) had reduced its holdings of the bonds in the last two months, signalling it did not need to rein in borrowing costs. The ECB's holding of Italian government bonds held as part...
Oct 5 (Reuters) - The main UK stock indexes snapped a three-session winning streak on Wednesday, dragged down by financials and miners, while Tesco's profit forecast fanned worries of a worsening cost-of-living crisis in Britain and rattled the retail sector. The export-oriented FTSE 100 (.FTSE) ended 0.5% lower, while the...
Oct 6 (Reuters) - European shares tumbled on Thursday as minutes from the central bank's last meeting fanned fears about the state of inflation in the euro zone and aggressive policy moves to tame it, while weak retail sales data added to jitters around an economic slowdown. The pan-European STOXX...
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit firmer in early U.S. trading Thursday. Not much new recently. The bulls and bears continue to fight for near-term technical control, with neither gaining much ground. That means sideways and choppy trading. The bulls have heavy lifting to do in the near-term to suggest a price uptrend can be sustained. Stay tuned!
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. As traders sold off assets like gold and to a lesser extent Bitcoin, the correlation between the two...
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks slid on Wednesday, ending the biggest two-day rally since 2020, after data showed U.S. labor demand remained strong and as Federal Reserve officials stuck to their hawkish message that interest rates will stay higher for longer. U.S. private employers stepped up hiring in...
LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - British 20- and 30-year government bonds fell sharply on Wednesday, after the Bank of England for a second day in a row bought no longer-dated bonds at its daily gilt market operation designed to stabilise markets. Thirty-year gilt yields rose as much as 26 basis...
