San Angelo, TX

FOX West Texas

West Texas Weekend events calendar, Oct. 7-9

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 6 p.m. - Fall Faire, The People's Plaza, 1290 S. Willis St. 7 p.m. - Landon Talley,...
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

National Night Out Celebration Tuesday at San Angelo Stadium

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department is hosting National Night Out tonight at San Angelo Stadium. This event will take place from 4:30 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. at San Angelo Stadium on the Johnson St. side in the parking lot.   National Night Out is designed to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Multiple Law Enforcement agencies and San Angelo Fire Department will be in attendance along with vehicles for display. There will also be information booths from local agencies providing information to the public. Central…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

City of San Angelo to start controlled burn

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo Development Corporation will start to burn several large brush piles on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the San Angelo Business & Industrial Park, located across US Highway 67 North from Howard College.  The burning, which has been permitted through the city’s Fire Marshal’s Office, could extend to […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Police Officer Arrested for Shoplifting at Walmart

SAN ANGELO, TX – An officer with the San Angelo Police Department was arrested on Tuesday night for shoplifting at Walmart. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Oct. 4 at 5:58 p.m., SAPD Officers were dispatched to Walmart located at 5501 Sherwood Way to respond to a report of a shoplifter. Upon officers arrival they were able to locate the suspect in the parking lot.  The suspect was detained and an investigation was conducted. At the conclusion of the investigation the suspect, identified as Jayson Zapata, was arrested and transported to Tom Green County Detention Center.…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Gigantic Controlled Burn Scheduled Thursday and Friday

SAN ANGELO, TX — The City of San Angelo Development Corporation (COSA-DC) will be conducting the burning of a number of large brush piles at the San Angelo Business & Industrial Park Phase 2 located across US Highway 67 North from Howard College. The burning will be conducted by...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Animal Services spay/neuter enforcement tightens

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Effective August 16, 2022, citizens who have failed to prove compliance for spaying or neutering their pets have received citations through a newly approved process that allows violations to be issued by mail rather than in person.  Residents who receive this violation are required to appear before the Municipal Court. There they […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Stealing and Cruelty to Animals Arrests Top the Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

About the Downtown Bar Brawl That Led to Multiple Stabbings and Death

SAN ANGELO, TX – More information was revealed about multiple brawls that took place at the Whiskey River Saloon prior to Saturday’s stabbing death in court documents. According to court documents, on Oct. 2 at around 1 a.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the bar at 125 E. Concho in downtown San Angelo in response to stabbings. As the lead officer arrived, he was informed that multiple people had been stabbed following a fight. The officers' initial task at the scene was to triage and try to stabilize the stabbing victims before paramedics arrived. As more police arrived, they assessed the scene — a parking lot with pools of blood found in multiple locations.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Canadian Special Forces Conduct Exercises in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX — Canadian Special Forces were in San Angelo last week conducting exercises. When we talked to the leaders of the group that arrived here in two C-130J aircraft at Mathis Field, they said they love the clear skies and weather in San Angelo. Exactly for what...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Something Wicked This Way Comes....253 Pounds of the Devil's Lettuce

LAREDO – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents stop a narcotics smuggling attempt north of Laredo last week. On September 30, Laredo North Station agents working their assigned duties, received a report of individuals on Apparitions Drive near the World Trade Bridge attempting to load several bundles of what appeared to be marijuana into a vehicle.
LAREDO, TX
KXAN

Texas Haunted History: The Cactus Hotels "Straw Suit Man"

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Cactus Hotel, previously known as the Hilton Hotel has a rich history dating back to the Great Depression and carries a haunted past that lingers to this day. Built in the late 1920s, the Cactus Hotel is the tallest building in San Angelo reaching 165 feet, 14 stories high which […]
SAN ANGELO, TX

