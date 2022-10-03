Read full article on original website
West Texas Weekend events calendar, Oct. 7-9
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 6 p.m. - Fall Faire, The People's Plaza, 1290 S. Willis St. 7 p.m. - Landon Talley,...
Get your fright on at these Concho Valley haunted houses
Get your freight on at these Concho Valley haunted houses
National Night Out Celebration Tuesday at San Angelo Stadium
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department is hosting National Night Out tonight at San Angelo Stadium. This event will take place from 4:30 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. at San Angelo Stadium on the Johnson St. side in the parking lot. National Night Out is designed to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Multiple Law Enforcement agencies and San Angelo Fire Department will be in attendance along with vehicles for display. There will also be information booths from local agencies providing information to the public. Central…
City of San Angelo to start controlled burn
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo Development Corporation will start to burn several large brush piles on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the San Angelo Business & Industrial Park, located across US Highway 67 North from Howard College. The burning, which has been permitted through the city’s Fire Marshal’s Office, could extend to […]
SAPD: More arrests in connection to Whiskey River Saloon fights where Marine was killed
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Four more men have been arrested in connection to fights that occurred over the weekend at San Angelo's Whiskey River Saloon. A US Marine was killed in the bar's parking lot and other service members from Goodfellow Air Force Base were assaulted. According to the...
San Angelo Police Officer Arrested for Shoplifting at Walmart
SAN ANGELO, TX – An officer with the San Angelo Police Department was arrested on Tuesday night for shoplifting at Walmart. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Oct. 4 at 5:58 p.m., SAPD Officers were dispatched to Walmart located at 5501 Sherwood Way to respond to a report of a shoplifter. Upon officers arrival they were able to locate the suspect in the parking lot. The suspect was detained and an investigation was conducted. At the conclusion of the investigation the suspect, identified as Jayson Zapata, was arrested and transported to Tom Green County Detention Center.…
BREAKING: San Angelo Police Arrest 3 Local Suspects Involved in Fatal Fight at Whiskey River
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department has arrested three local suspectss involved in the fatal fight at Whiskey River Saloon that led to one U.S. Marine getting killed. On October 4, 2022, Detectives with the San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division applied for and obtained arrest...
This Texas City Is Getting Another Whataburger
A $2.8 million Whataburger is coming soon.
Gigantic Controlled Burn Scheduled Thursday and Friday
SAN ANGELO, TX — The City of San Angelo Development Corporation (COSA-DC) will be conducting the burning of a number of large brush piles at the San Angelo Business & Industrial Park Phase 2 located across US Highway 67 North from Howard College. The burning will be conducted by...
Animal Services spay/neuter enforcement tightens
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Effective August 16, 2022, citizens who have failed to prove compliance for spaying or neutering their pets have received citations through a newly approved process that allows violations to be issued by mail rather than in person. Residents who receive this violation are required to appear before the Municipal Court. There they […]
ASUPD looking to identify a subject
The ASUPD is looking to identify a person suspect of recent theft on campus.
Stealing and Cruelty to Animals Arrests Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
If you see smoke coming from the area of Hwy 67N Thursday, here's why
SAN ANGELO, Texas — If you see smoke in the area towards Howard College Thursday (and maybe Friday), the City of San Angelo Development Corporation will be burning several large brush piles at the San Angelo Business & Industrial Park across US Hwy 67N from Howard College. Burning could...
About the Downtown Bar Brawl That Led to Multiple Stabbings and Death
SAN ANGELO, TX – More information was revealed about multiple brawls that took place at the Whiskey River Saloon prior to Saturday’s stabbing death in court documents. According to court documents, on Oct. 2 at around 1 a.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the bar at 125 E. Concho in downtown San Angelo in response to stabbings. As the lead officer arrived, he was informed that multiple people had been stabbed following a fight. The officers' initial task at the scene was to triage and try to stabilize the stabbing victims before paramedics arrived. As more police arrived, they assessed the scene — a parking lot with pools of blood found in multiple locations.
Angelo State Planetarium announces fall show schedule
Fall Planetarium shows at ASU start Wednesday! Here is the schedule:
ASU gears up for Mariachi Rock concert at Ram Jam
Who is ready for Ram Jam at Angelo State University this weekend?
Man arrested in stabbing death of Goodfellow servicemember
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Ray Vera, 40, has been charged with the murder of a 28-year old man following an altercation Oct. 2 in the Whiskey River Saloon parking lot, 125 E. Concho Ave. According to the San Angelo Police Department, Vera and multiple other men from Goodfellow Air...
Canadian Special Forces Conduct Exercises in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, TX — Canadian Special Forces were in San Angelo last week conducting exercises. When we talked to the leaders of the group that arrived here in two C-130J aircraft at Mathis Field, they said they love the clear skies and weather in San Angelo. Exactly for what...
Something Wicked This Way Comes....253 Pounds of the Devil's Lettuce
LAREDO – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents stop a narcotics smuggling attempt north of Laredo last week. On September 30, Laredo North Station agents working their assigned duties, received a report of individuals on Apparitions Drive near the World Trade Bridge attempting to load several bundles of what appeared to be marijuana into a vehicle.
Texas Haunted History: The Cactus Hotels “Straw Suit Man”
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Cactus Hotel, previously known as the Hilton Hotel has a rich history dating back to the Great Depression and carries a haunted past that lingers to this day. Built in the late 1920s, the Cactus Hotel is the tallest building in San Angelo reaching 165 feet, 14 stories high which […]
