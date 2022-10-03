ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barack And Michelle Obama Exchange Love Notes For 30th Anniversary

By Mya Abraham
 3 days ago
Former President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on Monday (Oct. 3).

President Obama, 61, affectionately wrote via Instagram, “Miche, After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day—that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!”

His message was accompanied by an endearing photo of himself and his wife with their names written on the sand in a heart.

Mrs. Obama, 58, honored her longtime beau and their partnership as well. The Light We Carry author tweeted, “Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you @BarackObama,” along with red heart and kissing face emojis. She also shared a similar photo from their beach day and a throwback to their wedding day.

The Obamas tied the knot in Oct. 1992 after three years of dating. The couple first met in Chicago when Barack was assigned as Michelle’s mentee during a summer internship at a law firm. Their love story was immortalized in the 2016 romantic drama, Southside With You , starring Parker Sawyers and Tika Sumpter.

Both Barack and Michelle spoke on their wedding day in their respective memoirs, A Promised Land and Becoming .

The former president wrote, “After several years of dating, Michelle and I were married at Trinity United Church of Christ on October 3, 1992, with more than three hundred of our friends, colleagues, and family members crammed happily into the pews.”

Regarding their nupitals, the former first lady reflected, “It was a big wedding, and big was how it needed to be. If we were having the wedding in Chicago, there was no trimming the guest list. My roots went too deep. I had not just cousins, but also cousins of cousins, and those cousins of cousins had kids, none of whom I’d leave out and all of whom made the day more meaningful and merry.”

In 2018 after President Obama’s time in the White House came to an end, Mrs. Obama detailed how they rekindled their romance.

“We are finding each other again,” she told PEOPLE . “We have dinners alone and chunks of time where it’s just us—what we were when we started this thing: no kids, no publicity, no nothing. Just us and our dreams.”

