Bristol Press
William Joseph Miller Jr.
William Joseph Miller, Jr., “Bill”, 81, of Fredericksburg, VA, beloved husband of Kathleen (Raymond) Miller, died on Sunday (Oct. 2, 2022) in Virginia. Bill was born on March 27, 1941 in Waterbury, and was a son of the late William J. Miller, Sr., and Helen (Gangloff) Miller. He...
Bristol Press
Peter F. Burns
Peter F. Burns, of Bristol passed away on Oct. 2, 2022. Born on Jan. 16, 1932, in Bristol, he was a son of the late George and Rose Burns. Peter and his wife, Aline, had spent 66 years together in Bristol, enjoying their three generations of children, traveling, and visiting the casino. Peter, he became a tool and die maker at New Departure Hyatt here in Bristol. He was an incredibly hard worker, much respected by his colleagues and intensely focused on providing for his family.
Bristol Press
Cecile Theresa Armstrong Iskra
Cecile Theresa Armstrong Iskra passed away peacefully at her home in Bristol, on Sept. 16, 2022. Ceil was born to John & Loretta Armstrong in Lewiston, ME in 1936. She was a graduate of Edward Little High School in Auburn, ME. Shortly after graduating high school, Ceil moved to CT where she raised her three sons.
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Checking out some Bristol residents
Every once in a while I like to include someone or a couple who are true citizens of Bristol, the type of folks you’d want to know or live next to. So, here’s a photo of Al and Jane Goodwin, sitting at a table at home with some goodies to choose from.
Bristol Press
Michael E. Barnett Sr.
Michael Edward Barnett Sr. "Mike", of Bristol, husband of Sharon Floyd, died unexpectedly at home on Oct. 1, 2022. To view Mike's full obituary, please visit www.dupontfuneralhome.com .
Bristol Press
Special guests, activities coming to Bristol Farmer's Market
BRISTOL – The city has announced a schedule of special guests and activities for the remaining month of the Bristol Farmer’s Market as well as a fall Festival on Nov. 19. The Bristol Farmer’s Market is held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Saturday, Oct. 29. It is held in the Bristol Health Medical Care Center parking lot in Centre Square.
Bristol Press
Plainville police blotter
Jonathan M. Cappellino, 20, of no known address, Plainville, was charged Sept. 28 with violation of a protective order, first degree criminal trespass and interfering/resisting arrest. Alyssa N. Barbagallo, 23, of 59 Talias Trail, Middletown, was charged Sept. 29 with second degree harassment and second degree breach of peace. Jennifer...
Bristol Press
Southington Community YMCA announces winners of Apple Harvest Festival Road Race
SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Community YMCA has announced the winners of this past weekend’s Apple Harvest Festival Road Race. The YMCA’S 43rd Apple Harvest Festival Road Races were an “overwhelming success” according to race director John Myers. “We are very appreciative of the infrastructure of...
Bristol Press
Bristol Eastern science teacher honored as 2023 Connecticut Teacher of the Year
BRISTOL – Bristol Eastern science teacher Carolyn Kielma was honored as the 2023 Connecticut Teacher of the Year Thursday by state and local leaders. An assembly was held at Bristol Eastern High School Thursday and Kielma’s students were all invited to attend. They all stood up, applauded and cheered Kielma as the announcement was made. Local and state leaders alike congratulated Kielma, who was previously honored as Bristol teacher of the year.
Bristol Press
St. Demetrios' Taste of Greece Festival returns this weekend
BRISTOL – In a return of its fall fundraiser, St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church will be holding its annual Taste of Greece Festival this weekend. “Originally we had only the Zorba Festival and later on we said it would be nice to (celebrate) again in the fall with a second mini-festival,” said Olga Bookas, parish council president of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. “This one starts Friday at 4 p.m. and ends Sunday at 6 p.m.”
Bristol Press
Golnik named Town of Plymouth Volunteer of the Year
PLYMOUTH – Keith Golnik has been named the Town of Plymouth Volunteer of the Year by the local Republican Town Committee in recognition of his numerous volunteer efforts over the years. Golnik was honored at the RTC’s Volunteer of the Year Hot Dog Roast Sept. 11 at American Legion...
Bristol Press
Torrington man gets 33 months in prison for role in Bristol crash that caused life-altering injuries for woman
BRISTOL – A Torrington man has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison after police say he tested positive for multiple drugs following a car accident in which another driver sustained life-altering injuries that have inhibited her ability to walk. Charlton Chittem, 35, faced sentencing last week in...
Bristol Press
Bristol police hosting trunk-or-treat event to bond with community members
BRISTOL – Local police on Friday will be hosting a trunk-or-treat event that they hope will help build trust between Bristol officers and the community. The event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bridge Community Church, located at 43 School St. Families are encouraged to bring their children, with or without a costume, to check out Bristol police cruisers, the department’s evidence truck and its SWAT vehicle.
Bristol Press
Meriden man who ditched stolen car in Bristol then violated subsequent probation avoids further prison time
BRISTOL - A Meriden man convicted of larceny after ditching a stolen Jeep in Bristol has avoided further prison time after he admitted to violating his probation. Matthew Coan-Graves, 28, was continued on probation during a hearing this week in New Britain Superior Court. The 28-year-old in May admitted to...
Bristol Press
Local 99 Restaurant raising money for Boys & Girls Club
BRISTOL – The local 99 Restaurant has started a series of Tuesday Kid’s Night activities to support the Boys & Girls Club of Bristol and is seeking volunteers for a “Trunk-or-Treat” on Oct. 30. Cassandra Pryor, manager at the 99 Restaurant at 827 Pine St., said...
Bristol Press
Second suspect charged in Plainville shoplifting that turned violent
PLAINVILLE – Police have charged a second suspect in a shoplifting in Plainville that turned violent. Jamar Sims, 19, of New Haven, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny and third-degree assault. According to the warrant...
Bristol Press
Newington resident running for governor as official Green Party candidate
NEWINGTON – Universal healthcare and education are among Michelle Louise Bicking’s top priorities if elected Governor this November. The 45-year-old Newington resident is the official 2022 Green Party Candidate and is campaigning as a write-in candidate alongside Lt. Gov.-hopeful Cassandra Martineau. “I’m always hopeful; that’s just the nature...
Bristol Press
Southington man who held knife to woman's throat, tried to throw her out window gets prison for violating probation, protective order
SOUTHINGTON - A Southington man convicted in an assault in which police say he held a knife to a woman’s throat before trying to throw her out of a window has been sentenced to more than a year in prison after admitting to violating his probation and a protective order that had been issued.
Bristol Press
Police believe man's shooting death in Bristol could have been drug related, court documents say
BRISTOL – The arrest warrant connected to a city man whose family member was killed in a shooting in August on Jefferson Avenue suggests police have at least explored the possibility that the killing was drug related. The six-page warrant for Wairon Nunez, 28, of 99 Jefferson Ave., indicates...
Bristol Press
Bristol Public Schools release first annual report
BRISTOL – Bristol Public Schools has released its first annual report which highlights various district achievements, facts and more for area families and residents. "Annual reports are common in higher education and private K-12 education; however, they are less common throughout public K-12 education,” said Brian Burke, Bristol Public Schools executive director of BPS Communications, Community Partnerships, and Strategic Planning.
