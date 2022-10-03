Read full article on original website
Where's the Market Bottom?
In late August, I told members of my TAZR Trader service we were selling enough stocks to take the portfolio to 60% cash. Here’s what I wrote... While I think the market is over-reacting to Fed Chief Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole love note on Friday, we have no positive catalysts until earnings in October.
5 Stocks Set to Thrive in the Booming LNG Export Environment
SHEL - Free Report) , Chevron (. ET - Free Report) are some of the firms taking advantage of this export boom. Per British energy giant Shell’s 2022 LNG Outlook, demand for natural gas chilled to liquid form reached 380 million tons last year, up by 21 million tons from 2020 as most economies recovered from the disruption caused by the pandemic. It's important to note that just 100 million tons were traded in the year 2000.
5 Broker-Friendly Stocks to Watch Despite Market Mayhem
Mounting inflation in the United States is a key concern, implying that market volatility is still rampant. To tame the red-hot inflation, the Fed has hiked interest rates 300 basis points so far this year. The central bank further vowed to raise interest rates to drag down inflation to its 2% target at best by 2025. Soaring interest rates will continue to increase the cost of borrowing, which in turn, will persistently affect consumer spending. In fact, the Fed also warned of economic hardship going forward.
First Republic (FRC) to Raise $390M With Common Stock Offering
FRC - Free Report) declined 2.7% after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 2 million shares of its common stock. With the offering, the company expects to raise gross proceeds of $390.3 million, excluding underwriting discounts and commissions as well as anticipated offering expenses. The company has also...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Livent Corporation (LTHM) is a Trending Stock
LTHM - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this supplier of performance lithium compounds have returned -10.6% over the past...
CF Industries (CF) Shares Up 45% YTD: What's Driving the Stock?
CF - Free Report) shares have gained 44.8% so far this year. The company has also outperformed its industry’s rise of 26.8% over the same time frame. Moreover, it topped the S&P 500’s 20.6% decline over the same period. Let’s take a look into the factors behind this...
Here's How Investors Can Find Strong Finance Stocks with the Zacks ESP Screener
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
Five Below (FIVE) Rides High on Strategies: Apt to Hold
FIVE - Free Report) seems well poised for growth, thanks to its robust business strategies. FIVE’s focus on providing trend-right products, improving supply-chain operations, strengthening digital capabilities and remodeling stores will continue to yield solid results. Also, FIVE remains committed to enhancing customer experience through several ways. Its Triple-Double growth strategy also looks encouraging.
2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on International TIPS & Mortgage Real Estate
SPY - Free Report) lost 0.2%, (. QQQ - Free Report) moved 0.1% higher on the day. Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.
BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) Soars 7.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
BMTX - Free Report) shares rallied 7.4% in the last trading session to close at $7.29. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8% gain over the past four weeks. BM...
Why You Should Stay Invested in Voya Financial (VOYA) Stock
VOYA - Free Report) has been gaining momentum, given higher surplus income, lower credited interest, higher investment income, growth across all product lines and strong financial standing. Estimate Revision. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 and 2023 has moved 3.3% and 0.6% north, respectively, in the past 30 days, reflecting...
Flurry of High-Dividend ETFs Hit the Market
The year 2022 as a whole could easily be attributed to the Russia-Ukraine war, red-hot inflation and rising-rate worries. No wonder, such worries caused an upheaval in the market this year. Wall Street slid in three quarters in a row. Overall, the S&P 500 is down 25% this year. The...
Saratoga Investment (SAR) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
SAR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.63 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.43%. A...
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 6th
PUBM - Free Report) : This cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days. PubMatic, Inc. Price and Consensus. PubMatic, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PubMatic, Inc. Quote. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (. VSH...
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance. The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification,...
Wingstop (WING) Stock Jumps 6.9%: Will It Continue to Soar?
WING - Free Report) shares rallied 6.9% in the last trading session to close at $137.65. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2.5% loss over the past four weeks. Wingstop’s...
Stock Market News for Oct 6, 2022
Wall Street closed slightly lower on Wednesday, ending a two-day rally. The latest employment numbers showed that employers had stepped up on hiring, leading to the inference that the Fed would stay on course with its aggressive rate hikes. An important Fed official reiterated the central bank’s commitment to bring inflation down. All three major stock indexes ended in the red.
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 6th
EC - Free Report) : This integrated oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days. Ecopetrol S.A. Price and Consensus. Ecopetrol S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ecopetrol S.A. Quote. Ecopetrol has a...
OFG Bancorp (OFG) Could Be a Great Choice
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest...
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
Here's an eye-opening statistic: older Americans are more afraid of running out of money than of death itself. And retirees have good reason to be worried about making their assets last. People are living longer, so that money has to cover a longer period. Making matters worse, income generated using tried-and-true retirement planning approaches may not cover expenses these days. That means seniors must dip into principal to meet living expenses.
