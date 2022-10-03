ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Walmart to host ‘Wellness Day’, offers health services

By Gabriela Gonzalez
 3 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Walmart is preparing ahead of peak flu season to offer communities across the nation affordable immunizations and free wellness resources nationwide.

More than 4,000 Walmart pharmacies nationwide will host Walmart Wellness Day, encouraging families to stay updated on immunizations, connect with local pharmacists and take advantage of free wellness resources.

“As we move into the fall and winter seasons, we want to do our part in helping families remain protected through immunizations,” Kevin Host, Walmart Senior Vice President of Pharmacy said.

Customers can receive immunizations for flu, pneumonia, shingles, HPV, COVID-19 and more at a local Walmart pharmacy, according to a Walmart press release.

“Along with our pharmacies, we also deliver care through Walmart Health Virtual Care and Walmart Health Centers which highlights our commitment to improving access to quality, affordable healthcare,” Host said.

Walmart Wellness Day will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at participating Walmart locations.

