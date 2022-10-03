Peter F. Burns, of Bristol passed away on Oct. 2, 2022. Born on Jan. 16, 1932, in Bristol, he was a son of the late George and Rose Burns. Peter and his wife, Aline, had spent 66 years together in Bristol, enjoying their three generations of children, traveling, and visiting the casino. Peter, he became a tool and die maker at New Departure Hyatt here in Bristol. He was an incredibly hard worker, much respected by his colleagues and intensely focused on providing for his family.

