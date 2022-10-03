ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonington, CT

Stonington High School first public school to offer pre-apprenticeship program in construction trades

By Tina Detelj
 3 days ago

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A high school in Stonington is doing something that no other public high school is doing in the state.

Schools have a wide variety of curricula including training in the industrial arts and trades like carpentry and auto mechanics. At Stonington High School, they have what’s called a pre-apprenticeship Certification Program, or PACT.

This program allows students who complete the course to receive up to 150 hours of credit towards an apprenticeship in one of nine construction trades which include carpentry, electrical, building construction technology, HCAV, painting and finishing, masonry, plumbing, landscaping, and weatherization.

“This is giving them a chance to get into it early and hopefully find a career,” said Dean Rocha, a teacher.

Stonington is the first public high school to offer a pre-credentialing opportunity in the construction trades for any high school student.

“Very surprised that they had this because I would think I would have to go to more of a tech school to have tech classes and stuff,” said Alex Starr, Stonington High School senior.

The program comes at a time when eastern Connecticut already leads the state with increased training programs for manufacturing jobs at places like Electric Boat and other companies around the state.

