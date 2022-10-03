Read full article on original website
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Bean Vegan Cuisine: A Good Vegan Restaurant In Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Eugene's pictures from the Joe Maus 2022 Celebrity Golf Tournament
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning on Charlotte Today, Eugene shared pictures from the 2022 Joe Maus Celebrity Golf Tournament. He may have missed the show Tuesday to play, but he couldn't wait to share his pictures with us, and tell us about all the great work The Joe Maus Foundation does in the community.
Bubba's Barbecue reopens after pandemic hiatus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After being closed for nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bubba's Barbecue has re-opened its doors. A longtime Charlotte establishment, the restaurant originally opened on South Blvd in 1963 as "Jackson and Spoon's Barbeque." Ralph "Bubba" Miller bought both the restaurant and its original recipes in 1987. He subsequently changed to name to "Bubba's Barbecue" and, in 1994, moved the restaurant to its current location on Sunset Blvd.
Savannah Bananas are coming to Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A one-of-a-kind baseball team is coming to Kannapolis. The Savannah Bananas, a world-famous baseball circus, will stop by Atrium Ballpark in Kannapolis on July 12. The team is known for its tricks on the field and its viral TikTok videos. But don't expect the Cannon Ballers...
'Nobody is going to pay 3k to live in the hood': New Charlotte development raises gentrification concerns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new development near Sugar Creek Road in north Charlotte has created some buzz across Queen City, with people saying they're shocked by the price and location. You'll find Barbara Johnson, a Sugar Creek resident, sitting in her chair out front. She's out there at least...
Fall essentials from Walmart
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Now that we are back into a Fall routine, we need all the help we can get to make family meals in a pinch. Lucky for us, food and lifestyle expert, Parker Wallace has some recipes guaranteed to amp up the delicious and cut down on the hassle.
WCNC
Bon Appetit Names Supperland one of the Country’s Top 10 Best New Restaurants
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bon Appetit has just named Supperland one of the top 10 best new restaurants in the country. Last time this happened for the city of Charlotte was with Kindred in 2015. Something like this is huge for this city - particularly because Supperland is emerging as...
1 shot during Facebook Marketplace meetup gone wrong in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — One person was shot during a botched Facebook Marketplace transaction Tuesday in southwest Charlotte, police said Wednesday. Tan Nhat Tran is accused of listing a stolen Dodge Charger for sale on Facebook Marketplace. Someone who saw the ad met with Tran who pulled out a handgun, the...
WCNC
Keep your body moving to stay well
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For Desi Bartlett (Celebrity Fitness & Yoga Trainer), the key to a progressive health and wellness journey is all about movement. With a deep belief that outward movement is the expression of an individual’s inner state of joy, Bartlett has teamed up with fellow fitness professionals Andrea Orbeck and Nicole Stuart to collaborate on their upcoming book: Total Body Beautiful: Secrets to Looking and Feeling Your Best After 35. With a foreword written by Bartlett’s client Kate Hudson, the book is now available for pre-order,(Target, Barnes and Noble, Amazon) the book shares tips and tricks Desi has picked up over her 25 years in the health and wellness industry to help women over the age of 35 look and feel their best based on Bartlett’s one-of-a-kind approach to health and wellness.
These Are The Carolinas “Absolute Best” Nachos
Is there a better bar snack to munch on than nachos? It’s a hard sell to convince me otherwise. I can think of so many places I love to get nachos. And I’m not talking just chips and salsa or queso (though a definite guilty pleasure). Instead, I’m talking piled high with seemingly endless toppings type of nachos. Or a great way to get evenly distributed goodness- sheet pan nachos. RIP Rosemont, those were always a favorite of mine. But who has the best nachos? It’s a tough sell, and frankly I volunteer to test them all out. Unfortunately, Mashed already took one for the team and compiled a list.
Missing person's body recovered on Lake Norman
LAKE NORMAN OF CATAWBA, N.C. — A body was recovered on Lake Norman hours after the person was reported missing. On Wednesday around 11:40 p.m., the Huntersville Fire Department confirmed that a person missing in Lake Norman was recovered. Huntersville FD originally stated they were assisting the Cornelius Fire...
WCNC
1 dead following a shooting near Fox and Hound, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is dead following a shooting at the Fox & Hound restaurant in north Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports. According to police, a fight inside the restaurant sparked the deadly shooting. Police said the man later died at the hospital. At this time, police...
Charlotte dogs in desperate need of adoption
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control delivered an urgent message Tuesday. They said they were way over capacity and need people to adopt dogs as soon as possible. Officials said adoptions will avoid having to put the animals down. As of Tuesday afternoon, CMPD Animal...
Now hiring: Amazon announces plan to add thousands of workers in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amazon announced Thursday that it plans to hire 150,000 workers throughout the U.S. in 2022, including more than 3,000 in the Charlotte market. Amazon said these roles will include full-time, part-time and seasonal openings ahead of the 2022 holiday shopping season. Openings include a diverse range of jobs, ranging from packing and picking to sorting and shipping. Amazon said it plans to hire 5,500 people in North Carolina as part of this initiative.
WCNC
Standing Ab workout
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday on Charlotte Today, it was all about strengthening our core. Our good friend , Motivational Fitness Coach, Meghan Trainor joining us to walk us through a Standing Ab Workout. Trainor tells us, these exercises are for people who may feel uncomfortable or struggle with doing...
Free class for CPR, AED, First Aid certification being offered by Goodwill in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont is holding a free class this month for anyone interested in learning how to help people in certain emergencies. Goodwill is offering a course for CPR, First Aid, and AED certification on Saturday, Oct. 22. The course is intended to...
Mecklenburg County parks could soon get a major makeover
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some Mecklenburg County parks could soon see a major makeover. Millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds still need to get spent and the county is prioritizing spending in five areas. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
'All we need in more time' | Dozens of families displaced from hotel that will become apartments
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of families at Econo Lodge, near Billy Graham Parkway, are being displace, with nowhere to go. The property was rezoned by Charlotte City Council and sold to a developer to turn it into workforce apartments, about two months ago. Now, tenants are being forced to...
Channel 9 speaks with the man at the center of Loomis Fargo heist 25 years ago
CHARLOTTE — Tuesday marked 25 years since one of the biggest armored car heists in U.S. history, and it all went down in Charlotte. The man at the center of that heist was David Scott Ghantt. He have since served time in prison for the crime, and told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts he learned a valuable lesson while behind bars.
WCNC
Start your career in media by enrolling at CSB Media Arts Center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. While some choose to get a 4 year degree, that's not necessary for everyone. CSB Media Art Center is offering an alternative that can be completed in just four months. CSB Media...
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Charlotte
Charlotte, North Carolina, is in the centre of the state in the Piedmont region. While the city of Charlotte has a lot to offer visitors and residents, the surrounding area has even more. With beautiful scenic landscapes, historic locations full of stories, and places of adventure and thrills, central North...
