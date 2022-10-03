I can’t complain about any lack of rain. Reality will be digging in the garden and finding the soil moist and crumbly a ways down, or still dry. I am hopeful that it will be the former. The days and nights of rain have been lovely, the quiet, soft, soaking rain that will begin to make up for our dry summer. A nice chill in the air, too. We lit our first fire a couple of evenings ago just to take the chill and rawness away. I have pulled my winter turtlenecks and socks out of their summer storage. I want to make soup. This cool weather is invigorating.

WEST TISBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO