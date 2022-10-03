Read full article on original website
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times
Up-Island select boards meet about Howes House
West Tisbury held a joint select board meeting with Chilmark and Aquinnah to discuss how to fund Howes House renovations, which is home to the Up-Island Council on Aging. Aquinnah was represented by its town administrator Jeffrey Madison. A half hour before the meeting, West Tisbury treasurer and Howes House...
Martha's Vineyard Times
A proud moment for Chilmark
Town and construction officials gathered in front of the skeleton of Chilmark’s new fire station Wednesday morning for a tree and flag topping ceremony. Chilmark Fire Lt. Vitor Silva mounted a holly tree and a U.S. flag atop the station, climbing an Edgartown fire tower to do so. Chilmark has no fire tower.
Martha's Vineyard Times
How does your garden grow?
The Vineyard sports fabulous professionally groomed gardens, but there is a treasure trove of gardeners out there who can go unrecognized except by close friends and family who get to enjoy their blooms. Fortunately, this summer, there was a wonderful opportunity for those without professional renown to blossom, when Sharon-Frances Moore originated the first Martha’s Vineyard Garden Competition for those in the community, whether they be seasoned or new to the endeavor.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Fire chiefs dismayed with DCR
Karen Lothrop, the sole Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) firefighter on-Island to tend to the Manuel Correllus State Forest, has moved on, and Vineyard fire chiefs aren’t happy state officials don’t have a replacement. As has happened in the past, the Vineyard fire chiefs say they have been left to safeguard the forest — 5,300 acres of state property full of inherently dry vegetation. That forest plays a prominent role in a recent Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) wildfire plan that finds Edgartown and West Tisbury (which contain most of the forest) at extreme wildfire risk.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Martha's Vineyard Times
Blade runner
While Spokémon has not yet gone back to clearing trash from local bike paths, he and I came across a new circular saw blade on the Edgartown–Vineyard Haven path yesterday. If it’s yours, please reply with a description. If it goes unclaimed, we will put it to good use.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Tisbury: Fiber and fabric, composting, and portable magic
Heard on Main Street: Be yourself. People don’t have to like you, and you don’t have to care. On Thursday evenings, the Falmouth Genealogical Society is offering information online, including this evening, from 7 to 8 pm. Register at falmouthpubliclibrary.org/events. The Vineyard Haven library will have a Fiber...
NHPR
Massachusetts will soon ban mattresses, clothing, commercial food waste from trash
Starting November 1, Massachusetts will require more items to be recycled or re-used rather than thrown away — including mattresses, clothing, and commercial food waste. The new food waste ban will mostly affect businesses. In 2014, the state ruled that any store or restaurant with more than a ton...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown talks energy savings
At its Monday meeting, the Edgartown select board unanimously approved a request by energy committee chair Alan Strahler to allocate $132,000 of recently secured grant money toward a green community initiative that aims to increase overall energy savings and reduce the impact of climate change. Strahler said the town had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Martha's Vineyard Times
Births
Katharine Joy Leaird of West Tisbury announces the birth of a daughter, Joy Tamara Leaird, on Sept. 26, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Joy weighed 7 pounds, 11.5 ounces. Maya Pearl Scheffer-Lew Isabelle Lew and Jeremy Scheffer of Chilmark announce the birth of a daughter, Maya Pearl Scheffer-Lew, on...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Real Estate Transactions: Sept. 26 – 30, 2022
Sept. 29, Richard Lochridge sold 92 Kings Highway to Heather Caddy Lochridge and Timothy David Skyes for $1,375,000. Sept. 30, June Weisberger Blanchard, formerly known as June Weisberger and trustee of June Weisberger Blanchard Revocable Trust, sold 207 Middle Road to Caroline R. Flanders, trustee of Two Bits Trust, for $850,000.
Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury: Bulb Planting Day, jazz concert, and Milton Mazer
I can’t complain about any lack of rain. Reality will be digging in the garden and finding the soil moist and crumbly a ways down, or still dry. I am hopeful that it will be the former. The days and nights of rain have been lovely, the quiet, soft, soaking rain that will begin to make up for our dry summer. A nice chill in the air, too. We lit our first fire a couple of evenings ago just to take the chill and rawness away. I have pulled my winter turtlenecks and socks out of their summer storage. I want to make soup. This cool weather is invigorating.
capecod.com
Fall Fest at Mashpee Commons Returns Saturday
MASHPEE – The Mashpee Commons Fall Fest will celebrate Autumn with seasonal events this Saturday. Family-friendly activities include pumpkin and face painting, a touch-a-truck event, and photo contest. Local vendors of Mashpee Commons will offer sidewalk shopping and fall foods during the event. Songwriter Catie Flynn will also be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fairhaven Woman Loses Jewelry, Then Her Hope Is Restored
Fairhaven native Alyssa Botelho lost jewelry in the sands of Fort Phoenix and also lost hope of finding them -- until one local man went above and beyond. Botelho and her boyfriend were spending a beautiful SouthCoast summer day walking the fort in Fairhaven a few months back. It was a great day until Alyssa realized she was missing jewelry given to her by friends.
Martha's Vineyard Times
On My Way: Bike ride euphoria
The bleached-white tree trunks worn smooth by wind and water over the many years sprouted up from the otherwise green carpet of forest on either side of the trail. The eerie beauty of the dead trees, the feel of a cemetery in the woods, was one part of a blustery fall day’s mountain biking exploration into the woods of West Tisbury.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
New, locally owned pharmacy opens in Fairhaven
Fairhaven is home to a new, independent pharmacy owned by lifelong Fairhaven resident Brian Meneses, who has been a registered pharmacist since 2009. A 2003 graduate of Fairhaven High School, Mr. Meneses said it has been a dream of his to bring a local, patient-first pharmacy to his friends, family and the community he calls home.
bostonagentmagazine.com
Two Massachusetts cities make Money Magazine’s 2022 Best Places to Live list
Two Massachusetts communities made Money Magazine’s 2022 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. list. Somerville and Milton made the publication’s annual ranking of top places to live. Communities on the list were ranked based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.
Step Aside, Salem, This Massachusetts Town Is an Exciting Halloween Destination
Many label Salem as the holy grail of Halloween-themed spots in Massachusetts. While Salem is a great town for some spooky vibes, being famous for its witch trials in 1692, many similar places in Massachusetts aren’t as popular. Chatham is a Massachusetts town that you should want to visit...
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Pull the plug
It remains an embarrassment for the Island that the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Committee is suing the Oak Bluffs planning board over the board’s decision to reject a special permit that would have allowed a synthetic turf field in the town’s water protection overlay district. To...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Martha’s Vineyard makes wish a reality
I’m writing in response to the article “Finn’s fish wish comes true” (Sept. 19). On behalf of Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island, we want to thank not only those mentioned in the article who helped grant Finn’s wish, but the entire community of Martha’s Vineyard for coming together to support Finn and his family.
Comments / 0