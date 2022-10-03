Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Report: Title sponsor of Tiger Woods' PGA Tour event axes LIV Golf pro
The title sponsor of Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge on the PGA Tour have dropped LIV Golf player Anirban Lahiri due to his association with the Saudi-funded enterprise. Via a report from News9, the 35-year-old Indian's long-time sponsor of Hero MotoCorp have parted ways with the golfer. Woods' Hero World...
GolfWRX
LIV pro dropped by two major sponsors after decision to join breakaway tour
It may be only six events into existence, but some LIV players have found their sponsors dropping away quickly once they establish their ties to the Greg Norman-led series. Amongst many others, Rocket Mortgage, Royal Bank of Canada and UPS have severed links to various players whilst Phil Mickelson – remember where this all started? – has found himself now devoid of sponsorship from all of Amstel, KPMG and Workday.
msn.com
LIV Golf has equipment companies rethinking lucrative endorsement deals
Golf equipment endorsement deals have long been a substantial source of income for professional golfers. Companies pay players and supply them with equipment and technical assistance in exchange for the right to use their name, image and likeness in advertisements and commercials. Players also agree to be involved in photo...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Phil Mickelson on OWGR points: "A great way to keep its credibility"
Phil Mickelson believes LIV Golf's decision to strike a 'strategic alliance' with the MENA Tour in order for their tournaments to now receive Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points is "good for all parties" moving forwards. Mickelson was speaking to the media ahead of this week's LIV Golf Bangkok tournament...
'Golf's most interesting man' keeps stretching his limitations on PGA Tour Champions
Consider Miguel Angel Jimenez the de facto defending champion this week at the Constellation Furyk & Friends. With last year’s winner Phil Mickelson on suspension after jumping to the LIV Golf Tour, Jimenez is the top finisher from the inaugural Furyk & Friends to return to the Timuquana Country Club. He was the runner-up to Mickelson, two shots behind the winning score of 15-under-par 201, but put the pressure on all weekend after a pedestrian 70 in the first round.
Koepka's wife lets the big secret slip! Jena Sims congratulates LIV golfers for winning battle to earn world rankings points - hours BEFORE rebels confirm deal with minor tour to exploit loophole
LIV Golf has solved one of its major problems and found a way for players to earn world ranking points from playing in its events. But hours before a statement was published confirming LIV has found a loophole in golf's rules, Brooks Koepka's wife, the actress and model Jena Sims, posted a video of a pre-tournament LIV event on her Instagram story with the caption 'Congratulations to these guys, getting World Golf Ranking Points this week'.
golfmagic.com
Justin Thomas' caddie Bones just dropped a great Phil Mickelson story!
When you've caddied for Phil Mickelson for 25 years, won 41 times on the PGA Tour and five majors - the chances are Jim "Bones" Mackay, who now loops for Justin Thomas, has more than a few stories to tell. Bones split with Mickelson in 2017 and ever since then...
golfmagic.com
Golf fans react to Tommy Fleetwood's new haircut at Open de Espana!
If you attend a golf event on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour and you spot a golfer with long, dark locks of hair bursting out of their cap, it's likely you've come across Tommy Fleetwood. Fleetwood burst on to the scene in America when he finished tied...
thecomeback.com
Hailie Deegan makes ‘biggest announcement’ of her NASCAR career
Hailie Deegan has been moving up the ranks of the NASCAR world over the last five years and the 20-year-old is set to take her next step. Racing in the Xfinity Series. In a video posted on her YouTube account, Deegan announced that she will be driving the No. 07 Pristine Auction Ford Mustang for SS Green Light Racing.
Tiger Woods’ son has swing that looks just like 1 star golfer
Tiger Woods’ son Charlie is really improving his golf game, and his swing is starting to look very similar to one of the top golfers in the world — and it’s not his dad. Charlie participated in the Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National Championship Central Florida qualifier last week in the 12 and 13-year-old division. He ended up in a three-way tie for one of the alternate spots after shooting 4-over par over 36 holes, including a 4-under round.
NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Cody Ware News
Just over a week ago, NASCAR driver Cody Ware was involved in a scary accident that saw him crash into the Turn 4 retaining wall during the race. His car careened off the barrier and then caromed off the pit wall before coming to rest. Ware went on to race the next weekend, but won't be competing in this weekend's road race.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf caddie tears into PGA Tour: "They understand our plight"
One thing shoved in our faces with the LIV Golf Invitational Series is the obscene amounts of money available at every turn. Caddies are no exception to now living the high life. Take a look at the Instagram profile of Kevin Na's caddie Kenny Harms and you'll see just how much he is unashamedly posting his humble brags.
LIV Golf Tries to Sneak Some World Golf Rankings Points By Partnering With Basically Defunct MENA Tour
LIV golf partnering with MENA Tour for OGWR points.
GolfWRX
Ex-Ryder Cup captain blasts bag store employee for alleged tampering of club
The first round of the Acciona Open De Espana got underway on Thursday, and for former-Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn, the day did not go as planned. The 51-year-old struggled to get anything going and shot a 75 (+4) after making five bogeys and one birdies on his day. However,...
Golf.com
Ping G430 game-improvement irons spotted on PGA Tour | First Look
The Shriners Children’s Open is loaded with new equipment launches on the PGA Tour — first up there was the Ping G430 metal woods, then RTX6 wedges from Cleveland. To cap off Monday, we also had two new ProV1 balls from Titleist. Like we said, busy!. But unlike...
5 Takeaways From a Pro Caddie Who Followed His Player to the LIV Golf Series
At this point, you are probably aware of the ongoing legal situation and war of words between the PGA Tour and all of the players who defected from the world’s top golf circuit to join the controversial LIV Golf Series. A departure from the PGA Tour because its tournaments are 54-hole, no-cut events, LIV Golf is mainly controversial because it is financed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.
Check the yardage book: TPC Summerlin for the PGA Tour's Shriners Children's Open
TPC Summerlin, site of this week’s Shriners Children’s Open on the PGA Tour, was designed by Bobby Weed and opened in 1991 in Las Vegas. Two-time major winner Fuzzy Zoeller provided input. TPC Summerlin ranks as the No. 3 private course in Nevada on Golfweek’s Best ranking of...
LIV Golf's Attempt to Pull a Fast One on World Golf Rankings Failed
Who could have seen this coming?
LIV Golf forms strategic alliance with MENA Tour hoping to secure OWGR points for players
LIV Golf is taking a new step in an attempt to help their players secure Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points. Those who have defected to the breakaway league have been suspended by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and haven't been able to pick up points in the during LIV Golf's first five events.
