WANE-TV
Grace College to offer free tuition for Indiana families making less than or equal to $65K annually
WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — Grace College recently announced plans to offer free tuition for Hoosier families with an Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) of $65,000 or less. Grace plans to pay for the tuition through a combination of federal, state and institutional aid starting with new students in Fall 2023.
Wave 3
Indiana Lieutenant Gov. presents highest award, Sagamore of the Wabash
NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - The Indiana Lieutenant Governor presented the highest award the Governor of the state can give the Sagamore of the Wabash on Thursday. According to the release, Larry Ricke is one of the founders of the Develop New Albany project and is the newest recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash award.
Inside Indiana Business
Bluffton educator named Teacher of the Year
A history teacher at Bluffton High School is the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year. The Indiana Department of Education says Tara Cocanower is “the embodiment of someone who was truly meant to be a teacher.”. She teaches world history and AP World History, and leads Bluffton High School’s...
Inside Indiana Business
Superintendent of the year named
The superintendent of Northwest Allen County Schools has been named Indiana Superintendent of the Year by his peers and will now vie for national honors. Wayne Barker received the award from the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents. He is now the state’s representative in the American Association of School...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Applications open for Hoosiers in need of help with utility bills
Hoosiers struggling to pay their water and energy bills can now apply for help from the state. Applications are open for the Water and Energy Assistance Programs. The programs have income limits, based on the state’s median income. For a two-person household to be eligible, it’s $36,390 or less a year. For a household of four, it’s $53,515 a year.
Inside Indiana Business
Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired
Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
Inside Indiana Business
Goodwill of Northeast Indiana names CEO
Fort Wayne-based Goodwill Industries of Northeast Indiana has selected Kevin Morse as its next president and chief executive officer. Morse currently serves as director of disability initiatives for Greater Fort Wayne Inc. Goodwill says in his current role, Morse has collaborated with the organization in the past. He also served...
Inside Indiana Business
Coalition aims to bring Indiana, Midwest to forefront of hydrogen production
The president and CEO of Indianapolis-based Energy Systems Network says the newly-formed coalition involving Indiana and seven other states means Indiana and the broader Midwest recognize that hydrogen will be a major market opportunity for energy nationwide. The governors of each state last month signed the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition Memorandum of Understanding with the goal of supporting hydrogen production in the region. “We want to be at the forefront of that evolution,” said Paul Mitchell.
inkfreenews.com
Some Hoosiers Might Not Qualify For Student Debt Relief
INDIANAPOLIS — Some Hoosiers may no longer qualify for President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan after federal officials quietly changed the eligibility qualifications late last week. The U.S. Department of Education indicated Thursday that privately held loans will not be forgiven. That means borrowers who took out...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana pumpkin yields to vary
Purdue University says record-setting hot and dry months over the summer could lead to smaller pumpkins this season. According to the university, while genetics play a major role in a pumpkin’s size, the vegetable’s growth is hugely reliant on summer rainfall. Indiana is one of the largest pumpkin...
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic company moves U.S. headquarters to Indiana
Swiss orthopedic company Medartis has moved its U.S. headquarters to Warsaw, Ind., in the aftermath of acquiring Nextremity Solutions, which already had its headquarters set up in Warsaw Technology Park, according to an Oct. 4 report from InkFreeNews. Medartis has been in business for 25 years and manufactures head, face,...
Inside Indiana Business
Department of Insurance lowers workers’ compensation rates
The Indiana Department of Insurance has approved an average decrease of 10.3% for workers’ compensation rates beginning in January. Commissioner Amy Beard says the decrease will create a savings of approximately $80 million for Indiana businesses. The department says the decrease was recommended by the Indiana Compensation Rating Bureau...
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
wdrb.com
Toll dodgers have cost RiverLink at least $200 million. A debt collector will soon go after them.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since tolling began on three Ohio River bridges in late 2016, RiverLink operators have struggled to collect tolls and late fees from drivers who don't pay. Data show Kentucky and Indiana are missing out on millions of dollars each month that could be used to maintain...
Indiana Daily Student
LETTER: Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita's visit showed hypocrisy and hatred
Last Friday, the Intercollegiate Studies Institute Buckley Society hosted Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita in the Whittenberger Auditorium at the Indiana Memorial Union. We, the executive board of the College Democrats at IU, vehemently oppose the dangerous ideas Rokita espoused that evening. While we undoubtedly support the right to free...
Decision 2022: Key dates to know about Election Day in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — This year, Indiana voters return to the polls to elect one U.S. Senator, nine U.S. Representatives, Secretary of State, Treasurer of State and Auditor of State as well as hundreds of state and local lawmakers. There are also a host of school board candidates and several school...
Rare mosquito-borne virus detected in Indiana
State health officials are warning people about a rare mosquito-borne virus that kills around a third of those infected.
WISH-TV
Indiana National Guard to be reimbursed $130K after Florida declines help following hurricane
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana National Guard says that Florida will reimburse $130,000 after soldiers sent to Florida to help with hurricane relief were turned away. More than a dozen Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division’s aviation brigade returned to Indiana after the Florida National Guard turned away their help.
Fox 59
This Indiana BMV branch will close next month
DANVILLE, Ind. – The Danville BMV branch will close next month. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced that the last day of operation for the branch will be Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage approved the move, adding that the decision came after a “multi-year...
Inside Indiana Business
High Alpha portfolio company acquired by Minnesota firm
Structural Inc., an employee-engagement software company launched by Indianapolis venture studio High Alpha in 2017, has been acquired by St. Paul, Minnesota-based Augeo Affinity Marketing Inc. The acquisition closed on Saturday. Augeo declined to disclose financial terms of the deal. Structural is based in St. Paul and has just over...
