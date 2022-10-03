PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pay attention to speed limit signs when entering the Town of Pulaski from Rt. 11 and Rt. 99. The speed limit has been reduced to 35 miles-per-hour. “I know that it’s going to be different for people, but if you think about urban areas, you don’t see 50 mile-an-hour speed limits,” Pulaski’s Town Manager Darlene Burcham said.

PULASKI, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO