Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDBJ7.com
Community Foundation of the NRV opens grant catalog
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Community Foundation of the New River Valley is working to fund grants for area non-profits. The foundation has opened its grant catalog. It displays all the non-profits working with the foundation, along with bios of each organization and links to donate to their programs. The...
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Radford Highlanders Festival
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford Highlanders Festival is back to celebrate 25 years October 8 at 9 a.m. on the main campus of Radford University. The festival features the famed heavyweight games, sheepherding, live entertainment, food, vendors and festivities for all ages. The festival is a partnership between Radford...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County TRIAD designed to help seniors stay safe
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County TRIAD, formed in April 2015, aims to reduce the fear of crime and victimization among seniors by increasing awareness of scams and frauds that target them. On Here @ Home, we sat down with Larry Tabor, President of Roanoke County TRIAD, and Vice...
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg working to revitalize old laundromat
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Blacksburg is working to revitalize the old Cooks Cleaning Center on N. Main Street in Blacksburg. Blacksburg purchased the property a few years ago and has been working to clean out toxins ever since. The town hopes to turn the building into a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDBJ7.com
EARLY YEARS: A junior billiards player from Roanoke County is preparing for a world championship
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -If you play pool at Wolf’s Den Billiards in Roanoke, you might have encountered this 15-year-old phenom. Precilia Kinsley, otherwise known as “Killer P” has a keen eye and some amazing stick skills. In her teenage circle, she says her sport is a rarity.
WDBJ7.com
Wytheville Fire and Rescue hosting annual Fire Prevention Parade
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wytheville Fire and Rescue is excited to share the annual Fire Prevention Parade following the grand opening of the Wytheville Police, Fire and Rescue museum exhibit. The parade starts at 7 p.m. October 8 in the Roses parking lot. It will travel down Main Street and...
WDBJ7.com
Remembering Loretta Lynn: 1971 Performance at Pulaski Co. Correctional Unit
PULASKI CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The news of Loretta Lynn’s death this week brought a flood of tributes, for her groundbreaking career in country music and for her compassion. We found a perfect example in our own archives. It was June 1971, and WDBJ7 Anchor and Reporter John Lambert...
WDBJ7.com
Grand Opening of the Wytheville Police, Fire and Rescue Museum exhibit
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Wytheville is excited to present the new Wytheville Police, Fire and Rescue exhibit. The new museum is located inside the Wytheville Visitors Center. The museum highlights early emergency communications, implementation of 911, the Wytheville Fire Department, Wythe County Rescue Squad and the Wythevill...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski County Free Store sets up cold weather clothing rack
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Free Store is working to make sure no one goes cold this fall and winter. The free shop has a new coat rack out front to allow people to take and donate winter weather items. Jackets and coats will be hung outside, at...
WDBJ7.com
Giles County family searching for lost 80 pound tortoise
GILES CO., Va. (WDBJ) - A family in Newport is looking for a lost pet, an 80-pound tortoise named Magellan. Magellan is a 22-year-old African Sulcata tortoise, though he has lived in Southwest Virginia his whole life. His family says he has been missing since Monday, October 3, as he...
WDBJ7.com
Ian brought rain and winds but also birds unique to this area
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Hurricane Ian brought wind and rain into our area, but it also brought a few rare and unusual birds for this area. Overnight storm events like what we saw with Ian can allow some unusual birds to enter our area because birds migrate at night.
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski changes speed limit entering town
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pay attention to speed limit signs when entering the Town of Pulaski from Rt. 11 and Rt. 99. The speed limit has been reduced to 35 miles-per-hour. “I know that it’s going to be different for people, but if you think about urban areas, you don’t see 50 mile-an-hour speed limits,” Pulaski’s Town Manager Darlene Burcham said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
FEMA continues to assess Buchanan County for individual assistance after disaster declaration is approved
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - New aid is coming to Buchanan and Tazewell County as they work to rebuild from this past summer’s flooding. Because President Biden approved a major disaster declaration last week, FEMA can move forward with providing public federal assistance. That relief aid is going toward the county’s governments while FEMA completes its individual relief aid assessment.
WDBJ7.com
Pickup driver killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Giles County. The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Oct. 5 in the 700 block of North Main Street in Pearisburg. A tractor-trailer and a pickup collided; the driver of the pickup died at the...
WDBJ7.com
Name released of pickup driver killed in crash with big rig
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer early Wednesday. Lee G. Winals, 36 of Summersville, West Virginia, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police. Police were called at 2:15...
Comments / 0