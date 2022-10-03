ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wytheville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Community Foundation of the NRV opens grant catalog

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Community Foundation of the New River Valley is working to fund grants for area non-profits. The foundation has opened its grant catalog. It displays all the non-profits working with the foundation, along with bios of each organization and links to donate to their programs. The...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Radford Highlanders Festival

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford Highlanders Festival is back to celebrate 25 years October 8 at 9 a.m. on the main campus of Radford University. The festival features the famed heavyweight games, sheepherding, live entertainment, food, vendors and festivities for all ages. The festival is a partnership between Radford...
RADFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke County TRIAD designed to help seniors stay safe

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County TRIAD, formed in April 2015, aims to reduce the fear of crime and victimization among seniors by increasing awareness of scams and frauds that target them. On Here @ Home, we sat down with Larry Tabor, President of Roanoke County TRIAD, and Vice...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Blacksburg working to revitalize old laundromat

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Blacksburg is working to revitalize the old Cooks Cleaning Center on N. Main Street in Blacksburg. Blacksburg purchased the property a few years ago and has been working to clean out toxins ever since. The town hopes to turn the building into a...
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wytheville, VA
Local
Virginia Education
City
Community, VA
WDBJ7.com

Wytheville Fire and Rescue hosting annual Fire Prevention Parade

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wytheville Fire and Rescue is excited to share the annual Fire Prevention Parade following the grand opening of the Wytheville Police, Fire and Rescue museum exhibit. The parade starts at 7 p.m. October 8 in the Roses parking lot. It will travel down Main Street and...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Grand Opening of the Wytheville Police, Fire and Rescue Museum exhibit

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Wytheville is excited to present the new Wytheville Police, Fire and Rescue exhibit. The new museum is located inside the Wytheville Visitors Center. The museum highlights early emergency communications, implementation of 911, the Wytheville Fire Department, Wythe County Rescue Squad and the Wythevill...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adult Education#K12#Linus College#Wcc#Dual Enrollment Program
WDBJ7.com

Giles County family searching for lost 80 pound tortoise

GILES CO., Va. (WDBJ) - A family in Newport is looking for a lost pet, an 80-pound tortoise named Magellan. Magellan is a 22-year-old African Sulcata tortoise, though he has lived in Southwest Virginia his whole life. His family says he has been missing since Monday, October 3, as he...
NEWPORT, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pulaski changes speed limit entering town

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pay attention to speed limit signs when entering the Town of Pulaski from Rt. 11 and Rt. 99. The speed limit has been reduced to 35 miles-per-hour. “I know that it’s going to be different for people, but if you think about urban areas, you don’t see 50 mile-an-hour speed limits,” Pulaski’s Town Manager Darlene Burcham said.
PULASKI, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WDBJ7.com

FEMA continues to assess Buchanan County for individual assistance after disaster declaration is approved

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - New aid is coming to Buchanan and Tazewell County as they work to rebuild from this past summer’s flooding. Because President Biden approved a major disaster declaration last week, FEMA can move forward with providing public federal assistance. That relief aid is going toward the county’s governments while FEMA completes its individual relief aid assessment.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Name released of pickup driver killed in crash with big rig

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer early Wednesday. Lee G. Winals, 36 of Summersville, West Virginia, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police. Police were called at 2:15...
SUMMERSVILLE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy