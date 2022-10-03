Read full article on original website
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Bean Vegan Cuisine: A Good Vegan Restaurant In Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Block Love Charlotte collecting donations ahead of overnight sleep-out in Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the third year in a row, Block Love Charlotte is hosting a sleep-out in Uptown along N. Tryon Street as a show of solidarity with our neighbors experiencing homelessness. Block Love Charlotte executive director Deborah Phillips says the all-night event is to encourage any and...
National group representing corporate landlords creates Charlotte chapter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As homeowners' associations try to limit rental houses in neighborhoods across the region and renters organize, the single-family rental industry's lobbying group has created its first local chapter in Charlotte. The National Rental Home Council (NRHC) doesn't have an office or physical location yet, but the...
Nearly 700 new homes approved to be built in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — More expansion is coming to Gastonia, specifically in the form of new homes. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Gastonia Planning Commission approved about 700 more residences in the city. This plan creates the opportunity for thousands to move in, but not everyone sees eye-to-eye on this.
Beloved Kannapolis K9 officer retires
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A beloved Kannapolis Police Department K9 is retiring. Zeko, a six-year-old Dutch Shepard, has been working as a K9 dog in Kannapolis for four years. Police said he enjoyed finding narcotics. Zeko worked hard and his biggest event was when he found $200,000 worth of cocaine hidden in two car batteries at a traffic stop for N.C. State Highway Patrol.
Whistleblowers detail ‘red flags’ at Charlotte community health center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The one-word subject line of Ann Wilson’s email said enough: “resigned.”. After just working just four days as the chief financial officer at the CW Williams Health Center, Wilson was emailing her direct report to say she’d be leaving her new position. “I...
Savannah Bananas are coming to Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A one-of-a-kind baseball team is coming to Kannapolis. The Savannah Bananas, a world-famous baseball circus, will stop by Atrium Ballpark in Kannapolis on July 12. The team is known for its tricks on the field and its viral TikTok videos. But don't expect the Cannon Ballers...
Spooky CLT has some great ideas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking for a fun and spooky date ideaS for October, Spooky CLT has some great ideas to get you ready. First up is the Mac Tabby Cat Café. You can do and play with some cats (and hopefully see a black cat) and then head next door to walk through a haunted stairway.
Weekender Oct. 7-9: Asian festival, dog show, food drive and lots of music
Trying to figure out what to do? Here is what’s going on this weekend. For events that repeat weekly, we’ve created an ONGOING category; scroll down and you’ll find it. 10 am to 4:30 pm. Monday through Friday. Cornelius Art Center Gallery, 19725 Oak St. Through Nov....
QC Happenings: 15 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A gorgeous, fall-like weekend is in store, and it's the perfect time to enjoy all the fun events happening in the Queen City. See what's happening!. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, NoDa Food Truck Friday, South End Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.
New cars with the highest markups in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you’re in the market for a new car, don’t expect to find any deals. , new car prices are up nationwide. An iSeeCars analysis of 1.9 million new car listings found the average new vehicle is priced 10% above MSRP (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price). In Charlotte, the price hike is even higher.
Bubba's Barbecue reopens after pandemic hiatus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After being closed for nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bubba's Barbecue has re-opened its doors. A longtime Charlotte establishment, the restaurant originally opened on South Blvd in 1963 as "Jackson and Spoon's Barbeque." Ralph "Bubba" Miller bought both the restaurant and its original recipes in 1987. He subsequently changed to name to "Bubba's Barbecue" and, in 1994, moved the restaurant to its current location on Sunset Blvd.
North Carolina Christmas Extravaganza at Cabarrus Arena and Event Center
North Carolina Christmas Extravaganza takes place at Cabarrus Arena and Event Center, 4751 NC Hwy 49, Concord, NC, on Saturday, November 26th, and Sunday, November 27th, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. We’ve put together a huge list of holiday markets in the Charlotte area! Shop for unique gifts…or...
Branding is Out and Results are In!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We all know the pandemic changed the work environment in many ways, for many companies. On October 12th, at 10am you can be part of a virtual event that can help you adjust your business and excel. Best Selling Author Tom Ray will host this virtual...
Taking your kids Grilled Cheese to the next level
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are making and all time kids favorite sandwich. We welcome Melanie and Andy Tritten with Cannizzarofamiglia. Sliced Pepperoni (optional) Spread butter on one side of each slice of bread. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese on buttered side and press in to help it stick. Heat non-stick...
Some Union County parents upset over gender-neutral casting of 'Jesus Christ Superstar'
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Leaders at Union County Public Schools (UCPS) are responding to parents who are taking issue with a gender-neutral casting for an upcoming musical. The initial outcry has brought other hot-button issues to the surface also, which caused a protest to be held on Thursday at the school's cafeteria.
Eugene's pictures from the Joe Maus 2022 Celebrity Golf Tournament
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning on Charlotte Today, Eugene shared pictures from the 2022 Joe Maus Celebrity Golf Tournament. He may have missed the show Tuesday to play, but he couldn't wait to share his pictures with us, and tell us about all the great work The Joe Maus Foundation does in the community.
One person critically injured overnight, CMPD investigating
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was critically injured overnight on S Summit Ave in Uptown Charlotte. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is currently investigating this scene. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon...
Mecklenburg County giving grants to organizations to provide pandemic relief
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners is looking for organizations that need funding to help the community recover from the pandemic. The county was given $215 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and will be giving grants from that fund to organizations that apply for it.
Missing person's body recovered on Lake Norman
LAKE NORMAN OF CATAWBA, N.C. — A body was recovered on Lake Norman hours after the person was reported missing. On Wednesday around 11:40 p.m., the Huntersville Fire Department confirmed that a person missing in Lake Norman was recovered. Huntersville FD originally stated they were assisting the Cornelius Fire...
‘We’re going to live here forever hopefully’: Retired teacher upset with cabinets, turns to Action 9
CHARLOTTE — A retired teacher says she spent thousands of dollars to have her kitchen cabinets repainted, but when the paint started coming off she tried resolving the problem with the cabinet company on her own and couldn’t, so that’s when she contacted Action 9. Lori Pagliarini...
