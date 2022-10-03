ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

National group representing corporate landlords creates Charlotte chapter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As homeowners' associations try to limit rental houses in neighborhoods across the region and renters organize, the single-family rental industry's lobbying group has created its first local chapter in Charlotte. The National Rental Home Council (NRHC) doesn't have an office or physical location yet, but the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Nearly 700 new homes approved to be built in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — More expansion is coming to Gastonia, specifically in the form of new homes. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Gastonia Planning Commission approved about 700 more residences in the city. This plan creates the opportunity for thousands to move in, but not everyone sees eye-to-eye on this.
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Beloved Kannapolis K9 officer retires

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A beloved Kannapolis Police Department K9 is retiring. Zeko, a six-year-old Dutch Shepard, has been working as a K9 dog in Kannapolis for four years. Police said he enjoyed finding narcotics. Zeko worked hard and his biggest event was when he found $200,000 worth of cocaine hidden in two car batteries at a traffic stop for N.C. State Highway Patrol.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Charlotte, NC
Cars
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Gastonia, NC
WCNC

Savannah Bananas are coming to Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A one-of-a-kind baseball team is coming to Kannapolis. The Savannah Bananas, a world-famous baseball circus, will stop by Atrium Ballpark in Kannapolis on July 12. The team is known for its tricks on the field and its viral TikTok videos. But don't expect the Cannon Ballers...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

Spooky CLT has some great ideas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking for a fun and spooky date ideaS for October, Spooky CLT has some great ideas to get you ready. First up is the Mac Tabby Cat Café. You can do and play with some cats (and hopefully see a black cat) and then head next door to walk through a haunted stairway.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Eugene Robinson
WCNC

QC Happenings: 15 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A gorgeous, fall-like weekend is in store, and it's the perfect time to enjoy all the fun events happening in the Queen City. See what's happening!. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, NoDa Food Truck Friday, South End Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

New cars with the highest markups in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you’re in the market for a new car, don’t expect to find any deals. , new car prices are up nationwide. An iSeeCars analysis of 1.9 million new car listings found the average new vehicle is priced 10% above MSRP (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price). In Charlotte, the price hike is even higher.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Bubba's Barbecue reopens after pandemic hiatus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After being closed for nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bubba's Barbecue has re-opened its doors. A longtime Charlotte establishment, the restaurant originally opened on South Blvd in 1963 as "Jackson and Spoon's Barbeque." Ralph "Bubba" Miller bought both the restaurant and its original recipes in 1987. He subsequently changed to name to "Bubba's Barbecue" and, in 1994, moved the restaurant to its current location on Sunset Blvd.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

North Carolina Christmas Extravaganza at Cabarrus Arena and Event Center

North Carolina Christmas Extravaganza takes place at Cabarrus Arena and Event Center, 4751 NC Hwy 49, Concord, NC, on Saturday, November 26th, and Sunday, November 27th, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. We’ve put together a huge list of holiday markets in the Charlotte area! Shop for unique gifts…or...
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

Branding is Out and Results are In!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We all know the pandemic changed the work environment in many ways, for many companies. On October 12th, at 10am you can be part of a virtual event that can help you adjust your business and excel. Best Selling Author Tom Ray will host this virtual...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Taking your kids Grilled Cheese to the next level

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are making and all time kids favorite sandwich. We welcome Melanie and Andy Tritten with Cannizzarofamiglia. Sliced Pepperoni (optional) Spread butter on one side of each slice of bread. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese on buttered side and press in to help it stick. Heat non-stick...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Eugene's pictures from the Joe Maus 2022 Celebrity Golf Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning on Charlotte Today, Eugene shared pictures from the 2022 Joe Maus Celebrity Golf Tournament. He may have missed the show Tuesday to play, but he couldn't wait to share his pictures with us, and tell us about all the great work The Joe Maus Foundation does in the community.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

One person critically injured overnight, CMPD investigating

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was critically injured overnight on S Summit Ave in Uptown Charlotte. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is currently investigating this scene. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Missing person's body recovered on Lake Norman

LAKE NORMAN OF CATAWBA, N.C. — A body was recovered on Lake Norman hours after the person was reported missing. On Wednesday around 11:40 p.m., the Huntersville Fire Department confirmed that a person missing in Lake Norman was recovered. Huntersville FD originally stated they were assisting the Cornelius Fire...
CATAWBA, NC

