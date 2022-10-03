Read full article on original website
Cleveland Guardians will host Tampa Bay Rays in American League Wild Card Series this weekend
CLEVELAND — It's official: We finally know who the Guardians will face in the Major League Baseball postseason. The American League Central Division champions will host the Tampa Bay Rays in this weekend's AL Wild Card Series. Tampa wrapped up the AL's No. 6 seed with a 6-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox Tuesday night coupled with the Seattle Mariners' victory over the Detroit Tigers, earning them a date with third-seeded Cleveland.
WKYC
Cleveland Guardians reaping the benefits of an unmatched culture
CLEVELAND — In their first full regular season as the "Guardians," Cleveland's baseball team has come out victorious. They eclipsed 90 wins this season and finished first place in the American League Central Division. They have the youngest team in Major League Baseball, with 17 players making their debut this year.
Inspiring Cleveland Guardians superfan Peter Knab to throw out ceremonial first pitch prior to Game 1 of AL Wild Card Series
CLEVELAND — *EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from our previous story about Peter. The Guardians' 2022 season has been a special one for Cleveland fans everywhere, including one in particular who has shown a special devotion to the team. Peter Knab, of Cleveland Heights, has attended more than...
WKYC
Who will the Cleveland Guardians play in the 2022 Wild Card round?: Oct. 4, 2022
CLEVELAND — Having already clinched the American League Central Division championship, the Cleveland Guardians know they'll be playing this postseason. Now all that's left to determine is who the Guardians' opponent will be. With the Houston Astros and New York Yankees having already secured the top two seeds in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYC
Legendary Cleveland Guardians broadcaster Tom Hamilton named finalist for Baseball Hall of Fame's Ford C. Frick Award
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — The beloved "Voice of the Guardians" is being considered for the highest honor a baseball broadcaster can receive. Longtime Cleveland radio play-by-play man Tom Hamilton has been named one of 10 finalists for the National Baseball Hall of Fame's 2023 Ford C. Frick Award. The annual accolade recognizes "commitment to excellence, quality of broadcasting abilities, reverence within the game, popularity with fans, and recognition by peers."
WKYC
Cleveland Guardians announce Game 2 of Wild Card Series has sold out; $35 standing room tickets available
CLEVELAND — When the Cleveland Guardians take the field for Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, they'll do so in front of a sold-out crowd. On Thursday, the Guardians announced that Game 2 of this weekend's best-of-three series at...
WKYC
Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays wild-card series: Start times announced, fans encouraged to 'Rock Your Red'
CLEVELAND — It's time for playoff baseball!. The Guardians will host the Tampa Bay Rays this weekend in the American League Wild Card Series, and we now finally know when the games will be played. All Major League Baseball wild-card matchups will take place Friday, Saturday, and potentially Sunday, and it was only this week that the entire postseason bracket was set.
WKYC
Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays Wild Card Series Game 1: Preview, probable pitchers, how to watch
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians will host the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of a best-of-three American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field on Friday afternoon. What follows is everything you need to know about the Guardians' postseason opener:. Game info, how to watch on TV, betting...
