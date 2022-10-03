ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

WKYC

Cleveland Guardians will host Tampa Bay Rays in American League Wild Card Series this weekend

CLEVELAND — It's official: We finally know who the Guardians will face in the Major League Baseball postseason. The American League Central Division champions will host the Tampa Bay Rays in this weekend's AL Wild Card Series. Tampa wrapped up the AL's No. 6 seed with a 6-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox Tuesday night coupled with the Seattle Mariners' victory over the Detroit Tigers, earning them a date with third-seeded Cleveland.
TAMPA, FL
WKYC

Cleveland Guardians reaping the benefits of an unmatched culture

CLEVELAND — In their first full regular season as the "Guardians," Cleveland's baseball team has come out victorious. They eclipsed 90 wins this season and finished first place in the American League Central Division. They have the youngest team in Major League Baseball, with 17 players making their debut this year.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Legendary Cleveland Guardians broadcaster Tom Hamilton named finalist for Baseball Hall of Fame's Ford C. Frick Award

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — The beloved "Voice of the Guardians" is being considered for the highest honor a baseball broadcaster can receive. Longtime Cleveland radio play-by-play man Tom Hamilton has been named one of 10 finalists for the National Baseball Hall of Fame's 2023 Ford C. Frick Award. The annual accolade recognizes "commitment to excellence, quality of broadcasting abilities, reverence within the game, popularity with fans, and recognition by peers."
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays wild-card series: Start times announced, fans encouraged to 'Rock Your Red'

CLEVELAND — It's time for playoff baseball!. The Guardians will host the Tampa Bay Rays this weekend in the American League Wild Card Series, and we now finally know when the games will be played. All Major League Baseball wild-card matchups will take place Friday, Saturday, and potentially Sunday, and it was only this week that the entire postseason bracket was set.
CLEVELAND, OH

