Natchitoches Times
NSU releases DEI Strategic Plan
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Office of Inclusion and Diversity has developed a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Strategic Plan. The plan provides a comprehensive outline of the university’s commitment to increase diversity among students faculty, staff, and administration. In addition, the plan will integrate diversity and inclusion throughout the academic curriculum, ensure that diversity and inclusion are reflected in policies, procedures, budgeting, and university operations and lastly foster a more inclusive campus environment.
Legendary Louisiana Basketball Coach Turns To Politics, Eyes Run For State Senate
The winningest college basketball coach in Louisiana history is adding a new field to his resume: Politics. Mike McConathy, longtime head basketball coach at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, is building a new kind of team now, focused on taking this one to Baton Rouge to represent Senate District 31.
Natchitoches Times
JANICE ‘JAN’ MAXINE MCQUILLIN DUHON
Janice “Jan” Maxine McQuillin Duhon of Natchitoches took her first breath in heaven Oct. 3, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was 72. Jan was born in Monroe to Nena and Arvel McQuillin Jan. 14, 1950. She grew up near Calvin and graduated from Calvin High School, where she became a talented musician and singer and acquired lifelong friends.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston High announces homecoming court
Ruston High School announced its 2022 Homecoming Court as 13 young ladies comprise this year’s talented group representing their respective classes. Seniors Emma Jane Reeves, Kemya Wright, Baily Bowers, Mia Rabb, Raegan McCulloch, and Ke’Shanti Graham. Juniors: Kaitlin Woods, Kam’ryn Bradley. Sophomores: Abby Seney, Ariana Wesley, Asia...
southernladymagazine.com
Celebrate Christmas in Northeast Louisiana
Experience peak holiday joy this year in Ruston and Monroe–West Monroe. From incredible shopping and fantastic locally owned restaurants to the awe-inspiring Holiday Trail of Lights, everyone will find something to love. Local Dining in Ruston. Whether it’s a table for two or a big family affair, the restaurants...
lincolnparishjournal.com
LPSB approves November supplement checks
The Lincoln Parish School Board unanimously approved the November supplement checks for all parish teachers and support staff during Tuesday night’s monthly meeting at the school board office. All certified employees of Lincoln Parish School Board will receive a $3,200 supplemental check while support employees will receive a $1,600...
Natchitoches Times
SIS. VIRGIE L. JOHNSON
There will be a memorial service for Sis. Virgie L. Johnson Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 108 Church St., Natchitoches.
Natchitoches Times
DANNY ‘BUBBA’ WILLIAMSON
Danny “Bubba” Williamson, 64, was born Jan. 17, 1958, and went to meet his Lord and Savior Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Mary Williams; his Granny, Minnie Lucille Moore; and his brother, Kenneth Williamson. He leaves behind two children,...
kalb.com
17 Alexandria Middle Magnet teachers call in sick
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has confirmed that 17 teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet School called in sick on Monday, Oct. 3. A week ago, on Sept. 26, two discrimination charges were filed against RPSB, claiming two teachers at AMMS were subjected to racial discrimination from their principal, Mrs. Renisha Sampract-Beaudion.
Natchitoches Times
This Waterfront Cabin Lets You Enjoy the Louisiana Cane River
Have You Ever Wanted to Get Away But Your Bank Account Is Low on Funds?. Sometimes we can't get away and sneak off to Broken Bow. From a 2 1/2 drive to the high price of a rental what are we to do if we are balling on a budget? I just found a spot in Natchitoches, Louisiana that has me excited for a waterfront experience.
L'Observateur
Former Medical Assistant at Desoto Regional Health System Pleads Guilty in Federal Court
SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Debra Bossier a/k/a Debra Palmer, 48, of Mansfield, Louisiana, entered a guilty plea today to one count of acquiring or obtaining controlled substances by fraud. The hearing was held before United States District Judge Donald E. Walter. According...
kalb.com
Two injured in shooting on Monroe Street in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has confirmed that there was a shooting in the area of Harmon Park in the 2600 block of Monroe Street. The City said two people were wounded, but the injuries are non-life-threatening. This is all we have been provided on this shooting...
kalb.com
Council President Davidson: 4 APD officers demoted following reinstatement of Kenny Rachal
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On the Alexandria City Council agenda for Tuesday, Oct. 4, the council was requesting a report related to Kenny Rachal, the Alexandria police lieutenant who was fired back in 2020, but had his job reinstated in September this year. The specific line item wrote, “related to...
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Asking Public For Help With Missing Woman
Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian C. Whittington is asking the public for help locate a missing woman. Authorities say she was last heard from on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. The missing woman has been identified as 59-year-old Deborah Mitchell of Haughton. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office describes Mitchell as a while female who is 5'4 and approximately 150 pounds. She has grey hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a New Orleans Saints sweatshirt.
Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Police respond to fentanyl rumor
The Natchitoches Police Department would like to warn social media users (Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat etc.) about several fake posts that have been circulating on their platforms. If you see any questionable posts please verify the validity of the content. These posts are false and can lead to unnecessary fear and anxiety in our community.
KTBS
Former DeSoto Regional medical assistant pleads guilty to drug charge
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The former medical assistant at DeSoto Regional Health System pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to falsifying documents to get prescription pain pills. Debra Bossier, also known as Debra Palmer, 48, of Mansfield, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter to one count of acquiring...
Six Louisiana Young People Arrested With Over 100 Stolen Guns
Six people ranging in age from 15-20 have been arrested in Many Louisiana for possession of over 100 stolen guns. 137 guns were recovered after they were stolen from 3 different gun safes in a home in Sabine Parish. Loads of ammunition and magazines were also stolen from these safes.
lincolnparishjournal.com
City of Ruston traffic alert
City of Ruston Traffic Alert: North Sparta Street between East Mississippi Ave. and East Alabama Avenue will be closed to through traffic beginning 8 a.m. today and running through 5 p.m. Friday. The closure is necessary to allow for utility repairs. The City of Ruston regrets any inconvenience this necessary...
