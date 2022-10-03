ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Natchitoches Times

NSU releases DEI Strategic Plan

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Office of Inclusion and Diversity has developed a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Strategic Plan. The plan provides a comprehensive outline of the university’s commitment to increase diversity among students faculty, staff, and administration. In addition, the plan will integrate diversity and inclusion throughout the academic curriculum, ensure that diversity and inclusion are reflected in policies, procedures, budgeting, and university operations and lastly foster a more inclusive campus environment.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

JANICE ‘JAN’ MAXINE MCQUILLIN DUHON

Janice “Jan” Maxine McQuillin Duhon of Natchitoches took her first breath in heaven Oct. 3, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was 72. Jan was born in Monroe to Nena and Arvel McQuillin Jan. 14, 1950. She grew up near Calvin and graduated from Calvin High School, where she became a talented musician and singer and acquired lifelong friends.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston High announces homecoming court

Ruston High School announced its 2022 Homecoming Court as 13 young ladies comprise this year’s talented group representing their respective classes. Seniors Emma Jane Reeves, Kemya Wright, Baily Bowers, Mia Rabb, Raegan McCulloch, and Ke’Shanti Graham. Juniors: Kaitlin Woods, Kam’ryn Bradley. Sophomores: Abby Seney, Ariana Wesley, Asia...
RUSTON, LA
southernladymagazine.com

Celebrate Christmas in Northeast Louisiana

Experience peak holiday joy this year in Ruston and Monroe–West Monroe. From incredible shopping and fantastic locally owned restaurants to the awe-inspiring Holiday Trail of Lights, everyone will find something to love. Local Dining in Ruston. Whether it’s a table for two or a big family affair, the restaurants...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

LPSB approves November supplement checks

The Lincoln Parish School Board unanimously approved the November supplement checks for all parish teachers and support staff during Tuesday night’s monthly meeting at the school board office. All certified employees of Lincoln Parish School Board will receive a $3,200 supplemental check while support employees will receive a $1,600...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
Natchitoches Times

SIS. VIRGIE L. JOHNSON

There will be a memorial service for Sis. Virgie L. Johnson Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 108 Church St., Natchitoches.
Natchitoches Times

DANNY ‘BUBBA’ WILLIAMSON

Danny “Bubba” Williamson, 64, was born Jan. 17, 1958, and went to meet his Lord and Savior Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Mary Williams; his Granny, Minnie Lucille Moore; and his brother, Kenneth Williamson. He leaves behind two children,...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

17 Alexandria Middle Magnet teachers call in sick

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has confirmed that 17 teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet School called in sick on Monday, Oct. 3. A week ago, on Sept. 26, two discrimination charges were filed against RPSB, claiming two teachers at AMMS were subjected to racial discrimination from their principal, Mrs. Renisha Sampract-Beaudion.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
K945

This Waterfront Cabin Lets You Enjoy the Louisiana Cane River

Have You Ever Wanted to Get Away But Your Bank Account Is Low on Funds?. Sometimes we can't get away and sneak off to Broken Bow. From a 2 1/2 drive to the high price of a rental what are we to do if we are balling on a budget? I just found a spot in Natchitoches, Louisiana that has me excited for a waterfront experience.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Two injured in shooting on Monroe Street in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has confirmed that there was a shooting in the area of Harmon Park in the 2600 block of Monroe Street. The City said two people were wounded, but the injuries are non-life-threatening. This is all we have been provided on this shooting...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Asking Public For Help With Missing Woman

Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian C. Whittington is asking the public for help locate a missing woman. Authorities say she was last heard from on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. The missing woman has been identified as 59-year-old Deborah Mitchell of Haughton. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office describes Mitchell as a while female who is 5'4 and approximately 150 pounds. She has grey hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a New Orleans Saints sweatshirt.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
Natchitoches Times

Natchitoches Police respond to fentanyl rumor

The Natchitoches Police Department would like to warn social media users (Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat etc.) about several fake posts that have been circulating on their platforms. If you see any questionable posts please verify the validity of the content. These posts are false and can lead to unnecessary fear and anxiety in our community.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

Former DeSoto Regional medical assistant pleads guilty to drug charge

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The former medical assistant at DeSoto Regional Health System pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to falsifying documents to get prescription pain pills. Debra Bossier, also known as Debra Palmer, 48, of Mansfield, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter to one count of acquiring...
MANSFIELD, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

City of Ruston traffic alert

City of Ruston Traffic Alert: North Sparta Street between East Mississippi Ave. and East Alabama Avenue will be closed to through traffic beginning 8 a.m. today and running through 5 p.m. Friday. The closure is necessary to allow for utility repairs. The City of Ruston regrets any inconvenience this necessary...
RUSTON, LA

Community Policy