Norman, OK

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?

Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
OKLAHOMA STATE
cherokeephoenix.org

Oklahoma City Indian Clinic announces purchase of a new clinic building

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Indian Clinic recently purchased a structure at 1044 SW 44th St. in Oklahoma City to expand services. The clinic is nonprofit and provides health and wellness services to American Indians in central Oklahoma. “This building is larger than our other locations,” OKCIC’s Chief...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Norman, OK
okcfox.com

Trick-or-Treat dates, times announced for OKC Metro area

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Several cities across the Oklahoma City metro area have announced their Halloween, trick-or-treating days and times. Oklahoma City, Moore, Norman, Mustang, Yukon, Edmond and more cities announced that they will be recognizing Monday, Oct. 31 as the day for trick-or-treating in their area. Bricktown and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

Bedlam football won’t happen, OSU’s Weiberg says

Body Oct. 4—Once the University of Oklahoma moves to the Southeastern Conference, the Bedlam football game with Oklahoma State won’t happen, at least for several years. That was the assessment of Chad Weiberg, OSU athletic director, who spoke Monday, at Enid Rotary Club. Non-conference schedules are made years...
NORMAN, OK
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Why Oklahoma is in big trouble | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt discussed the Oklahoma Sooners season and their rough 3-2 start. Oklahoma lost to Kansas State and TCU in back to back weeks. TCU beat Oklahoma 55-24. With the loss of their former head coach and lots of new faces, this team will have a different looking season than they are used to.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

People who care for Oklahoma’s developmentally disabled, low-income people get raise

OKLAHOMA CITY — The people who take care of Oklahoma’s developmentally disabled and low-income people just got a raise. A 25% reimbursement increase kicked in over the weekend for in-home or direct care for Oklahomans who need it. Around 30,000 Oklahomans rely on the care, and the state said increasing pay will make sure providers can employ the best people to care for the most vulnerable.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City Public Schools Cancels Classes For Nov. 8

Oklahoma City Public Schools announced that it will cancel classes on November 8, 2022. The district's board of education approved the change to its calendar earlier this week. As a result of the change, OKCPS said April 7, 2023 will now be an instructional day. November 8 also happens to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

