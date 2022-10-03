Winners of The News Tribune’s Athletes of the Week (Sept. 26 to Oct. 1)

Voting is now closed for The News Tribune’s high school Athletes of the Week poll for football and other fall sports (Sept. 26 to Oct. 1). Thanks to everyone who voted and supported local student-athletes.

This week’s winners are:

Derrik McKinney, Mount Tahoma football and Ivy Brown, Silas volleyball.

McKinney had a massive stat line in a win over Battle Ground, completing 13-of-23 passes for 288 yards and four touchdowns, added 18 carries for 281 yards and four touchdowns, and collected five tackles, three passes defended and an interception in the 54-41 win. Brown had 27 kills, two aces and five digs in a 3-2 league loss to Spanaway Lake on Friday.

FOOTBALL

Xe’ree Alexander, Kennedy Catholic, sr. — Rushed for 50 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, and added four tackles including two for losses and one sack, caused two fumbles, recovered one and tipped a pass that led to an interception in a 40-8 win over Federal Way.

Onyx Carter, Yelm, jr. — Tornados’ defensive end had four tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks in 63-0 win over North Thurston.

Breydan Fisher, Washington, sr. — Caught six passes for 102 yards and three touchdowns in a 63-14 win over White River.

Amari Goodfellow, Auburn, sr. — Had four rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown in first half of win over Thomas Jefferson.

Gabarri Johnson, Lincoln, sr. — Completed 15-of-18 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns, and added 13 carries for 76 yards in 43-32 win over Bonney Lake.

Payton Knowles, Peninsula, sr. — Gonzaga baseball commit and Seahawks quarterback completed 14-of-21 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns in 48-6 road win over River Ridge.

Job Kralik, Eatonville, sr. — Rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns and added two punts for 77 yards and was 3-of-3 on PAT tries in a 27-22 win over Tenino.

Jerrell Larkins, Timberline, sr. — Had four catches for 107 yards and a touchdown in win over Gig Harbor, and returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown.

Will Landram, Gig Harbor, sr. — Completed 17-of-31 passes for 240 yards and four touchdowns, and added five carries for 10 yards and a touchdown in a 38-36 loss to Timberline.

Antoine Lee, Kentwood, soph. — Broke the school’s single-game rushing record and record for number of carries, rushing 42 times for 338 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-28 win over Mount Rainier.

Derrik McKinney, Mount Tahoma, sr. — Completed 13-of-23 passes for 288 yards and four touchdowns, added 18 carries for 281 yards and four touchdowns, and collected five tackles, three passes defended and an interception in a 54-41 win over Battle Ground.

Dylan Norman, Eatonville, jr. — Rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries in a 27-22 win over Tenino.

Brayden Platt, Yelm, jr. — Rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and added nine tackles, including one for a loss in a 63-0 win over North Thurston.

Leo Pulalasi, Lakes, sr. — Rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries, and added six tackles, including two for losses in a 70-28 win over Silas.

Aden Schaler, Yelm, sr. — Hauled in a pair of receiving touchdowns in 63-0 win over North Thurston.

Isaac Smith, Peninsula, sr. — Rushed for 38 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns in win over River Ridge.

Dylan Spicer, Tenino, sr. — Rushed for 252 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in a 27-22 loss to Eatonville.

Matthew Spurbeck, Sumner, jr. — Rushed for 279 yards and two touchdowns in 34-27 win over Graham-Kapowsin on Friday.

Gunnar Trachte, Enumclaw, jr. — Hornets’ quarterback threw for three touchdowns in Enumclaw’s 56-13 win over Steilacoom.

Kene Tuivaiave, Washington, jr. — Rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in a 63-14 win over White River.

Ki’Marree Washington, Lakes, sr. — Rushed for 186 yards and four touchdowns in 70-28 win over Silas.

David Wells, Lakes, sr. — Caught three passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns and added three punt returns for 110 yards and a touchdown in a 70-28 win over Silas.

Jabez Woods, Graham-Kapowsin, jr. — Caught six passes for 96 yards and and a touchdown in loss to Sumner.

OTHER FALL SPORTS

Ivy Brown, Silas volleyball, jr. — Had 27 kills, two aces and five digs in 3-2 league loss to Spanaway Lake on Friday.

Liam Chatfield, Rogers cross country, sr. — Took first in a Wednesday meet in Parkland, clocking in at 10 minutes, 50.89 seconds in the 3,200-meter race.

Ella Ensign, Curtis volleyball, sr. — Senior outsider hitter had 22 kills in 3-0 win over Bellarmine Prep and 10 kills and two aces in 3-0 win over Sumner.

Tanumaleu Fuamatu, Spanaway Lake volleyball, soph. — Setter had 51 assists, 30 digs, nine kills and five aces in wins over Stadium and Silas.

Makena Getts, Peninsula soccer, jr. — Forward/midfielder scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Timberline on Tuesday and scored a goal in a comeback tie against rival Gig Harbor on Friday.

Katelyn Galloway, Stadium cross country, soph. — Took second in the 26th John Payne/Curtis XC Invitational on Saturday at Chambers Creek, clocking in at 18 minutes, 33.7 seconds.

Ari Hill, Sumner, jr. — Forward scored a pair of goals in a 2-0 win over South Kitsap and had a goal and two assists in a 4-0 win over Bellarmine.

Sami Huber, Gig Harbor soccer, sr. — Tides’ forward scored two unassisted goals against Peninsula and North Thurston.

Naydien Olea, Steilacoom soccer, jr. — Attacking midfielder scored five goals in two games with three assists: a hat trick and an assist in a 7-0 win over Franklin Pierce and two assists in a 10-0 win over Washington.

Josie Schampera, Enumclaw soccer, jr. — Hornets’ forward scored the game-winning goal in the last minute in a 2-1 win over Orting and had two goals in a 3-0 win over Clover Park on Thursday.

McKenzie Ueyhara, North Thurston, sr. — Libero had 54 digs and nine aces in wins over River Ridge and Peninsula to keep the Rams undefeated.

Conner Wirth, Emerald Ridge cross country, sr. — Took first in the 26th John Payne/Curtis XC Invitational on Saturday at Chambers Creek, clocking in at 15 minutes, 32.9 seconds.

