100,000+ households now have high-speed internet in rural South Carolina communities
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Thousands of families living in rural South Carolina now have access to high-speed internet, thanks to national and sate efforts. This week, state leaders and the South Carolina Broadband Office announced about 100,000 households received access to high-speed internet in the last year, including parts of York County.
National group representing corporate landlords creates Charlotte chapter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As homeowners' associations try to limit rental houses in neighborhoods across the region and renters organize, the single-family rental industry's lobbying group has created its first local chapter in Charlotte. The National Rental Home Council (NRHC) doesn't have an office or physical location yet, but the...
Nearly 700 new homes approved to be built in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — More expansion is coming to Gastonia, specifically in the form of new homes. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Gastonia Planning Commission approved about 700 more residences in the city. This plan creates the opportunity for thousands to move in, but not everyone sees eye-to-eye on this.
Beloved Kannapolis K9 officer retires
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A beloved Kannapolis Police Department K9 is retiring. Zeko, a six-year-old Dutch Shepard, has been working as a K9 dog in Kannapolis for four years. Police said he enjoyed finding narcotics. Zeko worked hard and his biggest event was when he found $200,000 worth of cocaine hidden in two car batteries at a traffic stop for N.C. State Highway Patrol.
Here's how you can help CMS find its next superintendent
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools is starting the first steps in choosing its new superintendent. The next leader will take charge of the second-largest district in North Carolina and come in during a challenging time for the district. The school is tackling dismal testing scores, a revolving door...
New cars with the highest markups in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you’re in the market for a new car, don’t expect to find any deals. , new car prices are up nationwide. An iSeeCars analysis of 1.9 million new car listings found the average new vehicle is priced 10% above MSRP (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price). In Charlotte, the price hike is even higher.
Gibson Mill Market is now open for business in Concord
Vendors at the Gibson Mill Market served customers for the first time Wednesday. The building was once a manufacturing mill.
Mecklenburg County giving grants to organizations to provide pandemic relief
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners is looking for organizations that need funding to help the community recover from the pandemic. The county was given $215 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and will be giving grants from that fund to organizations that apply for it.
Did the COVID-19 pandemic cause changes in our personalities?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The COVID-19 pandemic changed the lives of so many people around the world. So much so that scientists now believe it even changed our personalities. So how can a pandemic change how people behave? Let's connect the dots. Major life event. There's no denying the pandemic...
Contractors could soon fill Union County substitute teacher gaps
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Public Schools could soon outsource substitute teachers. School board members will vote on allowing a staff management group to hire substitutes during the next meeting on Monday, Oct. 10. It's a possible action the district could take as school districts across the nation scramble to find substitute teachers.
'Nobody is going to pay 3k to live in the hood': New Charlotte development raises gentrification concerns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new development near Sugar Creek Road in north Charlotte has created some buzz across Queen City, with people saying they're shocked by the price and location. You'll find Barbara Johnson, a Sugar Creek resident, sitting in her chair out front. She's out there at least...
Savannah Bananas are coming to Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A one-of-a-kind baseball team is coming to Kannapolis. The Savannah Bananas, a world-famous baseball circus, will stop by Atrium Ballpark in Kannapolis on July 12. The team is known for its tricks on the field and its viral TikTok videos. But don't expect the Cannon Ballers...
One person critically injured overnight, CMPD investigating
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was critically injured overnight on S Summit Ave in Uptown Charlotte. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is currently investigating this scene. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon...
'Increasing traffic is impossible': Neighbors divided over proposed Huntersville development
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Property owners are working to bring new developments to Huntersville and it's stirring up neighbors, who are frustrated with what they say is an already overcrowded area. The new plans would bring 350 apartments and a 125-room hotel to the Birkdale Village area. A rezoning request...
PHOTOS: Mountaintop lodge is the most expensive home in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A mountaintop estate known as Lazy Bear Lodge in the distinguished Linville Ridge Country Club has entered the market for $29.75 million, which makes it the highest-priced home in North and South Carolina. Located at 1907 Flattop Cliffs Drive on 5.86 acres, the unique home sits...
'All we need in more time' | Dozens of families displaced from hotel that will become apartments
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of families at Econo Lodge, near Billy Graham Parkway, are being displace, with nowhere to go. The property was rezoned by Charlotte City Council and sold to a developer to turn it into workforce apartments, about two months ago. Now, tenants are being forced to...
Lack of affordable housing means more people are extending the amount of time they're staying in shelters
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte area shelters say more families are extending their stays due to inflation and rising rents. Shelter leaders say they don't anticipate the issue going away any time soon, and the slow turnaround times have a major impact on the number of families they can help.
Missing person's body recovered on Lake Norman
LAKE NORMAN OF CATAWBA, N.C. — A body was recovered on Lake Norman hours after the person was reported missing. On Wednesday around 11:40 p.m., the Huntersville Fire Department confirmed that a person missing in Lake Norman was recovered. Huntersville FD originally stated they were assisting the Cornelius Fire...
CMPD investigating several shootings in the city
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Neel Jadeja said he heard a crash and then saw two men struggling near one of the vehicles. Within a few minutes, he was witness to a shooting. "We got to keep our families safe our children safe, the people that come and try to live their lives safe," Jadeja said.
Block Love Charlotte collecting donations ahead of overnight sleep-out in Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the third year in a row, Block Love Charlotte is hosting a sleep-out in Uptown along N. Tryon Street as a show of solidarity with our neighbors experiencing homelessness. Block Love Charlotte executive director Deborah Phillips says the all-night event is to encourage any and...
