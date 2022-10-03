ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

National group representing corporate landlords creates Charlotte chapter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As homeowners' associations try to limit rental houses in neighborhoods across the region and renters organize, the single-family rental industry's lobbying group has created its first local chapter in Charlotte. The National Rental Home Council (NRHC) doesn't have an office or physical location yet, but the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Nearly 700 new homes approved to be built in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — More expansion is coming to Gastonia, specifically in the form of new homes. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Gastonia Planning Commission approved about 700 more residences in the city. This plan creates the opportunity for thousands to move in, but not everyone sees eye-to-eye on this.
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Beloved Kannapolis K9 officer retires

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A beloved Kannapolis Police Department K9 is retiring. Zeko, a six-year-old Dutch Shepard, has been working as a K9 dog in Kannapolis for four years. Police said he enjoyed finding narcotics. Zeko worked hard and his biggest event was when he found $200,000 worth of cocaine hidden in two car batteries at a traffic stop for N.C. State Highway Patrol.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
WCNC

Here's how you can help CMS find its next superintendent

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools is starting the first steps in choosing its new superintendent. The next leader will take charge of the second-largest district in North Carolina and come in during a challenging time for the district. The school is tackling dismal testing scores, a revolving door...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

New cars with the highest markups in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you’re in the market for a new car, don’t expect to find any deals. , new car prices are up nationwide. An iSeeCars analysis of 1.9 million new car listings found the average new vehicle is priced 10% above MSRP (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price). In Charlotte, the price hike is even higher.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Did the COVID-19 pandemic cause changes in our personalities?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The COVID-19 pandemic changed the lives of so many people around the world. So much so that scientists now believe it even changed our personalities. So how can a pandemic change how people behave? Let's connect the dots. Major life event. There's no denying the pandemic...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Contractors could soon fill Union County substitute teacher gaps

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Public Schools could soon outsource substitute teachers. School board members will vote on allowing a staff management group to hire substitutes during the next meeting on Monday, Oct. 10. It's a possible action the district could take as school districts across the nation scramble to find substitute teachers.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Savannah Bananas are coming to Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A one-of-a-kind baseball team is coming to Kannapolis. The Savannah Bananas, a world-famous baseball circus, will stop by Atrium Ballpark in Kannapolis on July 12. The team is known for its tricks on the field and its viral TikTok videos. But don't expect the Cannon Ballers...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

One person critically injured overnight, CMPD investigating

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was critically injured overnight on S Summit Ave in Uptown Charlotte. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is currently investigating this scene. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Missing person's body recovered on Lake Norman

LAKE NORMAN OF CATAWBA, N.C. — A body was recovered on Lake Norman hours after the person was reported missing. On Wednesday around 11:40 p.m., the Huntersville Fire Department confirmed that a person missing in Lake Norman was recovered. Huntersville FD originally stated they were assisting the Cornelius Fire...
CATAWBA, NC
WCNC

CMPD investigating several shootings in the city

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Neel Jadeja said he heard a crash and then saw two men struggling near one of the vehicles. Within a few minutes, he was witness to a shooting. "We got to keep our families safe our children safe, the people that come and try to live their lives safe," Jadeja said.
CHARLOTTE, NC

