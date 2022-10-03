This startup is partnering with Sunrun to recycle and re-use millions of outdated solar panels

Read full article on original website
‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years
A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
Do solar panels always save on energy bills?
Solar panel owner Curtis Jarvis claimed the math behind his energy bills "doesn't add up" Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." CURTIS JARVIS: A little over a year ago, I started looking into solar panels. And a company, Power Home Solar — they're now Pink Energy — came out to my house. He came into my living room, sat on my sofa, and he told me lie after lie after lie to get me to buy their system. And I fell for it. I did. I fell for it.
ZDNet
Zendure's 400W solar panel gets you a ton of power for your off-grid adventures
Regular readers will know how much I like big power banks and power stations. Being a part time photographer, videographer, and drone operator, I get to spend a fair bit of time working in places that don't have a convenient power outlet to charge things up. This means that I...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Endurans Solar expands production of Made-in-America solar backsheets
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 brings new emphasis on American-made products that support the transition to clean energy. The IRA includes over $60 billion for domestic manufacturing across the clean energy supply chain, as the country seeks to source from within to support its own supply chain. The U.S.- made solar supply chain is lacking in some core components, including backsheets. However, Endurans Solar is one U.S.-based manufacturer, and the company recently announced plans to expand production.
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
IFLScience
Watch SpinLaunch's Giant Slingshot Fling A NASA Payload Into The Sky
US-based startup SpinLaunch has teamed up with NASA and a number of other partners to see whether slingshotting objects into the sky could be a viable alternative to chemical-powered rocket launches. Last week, SpinLaunch completed its tenth successful fling using their Suborbital Accelerator in the New Mexico desert. Their latest...
Hurricane Ian: When the power grid goes out, could solar and batteries power your home?
Hurricane Ian’s catastrophic winds and flooding are likely to bring long-lasting power outages to large parts of Florida. The storm is the latest in a line of hurricanes and extreme heat and cold events that have knocked out power to millions of Americans in recent years for days at a time. In many disaster- and outage-prone areas, people are starting to ask whether investing in rooftop solar and battery storage systems can keep the lights on and the air conditioner running when the power grid can’t. When the grid goes down, most solar systems that lack a battery will also shut down....
This solar-powered electric car cleans carbon from the air as it drives
Built by students at Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands, the Zem prototype captures carbon while driving.
CARS・
Tree Hugger
Scientists Develop Cheap Batteries From Earth-Abundant Materials
A common theme among doomers is that we don't have enough of the materials we need to electrify everything. We will run out of lithium, nickel, and cobalt! But as we noted in a recent post, humans are actually pretty good at solving things when times get tough. That's why we are not still burning whale oil for lighting.
Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’
Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
6 Best Solar Batteries
Solar panels convert sunlight to electricity, and batteries store it. Solar battery technology is still evolving, but here's what's available today. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
TechCrunch
Wireless power company Emrod beams 550 W across an Airbus warehouse
For lazy people charging their phones — including yours truly — a wireless charging pad is nice to have. For people on remote islands, wireless power could be transformative. Same with space-based solar power, a proposed type of power plant that relies on wireless power transfer to beam energy from orbiting solar panels down to Earth.
Gear Patrol
Are EVs Actually as Green and Cost-Effective as They Claim to Be?
Few recent phenomena have shifted the consumer zeitgeist as significantly as the widespread introduction of electric vehicles. They are, in a word, everywhere. From 2020 to 2021, "sales of new light-duty plug-in electric vehicles... nearly doubled" to 600,000 total units in the U.S. alone. In Q1 of 2022, over 16 percent of all vehicles sold were EVs – a new record. Automakers are updating their offerings from gasoline-burners to EVs at a lightning-fast pace, promising millions of entirely electric vehicles in the next decade. Those numbers indicate a huge uptake of EVs, but if you're still on the fence or perhaps simply shopping around, in terms of environmental impact and bank account impact, you may wonder how much of a "silver bullet" EVs really are.
electrek.co
This 100W solar panel kit with 20A charge controller falls to $191 in New Green Deals
Are you tired of being grid-dependent, or maybe you’re wanting to start the transition to solar? You’ll find that today’s deal marks a new all-time low for ACOPOWER’s 100W solar panel kit, which is down to $191 at Amazon. It includes the 100W solar panel, a 20W charge controller, and all the wiring you’ll need to get it set up as soon as it arrives. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
CNBC
GE is laying off 20% of its U.S. workforce devoted to onshore wind power, costing hundreds of jobs
GE is cutting hundreds of jobs in its onshore wind power group. The move comes as GE faces a trifecta of challenges: Rising input costs, supply chain issues, and competition from the likes of Siemens. GE is also in the process of splitting into three publicly traded companies, focused on...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar FlexRack trackers supplied for 42 MW Illinois community solar portfolio
Solar FlexRack announced it supplied trackers for a 42 MW portfolio of community solar projects in Illinois. The trackers were supplied to owner-operator Summit Ridge Energy. The fourteen solar projects supported by the trackers were developed under Illinois Shines, a state-run program that supplies incentives for the development of new PV projects. Once complete, small businesses and homeowners can sign up to access the energy provided by the system while saving up to 10% on their energy bills.
China's Electric Vehicle Battery King
The story of how a little-known Chinese company managed to defeat German carmakers at their own game.
techeblog.com
Innovative Sand Battery Could be a Game Changer, Can Store Green Power for Months at a Time
Put simply, a sand battery is essentially high temperature thermal storage that utilizes sand or sand-like materials as its storage medium and can green power for several months at 500 °C. This means sand batteries are capable of discharging hot air when energy prices are higher, allowing the district to heat homes, offices, and the local swimming pool at a much lower cost.
altenergymag.com
Paired Power Unveils New Solar Canopy for Fast, Modular EV Charging
With recent reports indicating the United States needs 20 times more electric vehicle (EV) charging stations than what's available today, Paired Power announced the launch of its new, transportable solar canopy, PairTree, with built-in EV charging capabilities. With its modular, fast-install design, PairTree can be utilized with or without grid connection and gives customers quick and convenient access to the infinite renewable energy of the sun without the costly construction and infrastructure requirements of traditional solar canopy installations.
notebookcheck.net
Durable, portable, niche. | SunJack portable solar panel hands-on
The world is pushing toward renewable, or "green," energy. While huge solar arrays and wind farms are powering more and more urban and suburban areas around the globe, there are some companies focused on powering things smaller than a city, neighborhood, or house. SunJack manufactures small, foldable solar panels for use in rural or remote areas or for those adventurers who want to charge their gadgets in the great outdoors. Their flagship product (as of press time) is a four-panel array that promises up to 60 Watts of power. SunJack sent me one of these to review. Here are my thoughts.
