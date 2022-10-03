Read full article on original website
WCNC
Eugene's pictures from the Joe Maus 2022 Celebrity Golf Tournament
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning on Charlotte Today, Eugene shared pictures from the 2022 Joe Maus Celebrity Golf Tournament. He may have missed the show Tuesday to play, but he couldn't wait to share his pictures with us, and tell us about all the great work The Joe Maus Foundation does in the community.
WCNC
Keep your body moving to stay well
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For Desi Bartlett (Celebrity Fitness & Yoga Trainer), the key to a progressive health and wellness journey is all about movement. With a deep belief that outward movement is the expression of an individual’s inner state of joy, Bartlett has teamed up with fellow fitness professionals Andrea Orbeck and Nicole Stuart to collaborate on their upcoming book: Total Body Beautiful: Secrets to Looking and Feeling Your Best After 35. With a foreword written by Bartlett’s client Kate Hudson, the book is now available for pre-order,(Target, Barnes and Noble, Amazon) the book shares tips and tricks Desi has picked up over her 25 years in the health and wellness industry to help women over the age of 35 look and feel their best based on Bartlett’s one-of-a-kind approach to health and wellness.
WCNC
Fall essentials from Walmart
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Now that we are back into a Fall routine, we need all the help we can get to make family meals in a pinch. Lucky for us, food and lifestyle expert, Parker Wallace has some recipes guaranteed to amp up the delicious and cut down on the hassle.
Bubba's Barbecue reopens after pandemic hiatus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After being closed for nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bubba's Barbecue has re-opened its doors. A longtime Charlotte establishment, the restaurant originally opened on South Blvd in 1963 as "Jackson and Spoon's Barbeque." Ralph "Bubba" Miller bought both the restaurant and its original recipes in 1987. He subsequently changed to name to "Bubba's Barbecue" and, in 1994, moved the restaurant to its current location on Sunset Blvd.
WCNC
Book your appointment for Gastonia Nissan's Mobile Mammogram event
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Gastonia Nissan has a couple great events coming up for a good cause. Coming up first is in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. They will be hosting their 8th annual mobile mammogram event right in their building! Gastonia Nissan will cover the cost of the mammogram for those that are not insured. You must be 40 years or older to participate in this event, or have a pre-existing condition within the past 12 months.
country1037fm.com
Get A Free Cinnabon Treat Today!
Cinnabon is celebrating National Cinnamon Roll Day today. According to Today, customers can get a free Cinnabon with the purchase of a Cinnabon at any of their locations nationwide. The deal starts today and runs until Friday for Cinnabon Rewards members by using the code ROLL22 in the Cinnabon app....
Savannah Bananas are coming to Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A one-of-a-kind baseball team is coming to Kannapolis. The Savannah Bananas, a world-famous baseball circus, will stop by Atrium Ballpark in Kannapolis on July 12. The team is known for its tricks on the field and its viral TikTok videos. But don't expect the Cannon Ballers...
'Nobody is going to pay 3k to live in the hood': New Charlotte development raises gentrification concerns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new development near Sugar Creek Road in north Charlotte has created some buzz across Queen City, with people saying they're shocked by the price and location. You'll find Barbara Johnson, a Sugar Creek resident, sitting in her chair out front. She's out there at least...
Charlotte dogs in desperate need of adoption
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control delivered an urgent message Tuesday. They said they were way over capacity and need people to adopt dogs as soon as possible. Officials said adoptions will avoid having to put the animals down. As of Tuesday afternoon, CMPD Animal...
WCNC
Bon Appetit Names Supperland one of the Country’s Top 10 Best New Restaurants
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bon Appetit has just named Supperland one of the top 10 best new restaurants in the country. Last time this happened for the city of Charlotte was with Kindred in 2015. Something like this is huge for this city - particularly because Supperland is emerging as...
country1037fm.com
These Are The Carolinas “Absolute Best” Nachos
Is there a better bar snack to munch on than nachos? It’s a hard sell to convince me otherwise. I can think of so many places I love to get nachos. And I’m not talking just chips and salsa or queso (though a definite guilty pleasure). Instead, I’m talking piled high with seemingly endless toppings type of nachos. Or a great way to get evenly distributed goodness- sheet pan nachos. RIP Rosemont, those were always a favorite of mine. But who has the best nachos? It’s a tough sell, and frankly I volunteer to test them all out. Unfortunately, Mashed already took one for the team and compiled a list.
charlottemagazine.com
Catching Up With Gene Brown, Charlotte’s Famed Vinyl Dealer
It’s a warm Saturday evening in mid-May outside Event Masterz, a venue near the intersection of interstates 77 and 485 in southwest Charlotte. I join a growing line of about 100 people that extends around the front of a low-slung brick office building from which soft, rhythmic thumps emanate in an otherwise silent industrial park. We’re all here for the same reason, the same guy. He’s not a rapper. He’s not a producer. He’s not a DJ. “Gene Brown is my dealer.” Or so say the T-shirts for sale in the lobby.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in September 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Ranking reveals top public elementary schools in Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE — Niche.com has released its ninth annual set of rankings aimed at determining the best schools and school districts across the U.S. for the upcoming year. To do so, the Pittsburgh-based research and review site incorporated ratings from current students, alumni and parents with metrics such as test scores and other measures of academic performance, sports, diversity and quality of school administration. The 2023 rankings included data for more than 92,000 public schools, 30,000 private schools and 11,000 school districts nationwide.
247Sports
N.C. A&T Aggie-NCCU Eagle Highlights: Duke’s Mayo Classic generates estimated $14.6 Million
Although the N.C. A&T Aggies lost to the NCCU Eagles in the Duke's Mayo Classic, the City of Charlotte won big time. This year’s Duke’s Mayo Classic was a celebration of the 100th anniversary of a historic HBCU rivalry, with North Carolina Central University defeating North Carolina A&T State University on Saturday, September 3rd in Bank of America Stadium.
PHOTOS: Mountaintop lodge is the most expensive home in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A mountaintop estate known as Lazy Bear Lodge in the distinguished Linville Ridge Country Club has entered the market for $29.75 million, which makes it the highest-priced home in North and South Carolina. Located at 1907 Flattop Cliffs Drive on 5.86 acres, the unique home sits...
WCNC
NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Race fans get ready! It's shaping up to be a big weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The action kicks off on Friday, all building up to the ROVAL 400 on Sunday. On this morning's show, Scott Cooper with Charlotte Motor Speedway, joined us to walk us through all the family fun they have planned, he also showed us all the swag for the winner this weekend!
Free class for CPR, AED, First Aid certification being offered by Goodwill in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont is holding a free class this month for anyone interested in learning how to help people in certain emergencies. Goodwill is offering a course for CPR, First Aid, and AED certification on Saturday, Oct. 22. The course is intended to...
WCNC
Lack of affordable housing means more people are extending the amount of time they're staying in shelters
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte area shelters say more families are extending their stays due to inflation and rising rents. Shelter leaders say they don't anticipate the issue going away any time soon, and the slow turnaround times have a major impact on the number of families they can help.
Missing person's body recovered on Lake Norman
LAKE NORMAN OF CATAWBA, N.C. — A body was recovered on Lake Norman hours after the person was reported missing. On Wednesday around 11:40 p.m., the Huntersville Fire Department confirmed that a person missing in Lake Norman was recovered. Huntersville FD originally stated they were assisting the Cornelius Fire...
