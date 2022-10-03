ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, GA

wuga.org

East Athens residents to file lawsuit in special election controversy

A group of East Athens residents is heading to court, hoping to force the Clarke County Board of Elections to reverse its decision on when to hold a special election for the vacant District 2 seat on the Athens-Clarke County Commission. According to Dexter Wimbish, an attorney for the residents,...
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Commissioners vote down controversial quorum change

Along with a detailed discussion of the county's housing crunch and a vote to approve a $2.85 million land purchase, Athens-Clarke County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously shot down a plan to change the number of commissioners needed to form a quorum. Supporters of the quorum change have said that it...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

ACC Commissioners to debate $2.85 land purchase

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners meet Tuesday at 6:00 PM for their regular monthly meeting. One new item of business in front of commissioners is the purchase of about 91 acres of land near Olympic Drive to serve as a new home for Athens Transit operations and the county’s water and sewer department. If commissioners approve, the land purchase would cost $2.85 million.
ATHENS, GA
Clarke County, GA
Government
Athens, GA
Government
County
Clarke County, GA
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Government
wuga.org

CCSD swears in new superintendent

After a lengthy search, the Clarke County School District officially has a new superintendent. Superior Court Judge Eric Norris administered the oath of office to Dr. Robbie Hooker at the Board of Education’s meeting Thursday evening. Hooker is scheduled to start work Monday, October 10. He replaces retiring Superintendent Dr. Xernona Thomas, whose last day is Friday.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Public Comment Period for East Side Library Ends this Week

Athenians can still voice their opinion regarding the planned library branch on the East Side. The Athens-Clarke County Government is accepting public input through Friday, October 7. Residents will have a series of guidelines as they are asked to consider criteria for potential locations. They include assess to transit, acreage,...
ATHENS, GA
uga.edu

What the Firearm Debate Means Ahead Of Midterms For Athens-Area Locals

In the state of Georgia, the number of weapons carry permits has increased each year from 2018-2020, and the statistics are similar in Barrow, Oconee, Clarke, Madison and Jackson counties. Why It’s Newsworthy: Proponents and opponents of firearms access in Athens are weighing the issue ahead of casting their ballots...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Mokah Jasmine Johnson holds conference to address Athens’ housing crisis

Mokah Jasmine Johnson, Democratic candidate for Georgia House District 120, held a press conference on Friday at 4:30 p.m., calling the Georgia General Assembly to end the ban on rent control and respond to the housing crisis affecting the Athens Community. On the steps of Athens-Clarke County City Hall, Johnson...
ATHENS, GA
WRDW-TV

Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races. With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.
GEORGIA STATE
barrow.k12.ga.us

Barrow County School System 2022 Graduation Rate

The Barrow County School System 2022 graduation rate is 89.5%, as released by the Georgia Department of Education. This 4-year cohort graduation rate is based on the number of students that graduate within four years. BCSS graduated 843 students, an increase of 3% over last year. The 2022 graduation rate...
BARROW COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Envision Athens to Host Good Neighbor Awards/Wellbeing Event

Envision Athens is hosting its annual Good Neighbor Awards on Thursday, October 20. The awards publicly honor recipients by acknowledging their contributions to the Athens community. Sally Kimel-Sheppard is Executive Director of the nonprofit. She says Athenians still have time to submit nominations, since the submission process is open through...
ATHENS, GA
News Break
Politics
accesswdun.com

New Gang Prosecution Unit indicts seven alleged Athens gang members

Attorney General Chris Carr’s statewide Gang Prosecution Unit on Tuesday, Oct. 4 indicted seven Athens-Clarke County alleged gang members. The suspects are members of the Red Tape Gang, according to authorities, and have engaged in repeated criminal activities in furtherance of the gang. The Red Tape Gang is a local hybrid gang with ties to major national Bloods, including Sex Money Murder and the Rollin’ 20s.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County cracks down on street racers with new ordinance

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - If you have a need for speed, Gwinnett County said it's not the place to exercise that. The board of commissioners just approved a new ordinance with harsher consequences for drag racing on their streets. As of Oct. 4, violators are now subject to having their vehicles...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Athens Library, closed for bed bugs, makes plans to reopen

The Athens-Clarke County Library, still closed after last week’s discovery of bedbugs in the Baxter Street facility’s second floor, is making plans to reopen this coming Sunday. The Library says no overdue fines will be accrued on materials during the temporary closure. From the Athens-Clarke Co Library…. The...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Boyfriend of Collier’s daughter denies involvement in death of Athens mom

Andrew Giegerich is the boyfriend of Amanda Bearden, who is the daughter of Athens murder victim Debbie Collier: Giegerich says he and Bearden were not involved in the death of the 59 year-old Collier. Collier’s nude and partially burned body was found September 11 in Habersham County, the day after her husband in Athens had reported her missing.
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Ground has finally been broken on Walton County’s YMCA

After almost two decades of hopes and dreams, planning, organizing, fundraising and designing, today was finally the day. The ground has been broken on the long-awaited Walton County YMCA. Members of the Walton County YMCA Campaign Leadership Council, public and school officials and members of the community gathered at the...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Investigators release 911 audio in Collier case

Investigators in the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office have released audio of the 911 call made by the family of Debbie Collier. Collier is the 59 year-old Athens woman who was reported missing on September 10; her body was found the next day, naked and partially burned, in woods near Tallulah Falls.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA

