ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 1

Related
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gasoline prices increase after long decline

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont rose 1 cent in the last week, after falling the last few months. US prices already were on the rise and OPEC+ is planning to cut production(link is external), which is expected to raise petroleum prices. As of today, the Vermont average for gasoline is $3.66, which is 26 cents per gallon lower than last month and 52 cents higher than a year ago.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont researchers join study aimed at stopping spread of Lyme disease

JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Researchers at NVU-Johnson are beginning a five-year regional study to figure out how to stop the spread of Lyme disease. “This is going to be applied research really to find practical solutions to see what works best to lower the tick population,” said William Landesman, an associate professor of biology at NVU-Johnson, soon to be Vermont State University.
VERMONT STATE
Middlebury Campus

Vermont mycologist Meg Madden leads weekly mushroom walks

On a recent mid-September afternoon, I biked up to Wright Park to join Middlebury-based mycologist Meg Madden on one of her mushroom walks. Cars trailed into the Wright Park parking lot, the drivers greeting each other and Madden for the walk. Madden introduced herself and brought out a basket of...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
WCAX

The common loon gets love in the Adirondacks

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) -Loons are being loved on during a celebration in the Adirondacks this weekend. The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation invites one and all to celebrate Common Loons this Sunday, October 9th from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Paul Smith’s College is hosting the event, which features...
ANIMALS
yourbigsky.com

Lots of snow this winter in Montana

Weather experts are predicting the winter of 2022-2023 will be part of a rare “three-peat,” meaning La Niña will have been in control of weather patterns for several back-to-back years. It sounds very scientifically complicated, but La Niña is a term that refers to the large-scale ocean...
MONTANA STATE
WCAX

Doughnut-making demo

State pitches Vermont to Canadian businesses as part of ‘reverse-trade mission’. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development welcomed Montreal-area businesses and entrepreneurs in Burlington Tuesday morning as a part of its ‘reverse-trade mission.’. Updated: 3 hours ago. Your Tuesday evening outlook. Campaign Countdown: Candidates for New...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adirondacks#Climate Scientists#Paid Leave#Fall Foliage
WCAX

Vermont kids learn all about agriculture at Farm and Field Day

NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The annual Farm and Field Day took place in the backyard of the Newbury Elementary School on Thursday. The goal is to educate students on the agriculture industry. This is the first time they have invited 200 kids from different schools in the area. Students at...
NEWBURY, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WCAX

Dangerous drugs on campus have kids speaking out at Vermont high school

Crews on Thursday recovered the red pickup truck that belonged to a missing man, pulling it off the bottom of the Winooski River in Waterbury. It's only a game, but for Paul Trono, football has been part of who he is for more than half a century. Our Joe Carroll takes you out on the field to meet this Vermont Super Senior.
VERMONT STATE
rochesterfirst.com

Extremely low water levels on St. Lawrence have forced the IJC to take action

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board (ILOSLR) will be reducing outflow through the Moses-Saunders dam this weekend to give boaters on Lake St. Lawrence an opportunity to remove their boats from the water. The lake has been hovering at record-low levels all summer, making...
ROCHESTER, NY
localsyr.com

New York State Fall Foliage Report: October 5

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Empire State Development Division of Tourism issued its first Fall Foliage report for the month of October, and parts of the state are nearing peak colors heading into the Columbus Day holiday weekend. Peak colors can be found in parts of the Adirondacks, Catskills, and Southern Tier.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy