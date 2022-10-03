Read full article on original website
From Flying Saucers to Starlink, Vermont Has a Long History of Strange Things in the Sky
The first shout went up from a group of friends who were standing in a dark field and gesturing wildly upward. "Look! Do you see it? My God!" someone yelled. "No way that's a plane!" I followed my friends' gazes up to the summer sky. With minimal light pollution this...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices increase after long decline
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont rose 1 cent in the last week, after falling the last few months. US prices already were on the rise and OPEC+ is planning to cut production(link is external), which is expected to raise petroleum prices. As of today, the Vermont average for gasoline is $3.66, which is 26 cents per gallon lower than last month and 52 cents higher than a year ago.
WCAX
Vermont researchers join study aimed at stopping spread of Lyme disease
JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Researchers at NVU-Johnson are beginning a five-year regional study to figure out how to stop the spread of Lyme disease. “This is going to be applied research really to find practical solutions to see what works best to lower the tick population,” said William Landesman, an associate professor of biology at NVU-Johnson, soon to be Vermont State University.
Middlebury Campus
Vermont mycologist Meg Madden leads weekly mushroom walks
On a recent mid-September afternoon, I biked up to Wright Park to join Middlebury-based mycologist Meg Madden on one of her mushroom walks. Cars trailed into the Wright Park parking lot, the drivers greeting each other and Madden for the walk. Madden introduced herself and brought out a basket of...
WCAX
The common loon gets love in the Adirondacks
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) -Loons are being loved on during a celebration in the Adirondacks this weekend. The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation invites one and all to celebrate Common Loons this Sunday, October 9th from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Paul Smith’s College is hosting the event, which features...
yourbigsky.com
Lots of snow this winter in Montana
Weather experts are predicting the winter of 2022-2023 will be part of a rare “three-peat,” meaning La Niña will have been in control of weather patterns for several back-to-back years. It sounds very scientifically complicated, but La Niña is a term that refers to the large-scale ocean...
Vermont cannabis retailers report brisk sales in first days of legal market
Most of the sales are of cannabis flower, due to a shortage of manufactured products. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont cannabis retailers report brisk sales in first days of legal market.
WCAX
Doughnut-making demo
State pitches Vermont to Canadian businesses as part of ‘reverse-trade mission’. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development welcomed Montreal-area businesses and entrepreneurs in Burlington Tuesday morning as a part of its ‘reverse-trade mission.’. Updated: 3 hours ago. Your Tuesday evening outlook. Campaign Countdown: Candidates for New...
WCAX
‘Forever chemicals’ in deer, fish challenge hunters, tourism
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Wildlife agencies in the U.S. are finding elevated levels of a class of toxic chemicals in game animals such as deer — and that’s prompting health advisories in some places where hunting and fishing are ways of life and key pieces of the economy.
Numerous towns, small cities in Mass. listed among the best places to live in America
The new WalletHub ranking also gives high marks to Portland, Maine. Massachusetts is a prime location for residents who enjoy small-city life, according to WalletHub. The personal finance website recently released a list of the best small cities to live in America, and seven Massachusetts spots made the top 20.
WCAX
Vermont kids learn all about agriculture at Farm and Field Day
NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The annual Farm and Field Day took place in the backyard of the Newbury Elementary School on Thursday. The goal is to educate students on the agriculture industry. This is the first time they have invited 200 kids from different schools in the area. Students at...
Shockingly ‘Arctic’ Cold Weather Expected In Upstate New York
The calender just officially turned to fall, but one local weather expert says it's gonna feel a lot like winter. Hudson Valley meteorologist Ben Noll warns an "arctic cold front" is coming to Upstate New York this week. Arctic Cold Front Coming To Hudson Valley, New York. "Cool winds of...
WCAX
Waterford is the first town on track to complete NEK broadband installation
WATCH LIVE: Candidates for Vermont governor to debate on WCAX tonight. WCAX News on Thursday will kick off a series of debates as we near the mid-term election this November. Claremont Police investigating shooting in Walmart parking lot. Updated: 2 hours ago. Claremont Police say three people are in custody...
WCAX
Dangerous drugs on campus have kids speaking out at Vermont high school
Crews on Thursday recovered the red pickup truck that belonged to a missing man, pulling it off the bottom of the Winooski River in Waterbury. It's only a game, but for Paul Trono, football has been part of who he is for more than half a century. Our Joe Carroll takes you out on the field to meet this Vermont Super Senior.
WCAX
Why the future of a popular Vermont state park and reservoir are in question
HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Hydroelectricity has been identified as a key piece of meeting Vermont’s climate goals. Local and state leaders are puzzling over how to properly manage a Hyde Park dam and try to preserve the famous reservoir behind it. Kayakers load into the Green River Reservoir...
Miss Maine USA makes waves with third place win in costume category
WINTERPORT, Maine — (The video above is from our sister station in Texas KECN) Miss Maine, Elizabeth Kervin of Winterport, may not have won the crown at the Miss USA pageant, but she made Maine proud by coming in third in the state costume category. "We did it Maine!...
WCAX
With Vermont transitional housing program winding down, what’s next?
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state’s transitional housing program is winding down. Applications closed last weekend, leaving many people asking questions about what’s next, and without housing sooner than planned. Two people removed from the Travelodge in South Burlington this month say they have nowhere to go.
rochesterfirst.com
Extremely low water levels on St. Lawrence have forced the IJC to take action
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board (ILOSLR) will be reducing outflow through the Moses-Saunders dam this weekend to give boaters on Lake St. Lawrence an opportunity to remove their boats from the water. The lake has been hovering at record-low levels all summer, making...
localsyr.com
New York State Fall Foliage Report: October 5
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Empire State Development Division of Tourism issued its first Fall Foliage report for the month of October, and parts of the state are nearing peak colors heading into the Columbus Day holiday weekend. Peak colors can be found in parts of the Adirondacks, Catskills, and Southern Tier.
WCAX
Where do Vermonters stand on the issues? Poll results on hot ballot items
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A majority of Vermonters say a reproductive liberty amendment to the state’s Constitution should be given the greenlight. That’s one finding of several issues facing Vermonters that appears on a new University of New Hampshire poll commissioned by WCAX News. Proposition 5 is an...
