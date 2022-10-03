ATHENS - Kirby Smart‘s No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs will hear what Auburn center Brandon Council had to say loud and clear. “They got some interior stunts that kind of hinders the run game, but we’re going to start off fast. If you start off fast, run the ball on them and keep them out of their third-down packages, really, we could demolish them - I believe personally - up front,” Council told reporters in Auburn Wednesday.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO