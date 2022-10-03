Read full article on original website
Pacelli Vikings success based on being humble & hungry
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – This week’s PrepZone Game of the Week features the 52nd “Battle for the Brocelli Jug”, and the defending Jug winners the Pacelli Vikings are determined to keep that trophy on their campus.Last season, the Vikings left no doubt as they shut out Brookstone 32-0 at Deimel Field. This season Pacelli is […]
wrbl.com
Around the town with Chef Jamie Keating of Epic Restaurant-Georgia Peanuts Restaurant Week
Columbus, GA. (WRBL)-Columbus Chef Jamie Keating of Epic Restaurant is supporting Georgia farmers by way of getting behind the second annual Georgia Peanuts Restaurant Week!. Interesting peanut fact: There are nearly 4,500 peanut farmers in the state of Georgia. Georgia produced more than 1.65 million tons of peanuts in 2020. Peanut farmers help to contribute more than half of the country’s crop.
WTVM
Midday Dee Time: Living a good life with autism
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Living a good life with autism. A conversation about the learning disability that affects one in every 46 children in Georgia. In Alabama, there could be there could be as many as 71,000 people in living with autism. For some people, symptoms of the disorder are...
WTVM
Toasty this afternoon, Small changes for the weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This will be our warmest day of the week ahead of a cold front that will gradually bring down the temperatures back to early fall levels over the weekend. Sunny for a majority of Friday but we do expect high clouds to roll in starting around...
Columbus Police Department participating in National Faith & Blue Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) plans to host four local events as part of the 2022 National Faith & Blue Weekend, “one of the largest police-community outreach events,” according to a press release from the CPD. They will take place from Friday, Oct. 7 to Monday, Oct. 10. This will be National […]
WTVM
METRA holds ‘Communities in Motion’ Day in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - METRA celebrated its annual ‘Communities in Motion’ Day. The event was held on Oct. 6 at the METRA Transfer Center on Linwood Boulevard. Communities in Motion Day highlights the importance of public transit and allows community partners to provide resources and services to people.
opelikaobserver.com
Tickets on Sale for Oktoberfest
AUBURN — The sights, sounds and tastes of Germany are making their way to Ag Heritage Park in Auburn, Alabama, for Auburn Oktoberfest’s tasty return. The event will take place at the park on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 3 to 7 p.m. This year’s festival will feature 60- plus breweries showcasing more than 175 beers, three wine tents with 24 wines, 13 home brewers, food trucks with both local eats and traditional German fare, plus live entertainment from Kidd Blue and the War Damn Polka band.
WestRock, unions preparing for possible strike at Alabama paper mill
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A potential work stoppage is looming this week at one of the largest employers in Russell County. Talks between WestRock and its three unions have stalled. And the current agreement expires this week. The agreement between WestRock and its unions expired 11 months ago. Extensions have been issued. Contract talks have […]
WTVM
Callaway Gardens promotes anti-bullying campaign by reading
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Reading is fundamental and in connection to Pumpkins at Callaway, Spookley, the Pumpkin with Callaway Resort and Gardens, read to a group of children. Clubview Elementary got a chance to hear the story read to them. The book centered around a pumpkin, which was slightly different...
WTVM
Tips shared on pedestrian safety in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee Valley has seen a lot of hit-and-run deaths over the last few months. Those incidents have brought up new concerns about pedestrian safety for some. Rhonda Smith and her husband say they walk everywhere by choice. “We’ve been walking about three years now,” said...
WTVM
Big temperature swings between early morning and mid afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nothing says fall like an early morning chill followed by a quick warm up! That’s the pattern we’re in thanks to dry air. That dry air gets reinforced over the weekend with another cold front bringing down the temperatures again slightly. On this Thursday,...
Senior living community celebrates remodeling with ribbon cutting, band music, cheerleading
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Oaks at Maple Ridge, a senior living community, was recently remodeled, according to Debbie Seeley of the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce. To celebrate, Oaks at Maple Ridge and the Chamber chose to hold a ribbon cutting. As residents, staff and others watched from the front porch of the facility, […]
dawgpost.com
Auburn Offensive Lineman: "We Could Demolish (UGA)"
ATHENS - Kirby Smart‘s No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs will hear what Auburn center Brandon Council had to say loud and clear. “They got some interior stunts that kind of hinders the run game, but we’re going to start off fast. If you start off fast, run the ball on them and keep them out of their third-down packages, really, we could demolish them - I believe personally - up front,” Council told reporters in Auburn Wednesday.
nationalfisherman.com
Georgia seafood dealer fined for buying from recreational anglers
A Georgia seafood dealer was sentenced to five years of probation and a $25,000 fine after pleading guilty to illegally buying and selling fish across state lines – using illicit parking lot deals where he bought red snapper and king mackerel from recreational anglers. Cuong D. Bui, also known...
WALB 10
Americus hosting first ever music festival this weekend
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Americus is hosting its first-ever music festival on Saturday. This event will help bring the community together. Americus goes by its motto, “Home Grown World Renowned.” This means that a lot of its success is driven by ordinary people who make their mark in small communities like this one.
LaFayette vs. Lanett: The Final Chapter
Lanett, AL (WRBL) – One of the historic East Alabama high school rivalry games will play it’s final game this week. For over 50 years, the Lanett Panthers and LaFayette Bulldogs have faced off on a grid iron that draws the community in. Why is this rivalry coming to an end? Chambers County School District […]
CSU to let Columbus Tech students, staff, families use recreation center at low rate
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University (CSU) and Columbus Technical College (CTC) recently signed an agreement that will provide CTC students, staff and their families membership access to CSU’s Student Recreation Center and Intramural Sports programs, according to a CTC press release. These people can now become members of the recreation center for $8 […]
Auburn Plainsman
The Thrifty Lizard opens in Auburn
The Thrifty Lizard has come to Auburn. A new thrift store opened Sept. 21 and is here to stay. Thrifty Lizard is not a retail or thrift store, but the best of both, with a selection that has the quality of a typical retail store with the prices of a thrift store.
opelikaobserver.com
Communities Mourn Opelika Icon
OPELIKA — It is hard to find the words to express the grief that the Opelika and Auburn communities share after the news of the death of Opelika icon, Lorna Roberts. Roberts died at her home on Friday, Sept. 30. Born to Loren and Elouise Sutton on March 28,...
Real News Network
Alabama paper mill workers want their lives back—and they’re giving up $30,000 to get it
On the morning of Oct. 1, after a 50-hour voting period, almost 500 union members from three United Steel Workers (USW) locals at WestRock’s Mahrt Mill paper mill in Cottonton, Alabama, voted to reject a second contract offer from the company. The refusal to ratify WestRock’s “last, best, and final” offer came as a result of the company insisting on removing contract language pertaining to what the workers there call “penalties” for long hours. Members resoundingly rejected this contract, even though it included an unheard-of $28,000 ratification bonus—increased from an already staggering offer of $20,000, which workers already rejected on Sept. 21.
