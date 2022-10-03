ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Radio

Alleged Threat At Placerita Elementary Deemed Noncredible

A threat allegedly made by a student at Placerita Junior High School on Wednesday has been deemed noncredible by Hart District officials and law enforcement, although information is still being sought in connection with the purported incident. The threat was allegedly made by a student after school hours on Wednesday,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Nov. 12: Finally Family Homes Inaugural Cornhole Tourney Seeks Sponsors

What could be better than building relationships while playing cornhole and sipping on local brews? How about doing those things while helping young adults who are leaving foster care without a home?. Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit Finally Family Homes is inviting the community to participate in its Inaugural Cornhole Tournament,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Circle of Hope Holds 31 Days of Hope Fundraising Campaign

First launched in 1985, Breast Cancer Awareness Month became the first organized effort to bring widespread attention to breast cancer. Each October Circle of Hope recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month with its’ annual event, 31 Days of Hope, to help increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment of this disease.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Woman Found Dead In Clothing Collection Box In Newhall

Deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead in a clothing collection box in Newhall Thursday morning. Around 10 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a woman trapped in a clothing collection box near Lyons Avenue and Orchard Village Road in Newhall, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Marked One Of The Worst Cities For Golfers

Santa Clarita has been ranked as one of the worst cities for golfers in Lawn Starter’s 2022 ranking of the best cities for golfing. The list compares 200 major cities in the U.S. and their key factors for golfing, including weather, number of golf courses, and access to equipment.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Man Allegedly Threatens Jr. High Student On City Bus

Deputies are investigating after a person allegedly threatened an Arroyo Seco Junior High student on a Santa Clarita City bus last week. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, an incident occurred on the 22500 block of Pamplico Drive in Saugus in which a man entered the City bus and began making verbal threats towards a student, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Over 2,000 Residents Impacted By Santa Clarita Power Outage

Over 2,000 residents were impacted due to a Santa Clarita power outage Tuesday. The power outage was first reported around 11:35 a.m. in the Valencia and Newhall area, said Ben Gallagher, a spokesperson for Southern California Edison, (SCE). Originally 2,927 customers were impacted, Gallagher said. As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Justin Charles
KTLA

Dead woman found partially in Santa Clarita donation box

A woman’s body was found partially in a donation box in Santa Clarita Thursday morning, though the circumstances surrounding her death are unknown. The incident was reported just before 10 a.m. near the 24800 block of Orchard Village Road in Newhall, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The woman, believed to be in her […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Thursday COVID Roundup: 68 New SCV Cases; Two Additional Deaths

This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,730, county case totals to 3,462,836 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 91,081 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 total 503. Currently, there are 516 people hospitalized with COVID-19. More than 12,579,000 individuals tested; 24% of people...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Santa Monica institution Big Jo’s to close Oct. 17

Over its 63 years in business, Big Jo’s has earned its place in the pantheon of Santa Monica burger joints. Serving up staples like bacon cheeseburgers, egg salad sandwiches and crinkle cut fries, the basic, no-nonsense menu and reliable service drew generations of Santa Monicans to its humble location on Broadway between 19th and 20th streets.
SANTA MONICA, CA
theavtimes.com

Haunted House coming to Marie Kerr Park

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a spooktacular Haunted House from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Marie Kerr Park Community Building, located 39700 30th Street West,. This activity is recommended for attendees ages 13 and above, with a parent...
PALMDALE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Paw Works is moving to a new location, and calling for the public's help

CAMARILLO, Calif. — After a string of unfortunate events, including the theft of a dog, animal rescue Paw Works is facing another challenge: moving to a new location. After receiving a sudden notice to evacuate, the organization found a new space that will require hundreds of thousands of dollars to renovate and prepare before any animals can be moved over.
CAMARILLO, CA
Key News Network

Woman Found Dead in Parking Lot Donation Box

Newhall, Santa Clarita, CA: A woman was found dead inside a red donation box in a parking lot on the 24800 block of Orchard Village Road Thursday morning in the Newhall community within the city of Santa Clarita. Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the scene...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KCET

How L.A.'s Little Manila Disappeared Without a Trace

When Gerald Gubatan and his siblings were young children, their father would take them to the Linda Lea Theater on Main Street in Downtown Los Angeles to watch Tagalog movies. Next door was a barbershop where his father often took him and his brothers to get hair cuts. The family...
LOS ANGELES, CA

