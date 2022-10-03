ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kanye West Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt at Yeezy Runway Show

By Thania Garcia
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RyN8O_0iKRygMu00
Getty

Kanye West, conservative pundit Candace Owens and at least one model were seen sporting shirts with “White Lives Matter” printed on the back during his surprise Yeezy Season 9 fashion show in Paris on Monday.

Before kicking off the runway portion of the night, West gave a speech while wearing the T-shirt and referenced several topics, but did not clarify or give attention to his use of the “White Lives Matter” slogan. The phrase, also referenced as “All Lives Matter,” became popularized by white supremacist groups and far-right organizations in 2013 in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

West has made similar fashion statements in the past; famously sporting Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” during his ill-fated 2020 presidential run. Just like that incident, many fans are chalking West’s political statement on the runway as publicity for the show, while members of the far-right are seizing the attention as their own.

At the time, West told the Wall Street Journal the controversy surrounding the MAGA hat was “classist” as he believed the backlash was correlated to the expectations America had placed on him as a Black man from Chicago: “It reminded me of how I felt as a Black guy before I was famous when I would walk in a restaurant and people would look at you like you were going to steal something. ‘This is your place, Ye, don’t talk about apparel. This is your place, Ye, you’re Black, so you’re a Democrat.’”

Other portions of the show featured a choir of children, reportedly from West’s Donda Academy, and West’s daughter North modeling all-black outfits.

Comments / 214

Willard Street
3d ago

comical lol. it's true all lives do matter not just one race. all races matter . he was just making a point on how ignorance sounds

Reply(16)
98
Peaceful Waters
2d ago

Yes, all lives do matter however, what was done to the black community in years past was horrible... just bc the color of one's skin. We've come a long way but we still have a ways to go... Ticks me off that Dems use ethnic background to say we're oppressed. For ex. Many Dems say that showing voter ID is a form of suppression. So what they're actually saying is that us blacks can't do that. We don't have the means to do that. B.S!! We rise above that bc we can do it! We're not subservient to other ethnic backgrounds. What Kamala said the other day regarding the devastation in FL pissed me off! So the black community needs more help than white, Asian, Latino, etc backgrounds? Why? Are you saying we are subservient? That the black community is so poor? Please lady!! Stop using my black community as a scape goat for your agenda!

Reply(13)
41
Carl Gula
3d ago

All Lives Matter, and that includes whites also. God created all of us, and God knows all of our hearts.

Reply(2)
47
Related
Variety

Charlize Theron Says a Male Director Repeatedly Tried to Make Her Look ‘More F—able’: ‘It’s Really Belittling’

Charlize Theron revealed to Harper’s Bazaar a “belittling” experience from her early days as an actor, in which an unnamed male director made repeated attempts to have her look more “fuckable” on set. The “Monster” Oscar winner said one of her biggest pet peeves when she was just starting out as a professional actor was men controlling what she wore on screen.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’

Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
NFL
Complex

Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’

Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Candace Owens
Person
Donald Trump
hotnewhiphop.com

Twitter Slams Lauryn Hill’s Daughter For Wearing “White Lives Matter” Shirt With Kanye West

Fans are shocked that 23-year old modeled the controversial tee. Kanye West may be known as a trendsetter, but his latest controversial fad is having the opposite effect. On Monday (October 3) the fashion designer set the Internet on fire after debuting a new T-shirt from his upcoming YZYSZN9 collection that read “White Lives Matter.” Adding fuel to the fire, far right-wing commentator Candace Owens also attended the surprise Yeezy fashion show, while rocking the problematic T-shirt alongside Ye.
CELEBRITIES
HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Trump's Sore Spot With An Insult He Really Hates

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump on Thursday by using one of the insults the former president hates the most. The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host pointed to new revelations in the upcoming book The Divider by Peter Baker of The New York Times and The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser that claim Trump’s attempts to purchase Greenland from Denmark went a lot further than was originally reported.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Paris#The Wall Street Journal#Maga
Stereogum

Lizzo Makes History In DC: “Bitch, I Just Twerked And Played James Madison’s Crystal Flute From The 1800s”

James Madison was the fourth president of the United States. He was instrumental in the various compromises that led to the creation of the Constitution and the Bill Of Rights. Madison led the US into the War Of 1812 and into the early stages of westward expansion. He sometimes made conflicted statements about slavery, but he was a prominent Virginia slaveowner who never freed the people he owned. Also, James Madison owned a crystal flute, and now Lizzo has played that flute onstage.
WASHINGTON, DC
rolling out

Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Stuns In Sheer Dress As Her & Barack’s Official White House Portraits Are Unveiled

Michelle Obama made her return to the White House looking absolutely stunning in a red and pink sheer ombre dress as she attended the unveiling of her and former president Barack’s official portraits on Sept. 7. The 58-year-old former first lady, looked stunning when wore the custom ombre dress by Christy Rilling Atelier with a cinched-in waist and pleated skirt.
POTUS
HollywoodLife

Black Lives Matter Reacts To Kanye West ‘White Lives Matter’ Stunt: ‘Never An Appropriate Time’

The Black Lives Matter organization called out Kanye West for wearing a sweatshirt that had the phrase “White Lives Matter” printed on the back during a fashion show in Paris on Monday, October 3. In a lengthy thread, the non-profit explained exactly why the “Runaway” rapper’s use of the phrase was problematic on Wednesday, October 5. “The repercussions are dangerous, destructive, and irresponsible,” they wrote.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Was Confronted By Bloods On "Training Day" Set, According To Spice-1

There are few gang members in the world who've been able to put on for their set the way Snoop Dogg has. Even though he's far removed from the streets, the color blue is synonymous with his brand. Needless to say, he's one of the most recognizable Crips in the world, which apparently posed an issue during the filming of 2001's Training Day.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

85K+
Followers
61K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy